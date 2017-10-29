While Equifax Victims Sue, Congress Limits Financial Class Actions (marketwatch.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a local NBC news report: Stories are starting to pour in about those impacted by last month's massive Equifax data breach, which compromised the private information of more than 140 million people. Katie Van Fleet of Seattle says she's spent months trying to regain her stolen identity, and says it has been stolen more than a dozen times. "I kept receiving letters from Kohl's, from Macy's, from Home Depot, from Old Navy saying 'thank you for your application,'" she said to CNN affiliate KCPQ. But she says she's never applied for credit from any of those places. Instead, Van Fleet and her attorney Catherine Fleming say they believe her personal data was stolen during the massive Equifax security breach... Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying they were negligent in losing private information on more than 140 million Americans... "Countless people, I mean, I've really, truly lost count, and the stories that like Katie's, the stories I hear are heart-wrenching," Fleming said.
But are things about to get worse? Marketwatch reports: It will become harder for consumers to sue their banks or companies like Equifax... The Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years. The final version of the rule banned companies from putting "mandatory arbitration clauses" in their contracts, language that prohibits consumers from bringing class-action lawsuits against them. It applies to institutions that sell financial products, including bank accounts and credit cards. Consumer advocates say it's good news for companies like Wells Fargo or Equifax, which have both had class-action lawsuits filed against them, and bad news for their customers... Lisa Gilbert, the vice president of legislative affairs at Public Citizen, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., said the Senate vote shouldn't impact cases that are already ongoing. However, there will "certainly" be more forced arbitration clauses in contracts in the future, and fewer cases brought against companies, she said.
But are things about to get worse? Marketwatch reports: It will become harder for consumers to sue their banks or companies like Equifax... The Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years. The final version of the rule banned companies from putting "mandatory arbitration clauses" in their contracts, language that prohibits consumers from bringing class-action lawsuits against them. It applies to institutions that sell financial products, including bank accounts and credit cards. Consumer advocates say it's good news for companies like Wells Fargo or Equifax, which have both had class-action lawsuits filed against them, and bad news for their customers... Lisa Gilbert, the vice president of legislative affairs at Public Citizen, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., said the Senate vote shouldn't impact cases that are already ongoing. However, there will "certainly" be more forced arbitration clauses in contracts in the future, and fewer cases brought against companies, she said.
Why Only 3 Major Credit Bureaus? (Score:1)
Why are there and have there been, only 3 major credit bureaus in America? Is there some reason why there are not 5 or 6 or more? What gives?
Re: (Score:1)
There are more then a few trying to break into the game, but really it's a matter of trust. I wouldn't even say trust as much as it is that is the way things have been done.
More wouldn't make this necessarily better because the people purchasing the information don't care how securely it's stored. The bulk of the trust beauro's income is not based on sales to people, but rather verifications from businesses. There isn't really any incentive to have more of them.
Re: (Score:3)
Because fuck you, that's why. (Score:3, Insightful)
Why do so many people (other than the 1% expecting their tax cuts) continually vote against their own best interests? This is what happens when "punishing" some group is more important to the masses than prosperity. If a rising tide lifts all boats, a falling tide eventually beaches them all, but the aforementioned people don't care so long as "teh gays" hit the shoals before they do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Bad. (Score:2)
Wow, it hadn't even been a decade since the innovative crash of 2008. Let's make the same banks that gave out all those loans and left the tab with the tax payers bigger & more powerful because they weren't biggest enough to fail back then. We have finally recovered from the Great Recession so it's time for that same kind of innovation again!
Re: (Score:1)
Couldn’t you have tried a bit harder? Obvious trolling is obvious.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck banks, fuck the system (Score:2)
You can't stop crypto-currencies.
Re: (Score:1)
They aren’t trying to stop. The banks and Wall Street are coopting the concept as a new avenue to bilk people of money.
Re: (Score:1)
You can't stop crypto-currencies.
Another tool for the already-rich to get richer.
Why am I not counting my Bitcoin riches right now? Because the last time Bitcoin crashed to $250ish, a strange thing happened: I still had to spend most of the money I make on cost-of-living expenses. But for the sake of argument, let's say I had $250 to blow on some cyber magic money back then. I'd have around $6k today, which would certainly be nice, but not exactly time to pack up the truck and move to Beverly Hills.
Hell, I could've made myself rich by i
Re: (Score:2)
You still have time to buy sub-$1 crypto-currencies, just in case they take off. There's still a lot of sub-one-cent cryptos, doesn't take much for them to fluctuate.
Ridiculous Stretch (Score:1)
Trying to tie forced arbitration as part of a contract, to lawsuits against Equifax, where no contract exists, is quite ridiculous. I doubt many of the 140M people impacted by the Equifax breach have a previously accepted contract with a mandatory arbitration clause, or any clause for that matter.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Trying to tie forced arbitration as part of a contract, to lawsuits against Equifax, where no contract exists, is quite ridiculous. I doubt many of the 140M people impacted by the Equifax breach have a previously accepted contract with a mandatory arbitration clause, or any clause for that matter.
Yes, it's irrelevant. However, it's a way to tie evil Republicans to the Equifax breach. There is no other reason to even mention it here as it has no relationship to the breach and subsequent lawsuits.
I hate it when people lie to me. (Score:1)
and this author is trying to persaude you to believe him.
First off is this passage, "Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years." Yes, WORKED ON but NEVER implemented is the whole truth. So, nothing has been lost to the consumer. Also, note if you actually read the bogus article they even state, "The House voted in July AGAINST the rule."
Second, the attempt at pity by listing a poor soul that has been a victim 12 times. WTF does that have to do with this? The bleeding heart
Deck chairs, titanic (Score:3)
This is all noise. The real, fundamental problem in the US is the fact that you can apply for credit with essentially *no* verification of your actual identity.
Huh? (Score:1)
How can I be forced into arbitration with a company that I never elected to do business with in the first place? Never once in my life have I signed a contract where the other party has the Equifax name. In fact, as far as I'm concerned, this company has been collecting information about me without my knowledge or consent.
Good and Bad (Score:2)
Wait just one damned minute! (Score:3)
Identity stolen from Equifax? (Score:1)
Mitchell and Webb Identity Theft [youtube.com]
Corruption (Score:2)
Theft? (Score:2)
If "identity theft" is obtaining someone's personal information, doesn't that make Equifax is one of the largest criminal organizations in history?