Student Charged By FBI For Hacking His Grades More Than 90 times

An anonymous reader shares a report: In college, you can use your time to study. Or then again, you could perhaps rely on the Hand of God. And when I say "Hand of God," what I really mean is "keylogger." Think of it like the "Nimble Fingers of God." "Hand of God" (that makes sense) and "pineapple" (???) are two of the nicknames allegedly used to refer to keyloggers used by a former University of Iowa wrestler and student who was arrested last week on federal computer-hacking charges in a high-tech cheating scheme. According to the New York Times, Trevor Graves, 22, is accused in an FBI affidavit of working with an unnamed accomplice to secretly plug keyloggers into university computers in classrooms and in labs. The FBI says keyloggers allowed Graves to record whatever his professors typed, including credentials to log into university grading and email systems. Court documents allege that Graves intercepted exams and test questions in advance and repeatedly changed grades on tests, quizzes and homework assignments. This went on for 21 months -- between March 2015 and December 2016. The scheme was discovered when a professor noticed that a number of Graves' grades had been changed without her authorization. She reported it to campus IT security officials.
At least he cares about grades. Most student athletes dont.
They care, their scholarships usually need a minimum GPA. If they don't care it's because someone is fixing it for them, or the prof makes sure the team doesn't lose its star because he couldn't quite add a couple numbers.
Sad.
You buy a keylogger for $30 or so.
You plug it in between the keyboard and the PC.
Later, you unplug it from the keyboard and the PC, and look for passwords and userIDs. (easy to spot as they're the first after several hours idle).
Now, you simply type in the username and password, or use remote access if that's an option, to access the software in the same way the teacher would enter your grades.
This is not a complex attack.
It's not like the classes jocks take are difficult either.
Bet he was a communications major.
What is this? War Games?
You misspelled Oracle.
MS doesn't put the effort into marketing. It's like they can't be bothered to lie and/or offer no show jobs to decision makers.
He should change his major to "Hacking"; problem solved!
Hey, um, "Nimble Fingers" is a dangerous thing to type into a search bar. And no one has used that phrase in a SFW setting since 1978.
>> and "pineapple" (???)
Prolly this: https://www.wifipineapple.com/
almost certainly.
Beautiful tool that thing...
Why would he intercept exams and test questions if he could just change his grade directly anyway?
Give it to other students? Read TFA... For him, he doesn't study it himself anyway so he just changed his own grade.
* A student identified as A.B. in court documents urged Graves to use the keylogger to steal an upcoming test, saying “I need 100 on final just to get B- at this point.” Graves’ reply: “Or we could use the time to study?”
* A student identified as Z.B. asked Graves whether he had told a classmate “about the Hand of God on that test.” Graves’ reply: “No. The less people know the better.”
He wouldn't have gotten caught if he had good enough memory to remember the exam questions.
Seems like smart would have been to either obtain the quiz questions OR to change your grades only once every semester. Attacking both sides of the system makes way too much noise.
"What's up doc?!" - B. Bunny
Smart would have been to subtly modify other peoples's grades just a tad before totals are tallied. Too much noise to identify the signal.
Smart would have been to study, do the homework and pay attention.
The summary says he "intercepted exams and test questions in advance", so I guess that guy really sucks at learning.
That assumes the goal was to learn the material, not simply to pass the class. We're operating in the scope of how to cheat effectively.
Besides, I've got a computer security background; discussing how to effectively penetrate a system without getting caught is in my scope of professional interest. (Imagine that: someone who's actually looked inside a computer trying to get a Congressional seat.)
No, that would have guaranteed the teacher would have known something was up. As soon as a good student noticed a grade change the audit would have been on.
Smart would have been to study the test questions he downloaded and not share with class/team mates.
Even smarter would have been to actually attempt to get an education while in college. It's not like there's a great future for greco-roman wrestlers.
Hired by the FBI? For what skill? Being able to connect a USB device between a USB port and a USB keyboard?
Hired by the FBI? For what skill? Being able to connect a USB device between a USB port and a USB keyboard?
For being a sociopath, and willing to do whatever it takes to win, without annoyances like conscience or dignity to get in the way.
I'd say he could get a job on Wall Street, but you actually need skills and/or education for that. Perhaps he can run for President - the bar for that is apparently quite low now.
He will be arrested and then hired by the FBI or someone else.
Key logger != Hacking
Not sure what you're trying to say here. Looks like you're assuming that keypresses are broadcast to all USB devices, which is, of course, nonsese.
Your run of the mill hardware keylogger is a device that's between the computer and the keyboard. A "man in the middle" attack, only in hardware. There's no software installation, and no way for an OS to detect it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"...no way for an OS to detect it."
It's not easy, but it can be done. The USB keyloggers present themselves over the USB bus as a keyboard, but not necessarily YOUR keyboard. They will have the same USB vendor/device ID across all of the devices. So look for that ID in place of your normal keyboard. Boom, detected in software.
;)
The USB keyloggers present themselves over the USB bus as a keyboard, but not necessarily YOUR keyboard.
A keylogger need not present itself as anything over the USB bus. It can simply monitor the data lines that pass through it, allowing your keyboard to talk to the system. How do you detect that?
Second, what OS has the 'feature' of locking itself to one specific vendor and device id for its input devices? That 'feature' would be disabled the very first time the keyboard needed to be replaced in a hurry, like "I just showed up to deliver a lecture and the keyboard on the display computer is broken. I'll use
It's coming. Lookup 'Rubber ducky'. Essentially a reprogrammed flash storage device that presents itself as a keyboard and runs scripts (typically attack scripts).
Many places have computers set to call IT if anybody plugs in a USB storage device. Soon it will also call for a keyboard.
Why is USB device plug can read keyboard input without installation or authorization from the computer?
News for nerd: many, if not most, modern keyboards are USB. Plugging a device into the computer and then the keyboard into the device means it looks like a keyboard to the system and there is still only one on the system.
Is plugin a mouse or keyboard really have the feedback of each key pressed?
Yes, a keyboard knows what keys have been pressed. That's kinda the whole purpose of a keyboard.
> The PC is notoriously poorly designed as if it were meant to be run disconnected from the internet and in a room hidden away from intruders.
Which, for those who don't know, is exactly the case. Prior PCs (PERSONAL computers) running DISK Operating System, there were time-sharing computers running NETWORK operating systems. Computers prior to the PC each had many users, hundreds of uses for each computer. They often used it over a network, using terminals. Security was of course important - you didn't
Just how much memory do you think a computer like a PDP-11 had?
There are reasons the PC oses went through the path they did. But it wasn't lack of memory that made (MacOS prior to X/Windows prior to NT) such turds.
so what pair each system to a there own keyboard?
So now you need to keep track of all of that if fails a lot then users will just get used to repairing them all the time.
That one is ridiculously expensive. Nice try sneaking in that affiliate link though.
Which, I can tell you from direct experience, is still too much to the bean counters. For most educational institutions, there are very few serious regulatory incentives to spend adequate resources on security.
Is he that bad? (Score:3)
Hey, let's get the exams and test questions in advance so I'll have a good score!
Fails.
Hey, let's enter the system and change my grades since I failed even when I had the exams and test questions in advance!
That guy's C.V. can be resumed in one sentence: Can't even cheat his way out by cheating. I'd never hire that guy in a million years.
on the football / basketball team then no need to (Score:2)
on the football / basketball team then no need to hack to your grades as the school will find away to make you pass.
Iowa wrestling. Guaranteed these were the same 'easy As' that other jocks take.
in the 80's just needed to know where they wrote down the password
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Nimble fingers indeed!
Hey, I brought pizza into the thread....
The university told the FBI that the cheating scheme cost the school $68,000 to investigate the breach and to beef up its IT security.
Maybe they should have thought about IT security from the start.
I've been to college and I see how "security" is done. The computers the instructors use are just put on a desk or table in the front of the room. To keep it from walking away there will be a flimsy cable attaching the parts to the desk or wall. Even basic security, like setting BIOS passwords, will not be done. This can allow spying on the computer with software keyloggers and such, or simply vandalizing it so it's unbootable. The install
