Xbox One X is the Perfect Representation of the Tech Industry's Existential Crisis (mashable.com) 34
A reader shares commentary on the newly launched Xbox One X gaming console: Fundamentally, Xbox One X is the same machine that Microsoft released in 2013. It plays the same games, runs the same apps, depends on the same operating system. You can still plug your cable box into it and watch OneGuide magically sync with your local TV listings. Most of the things you can do look a little better and run a little faster/more efficiently, sure. The actual casing is smaller than the previous iterations, too. It's a gorgeous $500 machine. That's why I keep eyeballing it. My brain screams, "Why do you exist?" The Xbox One X does not answer. This is a familiar problem in 2017. Look around at all the tech in your life and do a quick, informal poll: How many of those items become outdated every year or every few years when a newer, shinier version of the same thing comes along? I'm talking about your iPhone and iPad. Your Amazon Echo and Kindle. Your Pixel and Daydream VR headset. Your Apple Watch. Your Roku, your Apple TV, your Chromecast. Incremental upgrades that push features like 4K! HDR! Wireless charging! Slimmer design! No headphone jack! (Wait, no, that last one is awful.) Breathless bullet point after breathless bullet point. Some of these additions have genuine utility and add value to the product. Many don't, or depend on you also possessing some other piece of incrementally upgraded tech (like the kinds of fancy-shmancy TVs that play the nicest with Xbox One X).
How do you sit 3-6 feet from your TV? Are you only 3 feet long?
... to the subscription model
With my Mac Pro Kodi system plugged into it. I would say the Diamatron has certainly held up for for a few itterations. I am however considering upgrading soon despite the thing working perfectly.
Yeah, it's very slowly happening.
I'm fairly picky about desktop performance, but my processor is a 6-year-old 2600k.
Eventually, I might go for the new 8700k when you can actually get the things.
More cores is great, if you regularly use software that benefits from it, but most doesn't benefit that much.
At least high core count processors are finally getting better clock speeds, and single-thread performance.
But, yeah... In six (almost seven) years I've upgraded SSD sizes once, replaced some dead RAID drives
I'm talking about your iPhone
Don't have
and iPad.
Don't have
Your Amazon Echo
Don't have
and Kindle.
Don't have
Your Pixel
Don't have
and Daydream VR headset.
Don't have
Your Apple Watch.
Don't have
Your Roku,
Don't have
your Apple TV,
Don't have
your Chromecast.
Don't have
Incremental upgrades that push features like 4K!
I'd love incremental OTA hardware upgrades
HDR!
Don't use
Wireless charging!
Don't do
Slimmer design!
Don't care
No headphone jack!
Have
I guess I'm doing *something* right \o/
Plot twist: I'm a Millenial.
It's only a crisis if you're dumb enough (Score:2)
You don't have to buy every new generation of every product.
For example, I've got an iPhone because I got in the walled garden before there were other good options. I don't buy a new iPhone every time a new one comes out. In fact, I usually wait 2 to 3-ish full generations to upgrade. By that time the upgrade has enough improvements for it to be worth it for me.
But Apple has no reason to follow my personal upgrade schedule and only release new versions when I am ready to upgrade. For one thing, there's