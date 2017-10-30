BlackBerry CEO Promises To Try To Break Customers' Encryption If the US Government Asks Him To (techdirt.com) 24
An anonymous reader writes from a report via Techdirt that claims the company has "chosen to proclaim its willingness to hack into its own customers' devices if the government asks." From the report: From a Forbes article: "[CEO John] Chen, speaking at a press Q&A during the BlackBerry Security Summit in London on Tuesday, claimed that it wasn't so simple for BlackBerry to crack its own protections. 'Only when the government gives us a court order we will start tracking it. Then the question is: how good is the encryption? 'Today's encryption has got to the point where it's rather difficult, even for ourselves, to break it, to break our own encryption... it's not an easily breakable thing. We will only attempt to do that if we have the right court order. The fact that we will honor the court order doesn't imply we could actually get it done.'"
Oddly, this came coupled with Chen's assertions its user protections were better than Apple's and its version of the Android operating system more secure than the one offered by competitors. This proactive hacking offer may be pointed to in the future by DOJ and FBI officials as evidence Apple, et al aren't doing nearly enough to cooperate with U.S. law enforcement. Of course, Chen's willingness to try doesn't guarantee the company will be able to decrypt communications of certain users. Blackberry may be opening up to law enforcement but it won't be sharing anything more with its remaining users. From the Forbes article: "Chen also said there were no plans for a transparency report that would reveal more about the company's work with government. 'No one has really asked us for it. We don't really have a policy on whether we will do it or not. Just like every major technology company that deals with telecoms, we obviously have quite a number of requests around the world.'"
Benedict Judas Quisling goes all Boeing
Isn't there a law or code of some sort that says not to murder, harm, sue, or otherwise ruin a paying customer?
Re:Benedict Judas Quisling goes all Boeing (Score:5, Informative)
Hold on. The headline is very misleading. He did NOT say they would attempt to crack if the government ASKED. He said they would do it ONLY for a court order, which is not ASKING, it is demanding.
All companies are required to obey court orders.
Re: (Score:2)
Companies are free to fight court orders he is implying he will not contest anything or even look too hard. It does not matter as their platform is dead.
Re: (Score:2)
And attempting to do it would probably be asking the engineers and then relay their response to the court: "it's impossible"
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it's not impossible.
You deliver the court a PC, something nice and powerful, running a brute-force decryption crack attempt on the encrypted payload. Then you give them a reasonable estimate regarding how long they might expect to have to wait until the machine finds the correct key. That this length of time exceeds the lifetime of the universe might be understood to be the plaintiff's problem.
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't trusted blackberry since 2012 [intoday.in]. They already sold out back then.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm... No, the above post isn't proof that you've never trusted BlackBerry. A strong indication perhaps...
And? (Score:2)
I'm sure all eight remaining BB customers are totally freaked out. Best switch to Windows Phone to keep their niche player cred.
Okay (Score:3)
Is he just saying stupid shit like this so he can get fired and collect his golden parachute?
Re: (Score:3)
Is he just saying stupid shit like this so he can get fired and collect his golden parachute?
The Blackberry CEO didn't say anything other than he'd comply with the "right" court order, which is true for anyone that wants to avoid going to jail. You might have to read further than the headline next time before you post.
The REAL question is (Score:2)
Thats the $64,000 question , and to be honest I and everyone else simply do not know. Unfortunately in this case that amounts to distrust.
BB is gone burgers
Sold out years ago (Score:2)
Blackberry sold out to governments giving them access back in 2012 [intoday.in]