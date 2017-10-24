TV News 'Hack' Sees Bitcoins Swiped (bbc.com) 9
Two French hackers used their computer skills to reconstruct a blurred-out code on TV and claim bitcoins worth $1,000. From a report: Michel Sassano and Clement Storck had seen an interview with entrepreneur Roger Ver on French television. Mr Ver had offered $1,000 to viewers - but a QR code needed to claim the money had been blurred out. The duo analysed a small part of the code that was visible, however, and managed to access the funds. When the France 2 channel broadcast its interview with Mr Ver earlier this month, he promised the money -- just over three bitcoin cash coins, worth $1,000 -- to whichever viewer was quickest to scan an on-screen QR code. However, the code had been blurred out by France 2 -- Mr Sassano believes this is because of French broadcasting regulations that prevent news programmes from giving away prizes. "The process to decode the private key from the moment we watched the show to when we entered it in the wallet took, I think, between 12 and 16 hours," Mr Sassano told the BBC.
So, the people on the show offered a small prize to whomever scanned the code first. Somebody did, and gained the prize. How is this news?
the title is pretty misleading
You must be new here.
bitcoins
worth $1,000
I think the plural is misleading. That's less than 20% of one bitcoin at the time of this comment.
Give it a minute.
The TV channel made it a bit more difficult than usual.
Where is the swipe/theft/swindle in this case?
