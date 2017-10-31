Google Docs Is Randomly Flagging Files for Violating Its Terms of Service (vice.com) 30
Louise Matsakis, writing for Motherboard: Google Docs, the collaborative, cloud-based word processing software, appears to be randomly flagging files for supposedly "violating" Google's Terms of Service. A member of Motherboard's team, as well as numerous users on Twitter, report that their documents are being locked for no apparent reason. Once a document is flagged, the owner of that document can no longer share it with other users. Users who have already been shared on a document that's been flagged are kicked out and can no longer access it. When a draft Motherboard article was locked on Monday morning, a message took over the screen that read "This item has been flagged as inappropriate and can no longer be shared." It's not clear why this is happening, but it may be the result of a glitch in the system Google uses to monitor Google Docs. DownDetector is currently reporting Google Drive problems in the US and Europe, which may be part of the problem.
Paging Ric Romero (again . . . ) (Score:2)
Commonly-used software has bug(s), users impacted, company investigating fix. That story, and your local weather, right after this word from our sponsors.
Re: (Score:3)
Anyone who follows any sort of weapons or gaming or political channel on YouTube knows just how over-aggressive the Google's flagging bots can be. Very bland content now routinely gets flagged for no apparent reason and must be manually appealed. Sure, the bots are intended to do something Google actually wants: demonitize genuinely offensive content so that advertizers aren't embarassed, but that's not what the bots actually do. The collateral damage seems to be 10x the intended effect, with real harm
I'm not certain who their customers are (Score:2)
Maybe it's only the Wall Street crowd?
It's certainly not the advertisers because they're getting screwed every which way possible as well. It wasn't that long ago that several companies showed that the effectiveness of online advertising just isn't there. So what did Alphabet do? It must be those pesky content generating people who make their platform worthwhile in going to in the first place. We must crack down on them!
Let's not talk about how ineffective certain targeted ads are. Let's not talk about how
Re: (Score:1)
It's for your own feeling's protection.
Re: (Score:2)
...Still, seems a bad way to treat your product.
ssshhhh... be quite or they'll print a EULA under your clothes and shrink wrap you!
Sounds like the perfect time... (Score:5, Funny)
But it won't happen to me! (Score:3)
It continues to astound me how many people I know, who'd I'd expect to know better, have all their emails only accessed by webmail. No POP client to save a local copy.
Ditto those who entire contact database is only on their cellphone.
Re: (Score:2)
*Hangs head in shame*
* Makes a todo item in his Google Calendar to create a local copy of my inbox.
Re: (Score:2)
IMAP is better, if you use both a mail client and a web interface.
monitoring? (Score:2)
wtf does this mean? the cynic in me can fill in the blanks but I'll wait for a more informed bit of info
Re: (Score:2)
Presumably, Google is scanning files uploaded to Docs for more than just viruses, which they do to any file uploaded there which is under a certain fairly large size. They are probably also scanning them for copyright violation, and also searching for their confidential documents because why wouldn't you? They almost certainly have given themselves the right to scan your documents for basically any reason they see fit, which is limited only by law, and not very much. They can't retain your medical informati
Re: (Score:2)
They can't retain your medical information even if they find it, for example
No, they absolutely can do that if they want, well, in the US at least. In Europe they would be subject to privacy laws....
So... (Score:1)
How's that 'Cloud' working out for ya?
Re: (Score:2)
Github is working out just fine for me, thanks.
But if by 'cloud' you mean ad revenue-seeking behavior-tracking service by a company that promised to do no evil but frequently does, then yeah I try to avoid that.
And everyone, on three: (Score:1)
"Cloud is a nicer way of saying 'someone else's computer that you have no control over'."
The "cloud" is just someone else's computer. (Score:5, Insightful)
I've been seeing a lot of messages on twitter about people who can't access their documents and don't have local copies. I guess they won't make that mistake again.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
I guess they won't make that mistake again.
You really overestimate their intelligence. These are likely the same people who use Facebook and Windows despite repeated instances of blatant malicious behavior. There is a large portion of users that will not quit using abusive systems no matter the cost.
Clearly still in beta (Score:2)
Again, no such shit with Apple (Score:2)
How things have changed! (Score:2)
Now cloud, which is actually water vapor, is all the rage and everyone and his brother wants to put their stuff in the cloud.
The Real Glitch (Score:1)
The real glitch is that Google can monitor it and flag it. Period. Maybe a lesser contributing factor of TANSTAAFL. Change to a word processor that can't be monitored and you don't have a problem.
Gmail keeps asking for my phone number (Score:2)