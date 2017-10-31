New VibWrite System Uses Finger Vibrations To Authenticate Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Rutgers engineers have created a new authentication system called VibWrite. The system relies on placing an inexpensive vibration motor and receiver on a solid surface, such as wood, metal, plastic, glass, etc.. The motor sends vibrations to the receiver. When the user touches the surface with one of his fingers, the vibration waves are modified to create a unique signature per user and per finger. Rutgers researchers say that VibWrite is more secure when users are asked to draw a pattern or enter a code on a PIN pad drawn on the solid surface. This also generates a unique fingerprint, but far more complex than just touching the surface with one finger. During two tests, VibWrite verified users with a 95% accuracy and a 3% false positive rate. The only problem researchers encountered in the live trials was that some users had to draw the pattern or enter the PIN number several times before they passed the VibWrite authentication test. Besides improvements to the accuracy with which VibWrite can detect finger vibrations, researchers also plan to look into how VibWrite will behave in outdoor environments to account for varying temperatures, humidity, winds, wetness, dust, dirt, and other conditions. This new novel user authentication system is described in full in a research paper entitled "VibWrite: Towards Finger-input Authentication on Ubiquitous Surfaces via Physical Vibration."
"Tolerant" is the last word I'd use to describe the current crop of youths.
Why are they so stupid? (Score:2)
No matter what it is, fingerprints, voice prints, retinal scans, finger vibrations, deep alpha waves of the brain, characteristic whorls in your scalp, the unique biota of bacteria living in your colon... it does not matter what it is. It gets digitized and gets transmitted. If the digitized data is compromised, then there is no way for the user
The problem is not finding something unique about someone. That is not the only purpose of authentication. The purpose is to prevent third parties from faking it.
I just wish they'd stop basing these systems on body parts that can easily be removed. It's like they're encouraging people with bolt cutters.
what about reader to reader differences (Score:2)
what about reader to reader differences?
some installs may not be down the same MM spacing.
how often does it need calibration?
While this device seems like a horrible idea, for your concerns I would say it is probably very similar to fingerprint scanning.
And when you cut your finger... (Score:2)
You cut your finger, put on a band-aid, and you are locked out of your account.
.. Or gain weight, lose weight,
