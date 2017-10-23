FBI Couldn't Access Nearly 7,000 Devices Because of Encryption (foxbusiness.com) 90
Michael Balsamo, writing for Associated Press: The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications. In the first 11 months of the fiscal year, federal agents were unable to access the content of more than 6,900 mobile devices, Wray said in a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Philadelphia. "To put it mildly, this is a huge, huge problem," Wray said. "It impacts investigations across the board -- narcotics, human trafficking, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, gangs, organized crime, child exploitation." The FBI and other law enforcement officials have long complained about being unable to unlock and recover evidence from cellphones and other devices seized from suspects even if they have a warrant, while technology companies have insisted they must protect customers' digital privacy.
apples new face unlock will make it easy!
no different than print unlocks. You can be compelled to give your print (face) so just turn it off.
What I wish is that there was a stock way to program a panic print, such that you enter that print and the phone locks requiring a PIN to unlock. Set your middle finger to be the panic print and when you pull your phone out of your pocket near a risk situation just touch the sensor on the way out. A distinct vibrate could let you know it took.
nah, needs to be whatever hand usually grabs phone. If it's usually in your right pocket you want to be able to trigger panic as you're pulling it out of your pocket.
That or a setting for "After n failed attempts require PIN" setting, then set n == 1 or 2 and just use a finger that isn't programmed.
How about just NOT using face or print to open, and just keep using a fairly complex password.
And...keep your phone locked at all times requiring that password to open.
1) On iOS, pressing the power button 5 times quickly will disable b
Alternatively... (Score:5, Interesting)
Great news (Score:5, Insightful)
Encryption works as designed.
My thoughts exactly. The State does not have, nor ever had, unlimited authority over information, specifically MY information. To say that this is a problem is to cast it as a negative. It is not.
They probably wouldn't be so busy if people were not so desperate. Perhaps if the US government invested in better programs there wouldn't be so much crime to deal with. I know these problems are not easy ones to solve, but we're not going to fix anything by ruthlessly hammering it with a mallet. Absolutely everything seems like the wrong approach these days.
I'm probably just getting (really) old...
Everything goes through cycles.
To quote Psalms: There is nothing new under the sun.
Or To quote BSG(updated edition): All Of This Has Happened Before And Will Happen Again.
Ecclesiastes 1:9
We don't care which old guy said it, they both had some wisdom.
They need to deal with it. Implementing laws and restrictions only affects law-abiding citizens.
if "inconveniencing the law" is grounds for legislative changes, clearly we need to repeal the 4th amendment. I'm sure that one's a constant thorn in their sides and has no doubt hindered countless investigations over the years. (you wouldn't mind unless you were trying to hide something, right?)
Or I suppose they could just (re?)learn how to do their jobs without the crutch of a Free Pass around the law?
FBI confirmed for whiny crybabies who want to be spoonfed everything instead of doing the jobs they were hired to do.
Let's face the facts. There can only be two choices when it comes to encryption: Ban ALL encryption for consumer devices (which would be a gigantic leap backwards and create a massive security issue for everyone) or leave encryption alone. Compromising encryption algorithms IS A NON-STARTER.
Of course if they banned encrytion, then of course the rich, and politicians would still manage to have it, as would EVERY SINGLE CRIMINAL AND TERRORIST with the means and wherewithal to find and use it, so banning encryption is also a NON-STARTER. The Djinn is already out of the bottle, we do not have time travel machines, you can't go back in time and prevent encryption from being invented, fucking DEAL WITH IT, LAW ENFORCEMENT!
Do you use bold and all-caps because you only want me to read those bits, or is it because you want me to read those bits more intensely than the non-bold-or-all-caps bits?
People have a right to privacy and encryption is important to allow them to retain that right. I don't agree though that any law against it would be ineffective. For a start encryption would disappear from most consumer products and the encryption that remained would eventually be easier to detect. I think that, were it outlawed, the total amount of crypto would reduce.
Anyone caught using crypto illegally (whether is can be unencrypted or not) would stand to be be arrested and stopped from committing crime
LOL, WUT?
That's the wrong attitude entirely. You're telling people with access to secret courts, gag orders, and virtually unlimited funding to 'deal with it'. They also happen to either write the laws, or have untoward influence over those who do.
They'll deal with it, but I don't think you'll like the eventual outcome.
Posting angry sounding rubbish on Slashdot doesn't change the fact that in the end, it's not a fight consumers can win. It's a lot like the gun control debate -- the exact same rationale gets tro
Did they have a warrant? (Score:5, Interesting)
On how many of those devices did they have a warrant to even try to access them?
That's not important. What's important is "Why won't somebody think of the encrypted children"???????
on a separate note (Score:5, Insightful)
The FBI can't beat confessions out of thousands and thousands of suspects, making it harder to get convictions from criminals hiding critical evidence in their encrypted (non-cleartext) brains.
Sorry, but some sacrifices are needed to keep democracies from becoming police states. Especially when it is always the police asking for more an more power over citizens they are supposed to protect.
We have a president who is a full blown lunatic and she has a staff filled with criminals.
Hillary lost the election.
I'll try:
Maybe because they haven't committed any crimes or maybe because they haven't been convicted of any crimes or maybe because this is still a country that doesn't imprison those that are no longer in power.
We have a president who is a full blown lunatic and he has a staff filled with criminals
You mean, warrantless wiretapping and searches haven't exploded during the previous full blown lunatic, and haven't been started by the full blown lunatic before him?
For those who lost count, those lunatics belonged to the opposite parties, and so did their staffs of criminals.
Does anyone have a list of devices? (Score:4, Interesting)
Does anyone have a list of devices the FBI can't decrypt? I'd like to make sure my next phone is one on the list, but I'm not sure which Android devices pass that test.
I don't particularly care for Apple products, but if security were my main criterion for a new devices, that's what I'd get.
Well, you got greedy (Score:5, Insightful)
Basically they got greedy. They wanted dragnet-like capabilities, and they were like "well fuck these civilians". They went too far, and now found out about that Dutch saying that says: "trust arrives walking, and departs on horseback".
And now nobody trusts these three letter agencies anymore. And now they're whining like toddlers, saying "this is a huge, huge problem" when in fact they created the problem themselves.
No convictions prior to 2006 (Score:4, Insightful)
I wonder how the FBI scored prosecutions before mobile devices were invented? I guess they must not have solved any crimes at all?
More things were written down on paper or communicated over the phone, for starters. Now it's both easy and practical to have a system where any potentially incriminating information can be entered directly into an encrypted ecosystem wherever you happen to be.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder how the FBI scored prosecutions before mobile devices were invented?
Wiretaps, pen registers, trap-and-trace.
Room bugs, directional microphones.
Seizure of paper records. (Encryption is an issue there, too.)
Informants, tips, infiltrators.
Interrogation.
Fingerprints and other physical evidence.
VERY good P.R.
Of course there were also: mail intercepts, agents provacteur, entrapment, honey-traps, planted evidence, blackmail, "sink tests", bogus tests (e.g. bullet isotope analysis), torture, lying to sus
The problem (Score:1)
SUX To BE The FBI In This Case (Score:1)
I understand the need for law enforcement, but I also understand the need for personal privacy and sanctity of one's personal property (home, things, so on).
I understand if I drop a cigarette or cigar butt or even a soda cap that it might have my DNA or fingerprints on it. I know that my cell phone might radiate identifying information about me.
My point is this:
The line between what the government can legally pry into and what requires a search warrant has always been and will forever be "blurry" in the USA
Digging themselves in a deeper hole. (Score:2)
The agents who struggled to prosecute teenagers for ripping off the telco 20 and 30 years ago are now considered some of the senior "cyber" experts. Somewhere at the FBI there is a crotchty old fucker who still tries to use his checkbook at the grocery store and he's sending out weekly paper memos urging his underlings to finally figure out what to do about these encripdon scramblers. "We defeated screen saver passwords we can defeat this too!"
It's going to take a die-off to un-fuck this situation.
In the
Reaping what you sow. (Score:4, Interesting)
To put it mildly, this is a huge, huge problem,"
Hey, FBI?
No, it isn't, but do you remember this? [wikipedia.org] The absolutely massive violations of the 4th amendment by the USGov? THAT is a "huge, huge problem". The intrusion into the personal life of billions of ordinary, peaceful, law abiding citizens around the world (not just in the USofA). No-warrant, mass surveillance, like we used to blame the USSR and GDR for.
You violated the spirit and the letter of the law on such a scale that the world pushed back. You were given our trust, and you violated it. Not just here and there, exceptionally. No, you violated it systemically and constantly, for decades. And you are still doing so. No one who violated those laws has seen their day in court, a single day in prison, a single dollar of fine. You turned yourselves into a surveillance state.
So yes, we are pushing back and we will KEEP pushing back, harder than ever. We will reclaim the rights you stole from us, with or without your permission. Because that's how things work in a free society - something you wouldn't understand.
Sincerely,
The rest of us who aren't tyrannical fucks.
The FBI (CIA, NSA, etc) have been clearly shown to be completely untrustworthy.
Huge problem? (Score:2)
So, 20 years ago when smart phones didnâ(TM)t exist, was it a huge problem then? Because, if not, it canâ(TM)t be a huge problem now.
Nelson said it best. (Score:3)
Good News! (Score:1)
Easy solution: stop spying on Americans.
Police Work (Score:2)
They are not going to be able to grab someone's device and lock up the case on them...sorry. Just not a problem that someone can solve for them. They are going to have to do real police work to bust people.
Ah! (Score:2)
Its a losing battle either way. (Score:1)
If encryption was lessened to where law enforcement can get in I wonder how many phones, including those of law enforcement agencies, will be compromised by those with malicious intent who figured out how to get in, either by hacks / mods / social engineering? Sounds like that would be a big problem as well. I hope they are as willing to pursue all of the cases where phones were decrypted by non-law enforcement and information is stolen from phone users. oops I hope I don't believe that.
Awww (Score:2)
This --> &
Good news at last! (Score:2)
federal agents were unable to access the content of more than 6,900 mobile devices, Wray said in a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Philadelphia. "To put it mildly, this is a huge, huge problem,"
And to the extent that we care about the Constitution, we want to keep it that way. Don't forget, these police associations are the primary lobbyists for that police right to steal from citizens.
Giving the NSA the evil eye (Score:2)
I wonder what it is like when the director of the NSA and the FBI get together. Does the director of the FBI just lay into the director of the NSA for creating this "problem" or does he just give him the evil eye.
Pointless Regulation (Score:2)
What debate (Score:3)
Get used to it Hooverites. (Score:2)
What is on these phones?! (Score:2)
Carriers don't have access to text message *contents*, only metadata, and besides, any criminal (or anyone who cares about their privacy, really) is going to use a 3rd-party service to communicate, not standard text messages. Logs of these exchanges, lists of contacts, browsing history, links to other websites, and yes, even photos are all potentially valuable evidence in an investigation. I'm sure there's a lot more out there as well. I highly doubt you are enough of an expert in law enforcement investi
Why don't they get it yet? (Score:2)
I just don't understand. They continue to say things like this, appearing to be in complete denial of reality. Why is this? Encryption is out there. It's not going away, and there is no going back to the way they used to operate. They need to accept this. I believe 100% that companies who have the ability to provide/decrypt customer data with a court order should be required to do so. This should increase safety for all of us, as software continues to be written that ensures it is in fact impossible
Same story, same attitude. (Score:2)
Every time I hear about law enforcement wanting anything to do with mobile phones it reminds me how much they put into recovering stolen devices in the first place.... exactly zero.
Priorities right?