Kaspersky CEO Says Hack Claims Cutting US Cyber Security Sales (reuters.com) 24
Eugene Kaspersky told news agency Reuters on Friday that his cyber security firm that bears his name would see a 'single digit' drop in U.S. sales this year as a result of suspicions about his company's ties to the Russian government, but global revenue should still increase. From a report: By turns frustrated and defiant in an 80-minute interview in his Moscow office, the founder and head of the embattled antivirus software maker denounced what he called an "information war" against his company, repeatedly asserting that "we've done nothing wrong." Anton Shingarev, Kaspersky Lab's vice president of public affairs, also told Reuters during the interview the company had abandoned efforts to sell its services to the U.S. government and that it would wind down its Washington-area subsidiary, KGSS. Kaspersky Lab has become a lightning rod in recent months as it has faced allegations by the U.S. government that its antivirus products can be used by Russian spies to conduct cyber espionage. Office Depot, Staples and Best Buy have stopped selling Kaspersky's security suite in their stores.
Assuming the allegations are true. (Score:4, Insightful)
The company is either corrupt (complicit in the hacking) or incompetent (unable to protect their own stuff).
Both are extremely good reasons not to use their software.
Yes, assuming it's true.
What happened to innocent until proven guilty?
Innocent until proven guilty is for courts not software acquisition.
All stable doors are locked. Nothing to see here. (Score:2)
Astonishing (Score:2)
I acquired my president from Russia so whats so bad about software?
https://solutionsreview.com/endpoint-security/gartner-2017-epp-magic-quadrant/
Retailwise, this whole thing is an excuse (Score:1)
I work in a retail store that just pulled it, and I never heard of a single consumer complaining simply because we stocked it. I suppose there's a small chance we pulled it in order to pay obeisance to whinging douchebags who weren't even real customers, but I think there's a better explanation.
Kaspersky was bad for profits. The biggest reason is we'd rather promote our own antivirus guarantee service, and less competition means more money. Second, people who bought Kaspersky kept bumping into Windows 10 er
Where not to shop... (Score:2)
"Office Depot, Staples and Best Buy have stopped selling Kaspersky's security suite in their stores."
If you're going to any of those places expecting to get security software for your computer, you should probably just find a Warez site and post all your passwords.
Saves problems all 'round, and gives the lowest of the low level script kiddies a reason to live.