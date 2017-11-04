Should Developers Do All Their Own QA? (itnews.com.au) 43
An anonymous reader quotes IT News: Fashion retailer The Iconic is no longer running quality assurance as a separate function within its software development process, having shifted QA responsibilities directly onto developers... "We decided: we've got all these [developers] who are [coding] every day, and they're testing their own work -- we don't need a second layer of advice on it," head of development Oliver Brennan told the New Relic FutureStack conference in Sydney last week. "It just makes people lazy..."
Such a move has the obvious potential to create problems should a developer drop the ball; to make sure the impact of any unforeseen issues is minimised for customers, The Iconic introduced feature toggles -- allowing developers to turn off troublesome functionality without having to deploy new code. Every new feature that goes into production must now sit behind one of these toggles, which dictates whether a user is served the new or old version of the feature in question. The error rates between the new and old versions are then monitored for any discrepancies... While Brennan is no fan of "people breaking things", he argues moving fast is more beneficial for customers.
"If our site is down now, people will generally come back later," Brennan adds, and the company has now moved all of its QA workers into engineering roles.
Such a move has the obvious potential to create problems should a developer drop the ball; to make sure the impact of any unforeseen issues is minimised for customers, The Iconic introduced feature toggles -- allowing developers to turn off troublesome functionality without having to deploy new code. Every new feature that goes into production must now sit behind one of these toggles, which dictates whether a user is served the new or old version of the feature in question. The error rates between the new and old versions are then monitored for any discrepancies... While Brennan is no fan of "people breaking things", he argues moving fast is more beneficial for customers.
"If our site is down now, people will generally come back later," Brennan adds, and the company has now moved all of its QA workers into engineering roles.
Fuck no (Score:1)
We're lazy as shit.
Re: (Score:3)
Rotate (Score:2)
EVERYONE on your team should be a developer.
But QA should come from that pool for one project. Swap them out for the next, etc.
Developers working at QA know where the mistakes are likely to be.
Developers testing their own shit subconsciously avoid the shoddy parts.
This also keeps the team as one.
It's like a platoon of Marines taking turns burning the shit.
Re: (Score:2)
As a manager, my best developers were not my best testers. And my best QA people couldn't have coded their way out of a paper bag.
Our top QA guy and head of the QA department was an ex marine sergeant. Didn't know how to code. But he was a top notch tester who caught anything that didn't match spec's or that changed from one release to the next.
Re: (Score:2)
Developers testing their own shit subconsciously avoid the shoddy parts.
They also tend to have preconceived ideas about how users will use the program that are very wrong.
The first time I watched a videotape of someone using a GUI that I had coded, I kept screaming "NO, not THAT button!!!!", but it was a recording, so they couldn't hear. It was a traumatic and humbling experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Consider the plight of us semiconductor designers. You've got 10 billion transistors, all hooked up in designs by thousands of people and it all has to work together and if you get it wrong, you can't fix it. It has to be right. So hell yes, you test your own stuff before letting others see it. Then other people test it. Then you test their stuff with your stuff. Meanwhile there are teams of people putting it all together in lots of ways to try and break it.
The value in a design is not the design. It's the
QA sucks and developers do pass the buck (Score:2)
"It just makes people lazy..."
Totally agree. I have lobbied for developers to build integration tests against their code. I started by lobbying for QA to do this but they weren't technical enough and couldn't handle it. The run-of-the-mill QA process is a fluffy user acceptance test. I have proof. We continue to find the real problems in production.
Re: QA sucks and developers do pass the buck (Score:2)
The user can and will find some obscure or previously unexpected way to break the application.
Bugs will continue to be found in production.
That said, I do extensive QA on any of my code that users will come into contact with. Lot of pokemon error handling. Though there are still bugs which crop up from time to time in product.
Re: (Score:2)
Good QA teams are what crappy Engineers lean on to explain why their shitty code is taking so long to release.
Should accountants audit their own bookkeeping? (Score:2)
Developers tend to work in teams (Score:1)
As in, two or more people. Let's call them Bob and Margareth.
So, as a proactive workers they are, Bob and Margareth do their modules, and do a first bit of QA on their modules themselves, and then Bob reaches out to one of his teamates (let's say, for the sake of argument, Margareth) and say:
If you do second level QA for my module, I'll do second level QA for your module...
Heck, a wise manager (Let's call him Bill), may catch wind of this technique and make it official and standard procedure inside his grou
no (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. Some people are good at writing code. Some people are good at finding errors.
Modern writing has gone to hell compared to even cheap books written when I was young. As long as the word is correctly spelled it gets thru to being published. You read the atrocious error, get jarred out of the book, then resume reading.
In development, the atrocious error is a loss of all data on the screen, or the program hangs, or you can't update an amount if you come at the screen from one particular set of comma
Microsoft (Score:2)
Didn't Microsoft move to this model just before the Windows 10 upgrade, uh, issues?
https://www.windowscentral.com... [windowscentral.com]
I've done development and QA work, and QA approaches testing from from a whole different perspective. The problem is context switching. It's difficult for a developer to approach a piece of functionality from the user's perspective (especially if they don't necessarily know all the parameters for how the functionality is going to be used) It takes time to switch out of that mode, and, in an ef
Short version: No. (Score:3)
Longer version: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
I've been at places where managers get a variation on this lovely idea: Hey, maybe you would be more careful coders if you had to do your own testing. You're all so sloppy!
Oddly enough, this is mostly from non-coders, or folks without technical acumen.
Here's the deal: There ARE coders that claim to not make mistakes, and create bug-free code. Those are known as inexperienced or self-deluded coders, or folks only making one-off projects negotiating exact terms that make it not REALLY programming so much as configuring.
Even just from a simple level as just writing down words, if you've ever written a work longer than a couple of paragraphs, you'll virtually always reach a point where there's some subtle or stupid mistake you make without noticing it. Even VERY experienced journalists and writers need proofreaders on any serious project.
It's not a matter of taking your work seriously, or being unable to face responsibility - you're always going to be blind to the flaws in your own code, and although testing crews ARE expensive - they exist for many, MANY important reasons. They're cheaper than the same churn without a proper quality process. Sure, some of that effort may be being duplicated, or used badly - but few possibilities would be worse than expecting everyone to 'man up' and expect bug count to go down.
In other words - certainly, I can test my own code if you'd like, but I'm a VERY expensive testing staff member, and my perspective is going to cause me to overlook a lot of things - since it already 'makes sense' to me and I won't spot the inconsistencies a percent of the time.
Ryan Fenton
Re: (Score:2)
Coders should be responsible for the quality of their work, but the environment should support them. That means they should be given the time to write unit tests and perform code reviews. Code reviews are not just about reviewing implementation but reviewing the requirements to ensure the developer understood the requirements and implemented what was required. Code review is about ensuring that the unit tests for the code properly test the code. It is never a case of throwing new code over the wall to let
As a retired developer and manager of developers.. (Score:3, Insightful)
This is dumb.
QA people think like QA people. Developers think like developers. And developers can't bring a fresh eye to their own code.
Heck, most developers can't even develop remotely comprehensive test data.
There is some evidence in the nuclear and aerospace industries that having things checked twice results in people being lazier (because they think the other person will catch it).
But for mainstream business developers, I've never seen them able to test as well as QA does.
Hell No! (Score:1)
External testing is necessary. (Score:2)
External testing is necessary to avoid a number of cognitive biases. Developers should do some degree of testing new builds, especially if the tests can be automated, but at the very least, you at least need roughly the software equivalent of a proofreader. Proofreaders are needed, not because a writer lacks the ability to understand basic grammar and spelling rules, but because the brain suffers from the opposite of NIH syndrome.
Does that necessarily have to take the form of a QA department? No, but t
QA is it's own step in development (Score:2)
QA your own code? (Score:1)
I code in 3 different languages and write my own QA in each, but only because THERE IS NO QA department. Writing useful QA always takes way longer than initial coding of the script to do its intended purpose.
Coder's lament: "Why would a user *ever* do that?"
Because they are a different set of eyes and don't do the same things the coder does.
2 weeks ago I torpedoed my own QA handling an important script that had been working fine, QA 100% successful (so my report said). A "simple", backwardly compatible enha
QA is needed (Score:2)
QA is needed. However far too often QA teams are used as dumping grounds for Developers who cannot cut it
In my perspective the most complicated part in actually figuring out the tests. if you can figure out the tests it means you have nailed down the scope. if you can do that before you start coding the coding part is actually easy. However if you are only doing QA but not doing coding your coding skills will rust.
The best place I have worked had 2 scrums working on a project - Team Blue and Team Orange. Fo
Depends on the context (Score:2)
"Test is dead" [youtube.com] was the keynote presentation of a Google Test Automation Conference six years ago.
My personal view is that if you are doing web development where your company rapidly & repeatedly deploys releases on behalf of customers, you might be able to get away with not having much of a QA department so long as the impact is low. If a problem arises it can be quickly fixed without much of a financial loss.
But if you are in a regulated industry, failure of your software will result in significant lo
Stupid is as stupid does (Score:2)
I suppose if you donâ(TM)t care if your site and backend stop working one day then having devs do QA is fine. It all depends on your requirements and expectations. Oh, and who checks to see that toggle a doesnâ(TM)t affect code path c? End-users, of course.
Re: (Score:2)
The most productive team I've ever worked in had a simple policy.
1. You wrote your code.
2. You documented the developer's to your left's code.
3. You tested the developer to your right's code.
Harsh, but it worked really well.
But the developer to my left is an analog circuit designer and the developer to my right is a design automation expert. I do cryptography in the middle. I don't see this working out.
Who needs QA? (Score:2)
Why? All my code compiles and runs perfectly the first time.
But seriously, the first level of QA should be the developer. Before it leaves the developer, the code should work reasonably well or at leave pass some sanity checks. Not, "it compiles and links, so I'm done."
Developer gods (Score:2)
Yes/No. (Score:1)
Developers should be required to QA all their own code, but there still needs to be a second QA pass done by someone who did not write it. Basic human psychology causes natural blind spots in one's own logical thought processes. It's impossible to be completely unbiased about stuff you wrote yourself. So, while a developer is the best person to QA their own work, they're also usually inherently incapable of completing the task with reasonable accuracy in a reasonable time frame. Therefore, 2 people at m