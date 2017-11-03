Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Firefox Privacy

TorMoil Vulnerability Leaks Real IP Address From Tor Browser Users; Security Update Released (bleepingcomputer.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Tor Project has released a security update for the Tor Browser on Mac and Linux to fix a vulnerability that leaks users' real IP addresses. The vulnerability was spotted by Filippo Cavallarin, CEO of We Are Segment, an Italian company specialized in cyber-security and ethical hacking. Cavallarin privately reported the issue -- which he codenamed TorMoil -- to the Tor Project last week. Tor Project developers worked with the Firefox team (Tor Browser is based on the Firefox browser) to release a fix. Today, the Tor team released version 7.0.9 to address the vulnerability. Tor Browser 7.0.9 is only available for Mac and Linux users. Tor Browser on Windows is not affected.

TorMoil Vulnerability Leaks Real IP Address From Tor Browser Users; Security Update Released More | Reply

TorMoil Vulnerability Leaks Real IP Address From Tor Browser Users; Security Update Released

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

They are relatively good but absolutely terrible. -- Alan Kay, commenting on Apollos

Close