Researchers Devise 2FA System That Relies On Taking Photos of Ordinary Objects (bleepingcomputer.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes Bleeping Computer: Scientists from Florida International University and Bloomberg have created a custom two-factor authentication (2FA) system that relies on users taking a photo of a personal object. The act of taking the photo comes to replace the cumbersome process of using crypto-based hardware security keys (e.g., YubiKey devices) or entering verification codes received via SMS or voice call. The new system is named Pixie, and researchers argue it is more secure than the aforementioned solutions.
Pixie works by requiring users to choose an object as their 2FA key. When they set up the Pixie 2FA protection, they take an initial photo of the object that will be used for reference. Every time users try to log into their account again, they re-take a photo of the same object, and an app installed on their phone compares the two photos... In automated tests, Pixie achieved a false accept rate below 0.09% in a brute force attack with 14.3 million authentication attempts. An Android app is available for testing here.
Pixie works by requiring users to choose an object as their 2FA key. When they set up the Pixie 2FA protection, they take an initial photo of the object that will be used for reference. Every time users try to log into their account again, they re-take a photo of the same object, and an app installed on their phone compares the two photos... In automated tests, Pixie achieved a false accept rate below 0.09% in a brute force attack with 14.3 million authentication attempts. An Android app is available for testing here.
cumbersome process of using crypto-based hardware (Score:2)
I go on the website I like and press a button on my yubikey, that seems easier then whipping out my phone and taking a picture every time...
Probably why I setup my yubikey to also take care of my Steam login (instead of whipping out my phone).
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention that, whatever the object is, you’ve got to have it with you at all times - so pick carefully!
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention that, whatever the object is, you’ve got to have it with you at all times - so pick carefully!
Right, perhaps a picture of your face or fingerprint, for example.
Re: (Score:2)
Wish I’d thought of that - I used my pet Boa Constrictor.
Re: (Score:1)
Hair today, gone tomorrow.
Parts of the body? (Score:4, Informative)
Well, now we know what every guy will use.
Re: (Score:2)
Siri: "Sorry, that object is too small to use for identification purposes."
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I'll be using. But only if the algorithm can handle pictures that must be taken in panoramic mode.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting, but... (Score:2)
someone must have shit this out while drunk (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
credit cards and drivers licenses come to mind
:)
my dogs are not ordinary (Score:2)
"a personal object" (Score:2)
their entire server is full of pictures of dildos
Re: (Score:2)