While Equifax Victims Sue, Congress Limits Financial Class Actions (marketwatch.com) 76
An anonymous reader quotes a local NBC news report: Stories are starting to pour in about those impacted by last month's massive Equifax data breach, which compromised the private information of more than 140 million people. Katie Van Fleet of Seattle says she's spent months trying to regain her stolen identity, and says it has been stolen more than a dozen times. "I kept receiving letters from Kohl's, from Macy's, from Home Depot, from Old Navy saying 'thank you for your application,'" she said to CNN affiliate KCPQ. But she says she's never applied for credit from any of those places. Instead, Van Fleet and her attorney Catherine Fleming say they believe her personal data was stolen during the massive Equifax security breach... Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying they were negligent in losing private information on more than 140 million Americans... "Countless people, I mean, I've really, truly lost count, and the stories that like Katie's, the stories I hear are heart-wrenching," Fleming said.
But are things about to get worse? Marketwatch reports: It will become harder for consumers to sue their banks or companies like Equifax... The Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years. The final version of the rule banned companies from putting "mandatory arbitration clauses" in their contracts, language that prohibits consumers from bringing class-action lawsuits against them. It applies to institutions that sell financial products, including bank accounts and credit cards. Consumer advocates say it's good news for companies like Wells Fargo or Equifax, which have both had class-action lawsuits filed against them, and bad news for their customers... Lisa Gilbert, the vice president of legislative affairs at Public Citizen, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., said the Senate vote shouldn't impact cases that are already ongoing. However, there will "certainly" be more forced arbitration clauses in contracts in the future, and fewer cases brought against companies, she said.
Why Only 3 Major Credit Bureaus? (Score:2)
Why are there and have there been, only 3 major credit bureaus in America? Is there some reason why there are not 5 or 6 or more? What gives?
There are more then a few trying to break into the game, but really it's a matter of trust. I wouldn't even say trust as much as it is that is the way things have been done.
More wouldn't make this necessarily better because the people purchasing the information don't care how securely it's stored. The bulk of the trust beauro's income is not based on sales to people, but rather verifications from businesses. There isn't really any incentive to have more of them.
Re:Why Only 3 Major Credit Bureaus? (Score:5, Insightful)
Because fuck you, that's why. (Score:3, Insightful)
Why do so many people (other than the 1% expecting their tax cuts) continually vote against their own best interests? This is what happens when "punishing" some group is more important to the masses than prosperity. If a rising tide lifts all boats, a falling tide eventually beaches them all, but the aforementioned people don't care so long as "teh gays" hit the shoals before they do.
What you need is to implement an Eriksgata [wikipedia.org] system.
It ensures that you can't win an election by polarizing one part of the nation against another.
Or more specifically, you can win the election but you won't reach power without the minorities feeling that they can at least endure your rule.
That is totally what America needs: giving more power to special interest groups.
Re:Because fuck you, that's why. (Score:5, Insightful)
My interests have not been represented in quite a few years. I am white, heterosexual, have medical insurance provided by my employer(s), college educated with BS and MS degrees in my chosen professional field, widowed, no kids, make too much money to claim lower bracket tax deductions and not enough money to take advantage of the higher bracket tax deductions, and practice no denomination of religious beliefs.
The current administration is somewhat of an embarrassment but compared to the Legislative branch is only an embarrassment. The Executive branch of government has unbreakable terms limits and 4 years is a blink of the eye when it comes to governing the country. Any new executive enters office carrying all the problems his predecessor(s) leaves behind. And almost none of these problems can be solved by executive action. Every executive branch decision can be stopped or reversed by the other 2 branches of government. Even the power to declare war as the CIC of the armed forces needs Congressional Approval within 90 days and if that approval does not come than any and all funding of the war can be stopped.
What is really embarrassing is the raging mob of US citizens, on all sides, are to dense to even identify the true culprits who have caused damn near every problem we as a society face today. While people are wasting all their energy railing against a President those truly responsible are all but ignored. The United States Congress is the true culprit when it comes to ruining the country. They operate under no term limits. Any freshman Senators or Representatives that may have won election on promises of government reform are rendered powerless if the take office and start making waves. They find themselves shut out of any committee assignments which is were they real power lies. Congressional Committees decide what legislation gets brought up for debate and actual votes. We have people who have power within the Senate and House for over 10 years. If they were in the private sector the whole lot of them would have been fired for malfeasance and judged incapable of meeting any defined goals. The current lot of legislators are not doing their jobs they are doing nothing but running investigations for the sole purpose of electoral power grabbing. If only these people put half as much energy into doing the job they were elected for as they do running for that job things would be a little better. It certainly couldn't be any worse. These same legislators are some how responsible for passing the national budget but the majority of them are probably incapable of balancing their own check books.
They have passed legislation that provides a gigantic loophole on the amount of money a politician or political party can accept. There was no public debate on the 501c legislation. None what so ever. Congress has passed laws that prevent any of it's active members from being subpoenaed or investigated and questioned in an open forum. They reserve the right to judge their own behind closed doors. If these people were the standup patriotic supporters of US democracy they would all promise to never run for re-election and acknowledge the harm each and everyone of them has perpetrated on the American people.
Re:Because fuck you, that's why. (Score:4, Insightful)
Read your typical facebook feed, packed with "ur genious if you can solve this (grade 3) math prblem!" and the hundreds or thousands of comments getting it wrong.
People are fucking dumb.
:(
Why do so many people (other than the 1% expecting their tax cuts) continually vote against their own best interests?
Why do so many people think they can decide what is the "best interests" of other people? Your elitist "know-it-all" attitude is part of the problem. If you really want to know why working class people are abandoning the Democratic Party, perhaps you should talk to some of them, and spend less time lecturing and more time listening.
Why do so many people think they can decide what is the "best interests" of other people?
Because they're not morons.
...so yeah, at a bas
Obviously not taking away healthcare from the working class is in their best interest.
Obviously allowing class actions against corporations (the topic of this thread) is in people's best interests.
Obviously not creating a tax cut for the wealthy which drives up the deficit and/or increases taxes for the middle class is in people's best interest.
on and on...
Obviously allowing class actions against corporations (the topic of this thread) is in people's best interests.
How is this "obvious"? In a class action lawsuit, no net wealth is created, and all the legal fees and a large portion of the award goes to lawyers. So it is obvious that it make all the non-lawyers collectively worse off.
It's also obvious that, without meaningful punishment, companies will continue to defraud and otherwise screw over their customers.
Class actions can provide that punishment. Forced arbitration allows companies to escape any punishment whatsoever for their illegal actions.
How is this "obvious"?
Class actions can change corporate behaviour in a manner which benefits consumers.
Outright prohibiting them benefits no one other than the corporations.
Because they are angry and fearful. It's an old, reliable formula: scare people, or take advantage of their existing insecurities, and then put a face on it: the Jew. The Auslander. The immigrant. The Mexican.
The formula works because it feels simple. There's no complicated policy or economics involved, you know its right because it feels right. But feelings *always* feel right. There's no such thing as critical feeling, only critical thinking.
Bad. (Score:2)
Wow, it hadn't even been a decade since the innovative crash of 2008. Let's make the same banks that gave out all those loans and left the tab with the tax payers bigger & more powerful because they weren't biggest enough to fail back then. We have finally recovered from the Great Recession so it's time for that same kind of innovation again!
Global recession? I don't remember that. Do you mean the Global Financial Crisis?
Couldn’t you have tried a bit harder? Obvious trolling is obvious.
Thanks Republicans! (Score:1)
And it IS ONLY the Republicans!
Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Orin Hatch and everyone asshole with an 'R' by his name are the banks bitch. Bought and paid for.
Fuck banks, fuck the system (Score:2)
You can't stop crypto-currencies.
They aren’t trying to stop. The banks and Wall Street are coopting the concept as a new avenue to bilk people of money.
You can't stop crypto-currencies.
Another tool for the already-rich to get richer.
Why am I not counting my Bitcoin riches right now? Because the last time Bitcoin crashed to $250ish, a strange thing happened: I still had to spend most of the money I make on cost-of-living expenses. But for the sake of argument, let's say I had $250 to blow on some cyber magic money back then. I'd have around $6k today, which would certainly be nice, but not exactly time to pack up the truck and move to Beverly Hills.
Hell, I could've made myself rich by i
You still have time to buy sub-$1 crypto-currencies, just in case they take off. There's still a lot of sub-one-cent cryptos, doesn't take much for them to fluctuate.
Ridiculous Stretch (Score:4, Insightful)
Trying to tie forced arbitration as part of a contract, to lawsuits against Equifax, where no contract exists, is quite ridiculous. I doubt many of the 140M people impacted by the Equifax breach have a previously accepted contract with a mandatory arbitration clause, or any clause for that matter.
Re: (Score:2)
Trying to tie forced arbitration as part of a contract, to lawsuits against Equifax, where no contract exists, is quite ridiculous. I doubt many of the 140M people impacted by the Equifax breach have a previously accepted contract with a mandatory arbitration clause, or any clause for that matter.
Yes, it's irrelevant. However, it's a way to tie evil Republicans to the Equifax breach. There is no other reason to even mention it here as it has no relationship to the breach and subsequent lawsuits.
I hate it when people lie to me. (Score:1)
and this author is trying to persaude you to believe him.
First off is this passage, "Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years." Yes, WORKED ON but NEVER implemented is the whole truth. So, nothing has been lost to the consumer. Also, note if you actually read the bogus article they even state, "The House voted in July AGAINST the rule."
Second, the attempt at pity by listing a poor soul that has been a victim 12 times. WTF does that have to do with this? The bleeding heart
Deck chairs, titanic (Score:4)
This is all noise. The real, fundamental problem in the US is the fact that you can apply for credit with essentially *no* verification of your actual identity.
Actually, that's pretty much true everywhere, not just the USA. Anyone can APPLY, anywhere, for credit. It's what happens after that matters...
Now, the USA is the place you can GET credit with essentially no verification of ID....
Huh? (Score:1)
How can I be forced into arbitration with a company that I never elected to do business with in the first place? Never once in my life have I signed a contract where the other party has the Equifax name. In fact, as far as I'm concerned, this company has been collecting information about me without my knowledge or consent.
Good and Bad (Score:2)
Wait just one damned minute! (Score:3)
I, for one, have NEVER signed any kind of contract with Equifax, so howdahell would this apply to me?
It wouldn't. But don't take my word for it -- read where Equifax itself specifically said so [equifaxsecurity2017.com].
Or, is Congress doing the usual "Fuck the poor!" approach, legal rights and non-contracts be damned?
No. This is just another misleading, sensationalist, clickbait headline in whatever it is Slashdot has become these days.
That domain name STILL looks like a scam site.
Re: (Score:2)
It appears that freezing your credit includes giving up your right to sue.
So do I freeze, or not?
Identity stolen from Equifax? (Score:2)
Mitchell and Webb Identity Theft [youtube.com]
Corruption (Score:2)
Theft? (Score:2)
If "identity theft" is obtaining someone's personal information, doesn't that make Equifax is one of the largest criminal organizations in history?
Microsoft Windows strikes again .. (Score:1)
Whatever happened to the swamp being drained? (Score:1)
Pharma, cable, airlines and banks have just as cosy a relationship with Congress as they did this time last year. The muck seems to be, if anything, getting dee- *gurgle*
"You cannot contract away liability" (Score:2)
Depending on your legal regime, signing a contract should not allow you or the other party to override statute law. That's a norm in common-law systems such as Britain, the United States and Canada.
For example, a clause making you promise to not report the software you bought was stolen is not enforcable (technically the clause prohibited discussing the asember code with anyone, but the reason was that it was recognizably a different company's product). We reported it, and the thief lost in court.
In Can
Remember, you are not a customer (Score:2)
You are a commodity. Bought and sold like pork bellies. The more this happens the more I work to disentangle myself. Use more cash, no electronic payments, no credit cards, no crapplets on my phn etc. I might even switch to a land line + a trac phone. Never use the same browser made by the company who made my OS, i.e. no IE on Windows, shun social media, etc. Eventually I will sell everything, get a van and disappear.