Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Businesses Crime Privacy The Almighty Buck

Equifax Investigation Clears Execs Who Dumped Stock Before Hack Announcement (gizmodo.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the slap-on-the-wrist dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Equifax discovered on July 29th that it had been hacked, losing the Social Security numbers and other personal information of 143 million Americans -- and then just a few days later, several of its executives sold stock worth a total of nearly $1.8 million. When the hack was publicly announced in September, Equifax's stock promptly tanked, which made the trades look very, very sketchy. At the time, Equifax claimed that its executives had no idea about the massive data breach when they sold their stock. Today, the credit reporting company released further details about its internal investigation that cleared all four executives of any wrongdoing.

The report, prepared by a board-appointed special committee, concludes that "none of the four executives had knowledge of the incident when their trades were made, that preclearance for the four trades was appropriately obtained, that each of the four trades at issue comported with Company policy, and that none of the four executives engaged in insider trading." The committee says it reviewed 55,000 documents to reach its conclusions, including emails and text messages, and conducted 62 in-person interviews. "The review was designed to pinpoint the date on which each of the four senior officers first learned of the security investigation that uncovered the breach and to determine whether any of those officers was informed of or otherwise learned of the security investigation before his trades were executed," the report states.

Equifax Investigation Clears Execs Who Dumped Stock Before Hack Announcement More | Reply

Equifax Investigation Clears Execs Who Dumped Stock Before Hack Announcement

Comments Filter:

  • Duh (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Equifax finds Equifax not guilty.

  • The report, prepared by a board-appointed special (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ChoGGi ( 522069 ) <slashdot@choggi.org> on Friday November 03, 2017 @11:37PM (#55487515) Homepage

    Clears Execs (not like anyone expected anything different).

    So these supposedly important members of the company weren't (officially) notified or found out about this July 29th hack till August 10th?
    I assume they were notified of the previous March hack, and how it had yet to be disclosed?

  • No harm, no foul (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @11:53PM (#55487547) Journal

    The internal investigation by Equifax cleared the Equifax executives of any wrongdoing when they sold their stock in Equifax just before the story about how Equifax was so sloppy with the personal data of millions of people who aren't even customers of Equifax that hackers were able to get all of it.

    Well, I guess that settles it. Surely, if there was wrongdoing, the internal investigation by Equifax would have found it and brought the wrongdoers to justice.

    Now watch me hit this drive...See that? Right in the middle of the fairway.

  • These investigators were hired by the same board that hired a team of executives who had no clue about computer security and apparently had no idea that one of the largest failures of computer security ever had occurred several days earlier. With that sort of hiring record, I'm not sure I'd trust anyone they hired.
  • It's not as if any crimes were committed. Oh, wait...

  • Any time someone says the free market can police itself, refer them to situations like this.

  • So they "reviewed" 55,000 documents. At just one minute per document, that works out to about 920 man hours of work just to look at them all, much less to understand them.

    And yeah, I'm going to trust the "internal review" of a company that has already proved it has a corporate culture as trustworthy and reliable as Kevin Spacey in a roomful of naked teenage boys.

  • big companies that reward their executives with stock, or large numbers of options, usually put restrictions on the sale as part of the contract. For example, the most common contract is that they can sell their stock, but only on a 6-month schedule. So they had to have it scheduled for sale at least 6 months ahead of time. I have no knowledge of Equifax in particular, but this is SOP. It would raise a shit ton of eyebrows if not. And, if it's only just a little over a million bucks, that sounds to me l

Slashdot Top Deals

Systems programmers are the high priests of a low cult. -- R.S. Barton

Close