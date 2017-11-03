TorMoil Vulnerability Leaks Real IP Address From Tor Browser Users; Security Update Released (bleepingcomputer.com) 2
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Tor Project has released a security update for the Tor Browser on Mac and Linux to fix a vulnerability that leaks users' real IP addresses. The vulnerability was spotted by Filippo Cavallarin, CEO of We Are Segment, an Italian company specialized in cyber-security and ethical hacking. Cavallarin privately reported the issue -- which he codenamed TorMoil -- to the Tor Project last week. Tor Project developers worked with the Firefox team (Tor Browser is based on the Firefox browser) to release a fix. Today, the Tor team released version 7.0.9 to address the vulnerability. Tor Browser 7.0.9 is only available for Mac and Linux users. Tor Browser on Windows is not affected.
Windows is not affected (Score:2)
Switch to I2P if you are so worried ;-) (Score:2)
But, on a more serious note, as the summary said, Tor browser on windows is not affected. But, as the summary did not say, Tor Browser on TAILS is also not affected.
So, grab an ISO for TAILS 3.12, liveboot it in a VM and keep Tor Browsing away...