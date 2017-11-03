Xbox One X is the Perfect Representation of the Tech Industry's Existential Crisis

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


A reader shares commentary on the newly launched Xbox One X gaming console: Fundamentally, Xbox One X is the same machine that Microsoft released in 2013. It plays the same games, runs the same apps, depends on the same operating system. You can still plug your cable box into it and watch OneGuide magically sync with your local TV listings. Most of the things you can do look a little better and run a little faster/more efficiently, sure. The actual casing is smaller than the previous iterations, too. It's a gorgeous $500 machine. That's why I keep eyeballing it. My brain screams, "Why do you exist?" The Xbox One X does not answer. This is a familiar problem in 2017. Look around at all the tech in your life and do a quick, informal poll: How many of those items become outdated every year or every few years when a newer, shinier version of the same thing comes along? I'm talking about your iPhone and iPad. Your Amazon Echo and Kindle. Your Pixel and Daydream VR headset. Your Apple Watch. Your Roku, your Apple TV, your Chromecast. Incremental upgrades that push features like 4K! HDR! Wireless charging! Slimmer design! No headphone jack! (Wait, no, that last one is awful.) Breathless bullet point after breathless bullet point. Some of these additions have genuine utility and add value to the product. Many don't, or depend on you also possessing some other piece of incrementally upgraded tech (like the kinds of fancy-shmancy TVs that play the nicest with Xbox One X).

  • 4k Gaming (Score:3)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Friday November 03, 2017 @12:45PM (#55483799)
    Now fuck off with your idiotic existential crisis.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by SB5407 ( 4372273 )
      This is obvious to many people. Nonetheless, thank you for pointing it out. And contrary to the replies you're getting, I actually do sit 3-6 feet away from my TV when I play video games, so me and everyone else who does will see the difference.

  • ... to the subscription model

  • With my Mac Pro Kodi system plugged into it. I would say the Diamatron has certainly held up for for a few itterations. I am however considering upgrading soon despite the thing working perfectly.

  • Since the brain-eating zombies euphemistically known as so-called "smart" so-called "telephones" (presumably because "treacherous handheld spy-computer" would be too scary) have devoured the entire population, nobody buys anything else anymore.
  • Should we get off your lawn, too?
  • That's the oldest marketing fluff there is. Why does it surprise anyone?
  • Moores Law is dead. It has been dead for sometime. People are finally noticing. The tech industry knows it too, and are trying to push out useless features to cover the fact that digital computing and electronics has hit a real dead end. All those things people wish for (AI, good VR, etc) aren't going to happen. The computer you have a decade from now will be very similar to the one you have right now. Sorry about that!

    • Yeah, it's very slowly happening.

      I'm fairly picky about desktop performance, but my processor is a 6-year-old 2600k.
      Eventually, I might go for the new 8700k when you can actually get the things.

      More cores is great, if you regularly use software that benefits from it, but most doesn't benefit that much.
      At least high core count processors are finally getting better clock speeds, and single-thread performance.

      But, yeah... In six (almost seven) years I've upgraded SSD sizes once, replaced some dead RAID drives

  • I'm talking about your iPhone

    Don't have

    and iPad.

    Don't have

    Your Amazon Echo

    Don't have

    and Kindle.

    Don't have

    Your Pixel

    Don't have

    and Daydream VR headset.

    Don't have

    Your Apple Watch.

    Don't have

    Your Roku,

    Don't have

    your Apple TV,

    Don't have

    your Chromecast.

    Don't have

    Incremental upgrades that push features like 4K!

    I'd love incremental OTA hardware upgrades

    HDR!

    Don't use

    Wireless charging!

    Don't do

    Slimmer design!

    Don't care

    No headphone jack!

    Have

    I guess I'm doing *something* right \o/
    Plot twist: I'm a Millenial.

  • You don't have to buy every new generation of every product.

    For example, I've got an iPhone because I got in the walled garden before there were other good options. I don't buy a new iPhone every time a new one comes out. In fact, I usually wait 2 to 3-ish full generations to upgrade. By that time the upgrade has enough improvements for it to be worth it for me.

    But Apple has no reason to follow my personal upgrade schedule and only release new versions when I am ready to upgrade. For one thing, there's

