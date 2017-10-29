Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


While Equifax Victims Sue, Congress Limits Financial Class Actions (marketwatch.com) 76

Posted by EditorDavid from the cause-and-no-effect dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a local NBC news report: Stories are starting to pour in about those impacted by last month's massive Equifax data breach, which compromised the private information of more than 140 million people. Katie Van Fleet of Seattle says she's spent months trying to regain her stolen identity, and says it has been stolen more than a dozen times. "I kept receiving letters from Kohl's, from Macy's, from Home Depot, from Old Navy saying 'thank you for your application,'" she said to CNN affiliate KCPQ. But she says she's never applied for credit from any of those places. Instead, Van Fleet and her attorney Catherine Fleming say they believe her personal data was stolen during the massive Equifax security breach... Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying they were negligent in losing private information on more than 140 million Americans... "Countless people, I mean, I've really, truly lost count, and the stories that like Katie's, the stories I hear are heart-wrenching," Fleming said.
But are things about to get worse? Marketwatch reports: It will become harder for consumers to sue their banks or companies like Equifax... The Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn a rule the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years. The final version of the rule banned companies from putting "mandatory arbitration clauses" in their contracts, language that prohibits consumers from bringing class-action lawsuits against them. It applies to institutions that sell financial products, including bank accounts and credit cards. Consumer advocates say it's good news for companies like Wells Fargo or Equifax, which have both had class-action lawsuits filed against them, and bad news for their customers... Lisa Gilbert, the vice president of legislative affairs at Public Citizen, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., said the Senate vote shouldn't impact cases that are already ongoing. However, there will "certainly" be more forced arbitration clauses in contracts in the future, and fewer cases brought against companies, she said.

While Equifax Victims Sue, Congress Limits Financial Class Actions

  • Why are there and have there been, only 3 major credit bureaus in America? Is there some reason why there are not 5 or 6 or more? What gives?

  • Because fuck you, that's why. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Mal-2 ( 675116 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @02:41PM (#55453801) Homepage Journal

    Why do so many people (other than the 1% expecting their tax cuts) continually vote against their own best interests? This is what happens when "punishing" some group is more important to the masses than prosperity. If a rising tide lifts all boats, a falling tide eventually beaches them all, but the aforementioned people don't care so long as "teh gays" hit the shoals before they do.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      It's sad, really. Scummy admin is scummy. A vote *against* a candidate (or some aspect of their base) is a wasted vote, or at least an admission that your heart is very much in the wrong place. What might really help this country is to get some truly electable third-party candidates in the mix to force runoffs when the normal jackoffs fail to get a majority. This would at least force people to stop and think a little bit longer. Oh yes, and single-issue voters can rot.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        What you need is to implement an Eriksgata [wikipedia.org] system.
        It ensures that you can't win an election by polarizing one part of the nation against another.
        Or more specifically, you can win the election but you won't reach power without the minorities feeling that they can at least endure your rule.

    • Re:Because fuck you, that's why. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @03:36PM (#55454107)
      As a 1%er who doesn't need more tax cuts, I can't help but to shake my head at all of the dumb people who vote to make their lives worse.

    • Read your typical facebook feed, packed with "ur genious if you can solve this (grade 3) math prblem!" and the hundreds or thousands of comments getting it wrong.

      People are fucking dumb. :(

    • Why do so many people (other than the 1% expecting their tax cuts) continually vote against their own best interests?

      Why do so many people think they can decide what is the "best interests" of other people? Your elitist "know-it-all" attitude is part of the problem. If you really want to know why working class people are abandoning the Democratic Party, perhaps you should talk to some of them, and spend less time lecturing and more time listening.

      • Why do so many people think they can decide what is the "best interests" of other people?

        Because they're not morons.

        Obviously not taking away healthcare from the working class is in their best interest.

        Obviously allowing class actions against corporations (the topic of this thread) is in people's best interests.

        Obviously not creating a tax cut for the wealthy which drives up the deficit and/or increases taxes for the middle class is in people's best interest.

        on and on...

        ...so yeah, at a bas

        • Obviously allowing class actions against corporations (the topic of this thread) is in people's best interests.

          How is this "obvious"? In a class action lawsuit, no net wealth is created, and all the legal fees and a large portion of the award goes to lawyers. So it is obvious that it make all the non-lawyers collectively worse off.

          • It's also obvious that, without meaningful punishment, companies will continue to defraud and otherwise screw over their customers.

            Class actions can provide that punishment. Forced arbitration allows companies to escape any punishment whatsoever for their illegal actions.

          • Isn't that like saying no new wealth is formed from any lawsuit or arbitration? Class action or not? I don't see why the creation of wealth is relevant to the issue. A civil suit is an effort to make an injured party whole. In this case the alleged injury is due to the negligence or reckless disregard of Equifax, the effort to make whole is about Equifax reimbursing any victims that can be successfully shown to have harmed by their negligence. Equifax would have the option of suing the individuals who stole

          • How is this "obvious"?

            Class actions can change corporate behaviour in a manner which benefits consumers.

            Outright prohibiting them benefits no one other than the corporations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Because they are angry and fearful. It's an old, reliable formula: scare people, or take advantage of their existing insecurities, and then put a face on it: the Jew. The Auslander. The immigrant. The Mexican.

      The formula works because it feels simple. There's no complicated policy or economics involved, you know its right because it feels right. But feelings *always* feel right. There's no such thing as critical feeling, only critical thinking.

  • Thanks Republicans! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And it IS ONLY the Republicans!

    Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Orin Hatch and everyone asshole with an 'R' by his name are the banks bitch. Bought and paid for.

    • Don't forget the folks who basically volunteer for the job under the assumption that they'll be taken care of when their political career tanks. I guess what I'm trying to say is that not everyone wants their money up front.

  • You can't stop crypto-currencies.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      They aren’t trying to stop. The banks and Wall Street are coopting the concept as a new avenue to bilk people of money.

    • You can't stop crypto-currencies.

      Another tool for the already-rich to get richer.

      Why am I not counting my Bitcoin riches right now? Because the last time Bitcoin crashed to $250ish, a strange thing happened: I still had to spend most of the money I make on cost-of-living expenses. But for the sake of argument, let's say I had $250 to blow on some cyber magic money back then. I'd have around $6k today, which would certainly be nice, but not exactly time to pack up the truck and move to Beverly Hills.

      Hell, I could've made myself rich by i

      • You still have time to buy sub-$1 crypto-currencies, just in case they take off. There's still a lot of sub-one-cent cryptos, doesn't take much for them to fluctuate.

  • Ridiculous Stretch (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Candyman_JAC ( 805202 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @03:05PM (#55453939)

    Trying to tie forced arbitration as part of a contract, to lawsuits against Equifax, where no contract exists, is quite ridiculous. I doubt many of the 140M people impacted by the Equifax breach have a previously accepted contract with a mandatory arbitration clause, or any clause for that matter.

    • Well equifax could make their own crypto currency and cash in in an ICO. Could call it ecoin.

    • Trying to tie forced arbitration as part of a contract, to lawsuits against Equifax, where no contract exists, is quite ridiculous. I doubt many of the 140M people impacted by the Equifax breach have a previously accepted contract with a mandatory arbitration clause, or any clause for that matter.

      Yes, it's irrelevant. However, it's a way to tie evil Republicans to the Equifax breach. There is no other reason to even mention it here as it has no relationship to the breach and subsequent lawsuits.

  • I hate it when people lie to me. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    and this author is trying to persaude you to believe him.

    First off is this passage, "Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worked on for more than five years." Yes, WORKED ON but NEVER implemented is the whole truth. So, nothing has been lost to the consumer. Also, note if you actually read the bogus article they even state, "The House voted in July AGAINST the rule."

    Second, the attempt at pity by listing a poor soul that has been a victim 12 times. WTF does that have to do with this? The bleeding heart

  • Deck chairs, titanic (Score:4)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @03:07PM (#55453959) Homepage

    This is all noise. The real, fundamental problem in the US is the fact that you can apply for credit with essentially *no* verification of your actual identity.

    • The real, fundamental problem in the US is the fact that you can apply for credit with essentially *no* verification of your actual identity.

      Actually, that's pretty much true everywhere, not just the USA. Anyone can APPLY, anywhere, for credit. It's what happens after that matters...

      Now, the USA is the place you can GET credit with essentially no verification of ID....

  • Huh? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How can I be forced into arbitration with a company that I never elected to do business with in the first place? Never once in my life have I signed a contract where the other party has the Equifax name. In fact, as far as I'm concerned, this company has been collecting information about me without my knowledge or consent.

  • Contract law should prohibit giving up rights. Also, unelected and unaccountable government bureaucrats(ie CFPB) should not be making laws. If Congress doesn't want to do it then let state legislatures do it.

  • Wait just one damned minute! (Score:3)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @03:30PM (#55454075)
    I, for one, have NEVER signed any kind of contract with Equifax, so howdahell would this apply to me? Or, is Congress doing the usual "Fuck the poor!" approach, legal rights and non-contracts be damned?

    • I, for one, have NEVER signed any kind of contract with Equifax, so howdahell would this apply to me?

      It wouldn't. But don't take my word for it -- read where Equifax itself specifically said so [equifaxsecurity2017.com].

      Or, is Congress doing the usual "Fuck the poor!" approach, legal rights and non-contracts be damned?

      No. This is just another misleading, sensationalist, clickbait headline in whatever it is Slashdot has become these days.

    • I'm thinking the same: any mandatory arbitration clause wouldn't/won't apply to most Americans, as they've never signed a contract with Equifax, thus never agreed to any such clause. The people are the product -- not the customers.

    • It appears that freezing your credit includes giving up your right to sue.

      So do I freeze, or not?

      • That appears to have been the case only for those who signed up on Equifax's website after the hack was publicized for Equifax's "Credit Protection" fru-fru. Basic credit freeze (which I've done at all 3) - outside of the specific Equifax site mentioned - does NOT remove any of your legal rights.
  • "Katie Van Fleet of Seattle says she's spent months trying to regain her stolen identity, and says it has been stolen more than a dozen times."

    Mitchell and Webb Identity Theft [youtube.com]
  • The simple answer to these combined events. One shows the need for greater oversight with measurable damages, but politicians beholden to niche interests act contrary to that. This is more than unrepresentative of the majority of their actual constituents, it shows that they hold the interests of the few who benefit from the policy above those who voted for them. That can be changed though. Leave the corrupt to get votes only from the corrupt, and deprive them of all others.

  • If "identity theft" is obtaining someone's personal information, doesn't that make Equifax is one of the largest criminal organizations in history?

  • Pharma, cable, airlines and banks have just as cosy a relationship with Congress as they did this time last year. The muck seems to be, if anything, getting dee- *gurgle*

  • Depending on your legal regime, signing a contract should not allow you or the other party to override statute law. That's a norm in common-law systems such as Britain, the United States and Canada.

    For example, a clause making you promise to not report the software you bought was stolen is not enforcable (technically the clause prohibited discussing the asember code with anyone, but the reason was that it was recognizably a different company's product). We reported it, and the thief lost in court.

    In Can

  • You are a commodity. Bought and sold like pork bellies. The more this happens the more I work to disentangle myself. Use more cash, no electronic payments, no credit cards, no crapplets on my phn etc. I might even switch to a land line + a trac phone. Never use the same browser made by the company who made my OS, i.e. no IE on Windows, shun social media, etc. Eventually I will sell everything, get a van and disappear.

