FBI Couldn't Access Nearly 7,000 Devices Because of Encryption (foxbusiness.com) 90

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
Michael Balsamo, writing for Associated Press: The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications. In the first 11 months of the fiscal year, federal agents were unable to access the content of more than 6,900 mobile devices, Wray said in a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Philadelphia. "To put it mildly, this is a huge, huge problem," Wray said. "It impacts investigations across the board -- narcotics, human trafficking, counterterrorism, counterintelligence, gangs, organized crime, child exploitation." The FBI and other law enforcement officials have long complained about being unable to unlock and recover evidence from cellphones and other devices seized from suspects even if they have a warrant, while technology companies have insisted they must protect customers' digital privacy.

  • apples new face unlock will make it easy! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:16PM (#55418715)

    apples new face unlock will make it easy!

    • no different than print unlocks. You can be compelled to give your print (face) so just turn it off.

      What I wish is that there was a stock way to program a panic print, such that you enter that print and the phone locks requiring a PIN to unlock. Set your middle finger to be the panic print and when you pull your phone out of your pocket near a risk situation just touch the sensor on the way out. A distinct vibrate could let you know it took.

      • Re:apples new face unlock will make it easy! (Score:5, Informative)

        by seinman ( 463076 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:32PM (#55418837) Homepage Journal
        On an iPhone, this is accomplished by pressing the lock button five times in a row. A little more cumbersome, but still easy enough to do quickly if the need arises.
      • I use Nova Launcher on my Pixel XL and you can do something very similar -- I have mine set so if I double-tap the screen at any time it instantly locks the screen and switches from print-unlock to PIN. Not sure if it works with a specific 'panic print' -- I set it a long time ago and haven't revisited the settings.
      • Or left hand secures device in panic, right hand unlocks - or whatever you choose.

        • nah, needs to be whatever hand usually grabs phone. If it's usually in your right pocket you want to be able to trigger panic as you're pulling it out of your pocket.

          That or a setting for "After n failed attempts require PIN" setting, then set n == 1 or 2 and just use a finger that isn't programmed.

          • That or a setting for "After n failed attempts require PIN" setting, then set n == 1 or 2 and just use a finger that isn't programmed.

            How about just NOT using face or print to open, and just keep using a fairly complex password.

            And...keep your phone locked at all times requiring that password to open.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        no different than print unlocks. You can be compelled to give your print (face) so just turn it off.

        What I wish is that there was a stock way to program a panic print, such that you enter that print and the phone locks requiring a PIN to unlock. Set your middle finger to be the panic print and when you pull your phone out of your pocket near a risk situation just touch the sensor on the way out. A distinct vibrate could let you know it took.

        1) On iOS, pressing the power button 5 times quickly will disable b

  • Alternatively... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by computational super ( 740265 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:17PM (#55418721)
    Or, they're saying that they can't access these devices to lull criminals into a false sense of complacency.

  • Great news (Score:5, Insightful)

    by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:20PM (#55418755) Homepage Journal

    Encryption works as designed.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      My thoughts exactly. The State does not have, nor ever had, unlimited authority over information, specifically MY information. To say that this is a problem is to cast it as a negative. It is not.

    • Re:Great news (Score:4, Insightful)

      by lazarus ( 2879 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:31PM (#55418831) Homepage Journal

      They probably wouldn't be so busy if people were not so desperate. Perhaps if the US government invested in better programs there wouldn't be so much crime to deal with. I know these problems are not easy ones to solve, but we're not going to fix anything by ruthlessly hammering it with a mallet. Absolutely everything seems like the wrong approach these days.

      I'm probably just getting (really) old...

      • Everything goes through cycles.

        To quote Psalms: There is nothing new under the sun.
        Or To quote BSG(updated edition): All Of This Has Happened Before And Will Happen Again.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by syn3rg ( 530741 )
          The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
          Ecclesiastes 1:9

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by KlomDark ( 6370 )

          All that you touch
          And all that you see
          All that you taste
          All you feel
          And all that you love
          And all that you hate
          All you distrust
          All you save
          And all that you give
          And all that you deal
          And all that you buy
          Beg, borrow, or steal
          And all you create
          And all you destroy
          And all that you do
          And all that you say
          And all that you eat
          And everyone you meet
          And all that you slight
          And everyone you fight
          And all that is now
          And all that is gone
          And all that's to come
          And everything under the sun is in tune
          But the sun is eclipsed by th

    • They need to deal with it. Implementing laws and restrictions only affects law-abiding citizens.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by v1 ( 525388 )

      if "inconveniencing the law" is grounds for legislative changes, clearly we need to repeal the 4th amendment. I'm sure that one's a constant thorn in their sides and has no doubt hindered countless investigations over the years. (you wouldn't mind unless you were trying to hide something, right?)

      Or I suppose they could just (re?)learn how to do their jobs without the crutch of a Free Pass around the law?

  • Did they have a warrant? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by HiThere ( 15173 ) <charleshixsn@@@earthlink...net> on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:25PM (#55418783)

    On how many of those devices did they have a warrant to even try to access them?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's not important. What's important is "Why won't somebody think of the encrypted children"???????

    • Re:Did they have a warrant? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:54PM (#55419037)
      Along similar lines, I wonder how many of those devices will have any actual evidence of wrongdoing? If we recall, the FBI desperately wanted to backdoor the cell phone of the San Bernadino terrorists, which they eventually did, but found no information of value. Just because the FBI says "6900 devices" doesn't really mean anything to me. Peoples' privacy deserves protection more than the FBI needs to backdoor everyone's cell phone just so that they can score the occasional long-shot conviction.

  • on a separate note (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ad454 ( 325846 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:27PM (#55418803) Journal

    The FBI can't beat confessions out of thousands and thousands of suspects, making it harder to get convictions from criminals hiding critical evidence in their encrypted (non-cleartext) brains.

    Sorry, but some sacrifices are needed to keep democracies from becoming police states. Especially when it is always the police asking for more an more power over citizens they are supposed to protect.

  • Does anyone have a list of devices? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Distan ( 122159 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:31PM (#55418829)

    Does anyone have a list of devices the FBI can't decrypt? I'd like to make sure my next phone is one on the list, but I'm not sure which Android devices pass that test.

    • iPhones. If you look at the market for vulnerabilities, iOS vulnerabilities command extremely high prices.

      I don't particularly care for Apple products, but if security were my main criterion for a new devices, that's what I'd get.

  • Well, you got greedy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:33PM (#55418847) Homepage Journal

    Basically they got greedy. They wanted dragnet-like capabilities, and they were like "well fuck these civilians". They went too far, and now found out about that Dutch saying that says: "trust arrives walking, and departs on horseback".

    And now nobody trusts these three letter agencies anymore. And now they're whining like toddlers, saying "this is a huge, huge problem" when in fact they created the problem themselves.

    • My favorite was when they shouted "You can't trust Kapersky! Dirty foreigners!" Yeah, more like they have the US antivirus makers in their pocket and Kapersky isn't under their control. Honestly the three letter agencies are more of a threat to me as a US citizen than any foreign intelligence.

  • No convictions prior to 2006 (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Koby77 ( 992785 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:34PM (#55418871)
    I wonder how the FBI scored prosecutions before mobile devices were invented? I guess they must not have solved any crimes at all?

    • I wonder how the FBI scored prosecutions before mobile devices were invented? I guess they must not have solved any crimes at all?

      More things were written down on paper or communicated over the phone, for starters. Now it's both easy and practical to have a system where any potentially incriminating information can be entered directly into an encrypted ecosystem wherever you happen to be.

    • I wonder how the FBI scored prosecutions before mobile devices were invented?

      Wiretaps, pen registers, trap-and-trace.
      Room bugs, directional microphones.
      Seizure of paper records. (Encryption is an issue there, too.)
      Informants, tips, infiltrators.
      Interrogation.
      Fingerprints and other physical evidence.
      VERY good P.R.

      Of course there were also: mail intercepts, agents provacteur, entrapment, honey-traps, planted evidence, blackmail, "sink tests", bogus tests (e.g. bullet isotope analysis), torture, lying to sus

  • The problem is that there is not a way that would allow for the encryption to actually protect the user's data at the same time as give law enforcement access. Take, for example, the physical master key. A landlord might have a single key that opens every lock for the complex in which he or she administers. The individuals living may feel protected since their keys only open each of their doors. A thief would only need wait until the land lord was complacent to steal the master key and then have access to e
    • You're preaching to the choir, and our so-called 'law enforcement' doesn't care about little trifles like facts and logic and reason, they just want total and complete control over every citizen at all times, and FUCK THE CONSTITUTION. Also it's not like this hasn't been the problem with any law enforcement since such a thing was ever invented, law enforcement attracts a certain mindset that wants power over people, and the ability to bully them into doing whatever they're told, right or wrong, good or bad,

  • SUX To BE The FBI In This Case (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I understand the need for law enforcement, but I also understand the need for personal privacy and sanctity of one's personal property (home, things, so on).

    I understand if I drop a cigarette or cigar butt or even a soda cap that it might have my DNA or fingerprints on it. I know that my cell phone might radiate identifying information about me.

    My point is this:

    The line between what the government can legally pry into and what requires a search warrant has always been and will forever be "blurry" in the USA

  • The agents who struggled to prosecute teenagers for ripping off the telco 20 and 30 years ago are now considered some of the senior "cyber" experts. Somewhere at the FBI there is a crotchty old fucker who still tries to use his checkbook at the grocery store and he's sending out weekly paper memos urging his underlings to finally figure out what to do about these encripdon scramblers. "We defeated screen saver passwords we can defeat this too!"

    It's going to take a die-off to un-fuck this situation.

    In the

  • Reaping what you sow. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:41PM (#55418935)

    To put it mildly, this is a huge, huge problem,"

    Hey, FBI?

    No, it isn't, but do you remember this? [wikipedia.org] The absolutely massive violations of the 4th amendment by the USGov? THAT is a "huge, huge problem". The intrusion into the personal life of billions of ordinary, peaceful, law abiding citizens around the world (not just in the USofA). No-warrant, mass surveillance, like we used to blame the USSR and GDR for.

    You violated the spirit and the letter of the law on such a scale that the world pushed back. You were given our trust, and you violated it. Not just here and there, exceptionally. No, you violated it systemically and constantly, for decades. And you are still doing so. No one who violated those laws has seen their day in court, a single day in prison, a single dollar of fine. You turned yourselves into a surveillance state.

    So yes, we are pushing back and we will KEEP pushing back, harder than ever. We will reclaim the rights you stole from us, with or without your permission. Because that's how things work in a free society - something you wouldn't understand.

    Sincerely,
    The rest of us who aren't tyrannical fucks.

  • So, 20 years ago when smart phones didnâ(TM)t exist, was it a huge problem then? Because, if not, it canâ(TM)t be a huge problem now.

  • Nelson said it best. (Score:3)

    by Guyle ( 79593 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @02:43PM (#55418953) Homepage

    *points finger* Ha ha!

  • Oh, darn, I disabled FaceUnlock for my iPhone. How could that have happened?

    Easy solution: stop spying on Americans.

  • They are not going to be able to grab someone's device and lock up the case on them...sorry. Just not a problem that someone can solve for them. They are going to have to do real police work to bust people.

  • Ah! (Score:2)

    by sjvn ( 11568 )

    My heart bleeds for them.

  • If encryption was lessened to where law enforcement can get in I wonder how many phones, including those of law enforcement agencies, will be compromised by those with malicious intent who figured out how to get in, either by hacks / mods / social engineering? Sounds like that would be a big problem as well. I hope they are as willing to pursue all of the cases where phones were decrypted by non-law enforcement and information is stolen from phone users. oops I hope I don't believe that.

  • Awww (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    This --> &
    is the world's smallest violin. And it's playing just for you.

  • federal agents were unable to access the content of more than 6,900 mobile devices, Wray said in a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Philadelphia. "To put it mildly, this is a huge, huge problem,"

    And to the extent that we care about the Constitution, we want to keep it that way. Don't forget, these police associations are the primary lobbyists for that police right to steal from citizens.

  • I wonder what it is like when the director of the NSA and the FBI get together. Does the director of the FBI just lay into the director of the NSA for creating this "problem" or does he just give him the evil eye.

  • If the FBI succeeds in making the device manufacturers provide back doors to encryption, it will take exactly 0 seconds for 3rd party apps that encrypt securely to take its place.

  • What debate (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @03:07PM (#55419139)
    There's a handful of law enforcement people who want backdoors. Everyone else says no. You need a few more participants on the other side before it qualifies as a 'debate'.
  • There are many other messages that remain inaccessible [fc2.com] historically.
  • Can someone please tell me what could possibly be on these phones that they can't get to? They already have all the calls & likely texts from the carrier (with a warrant, right?). They think there are some pictures of a terrorist holding his AK or something? I just really don't understand the need.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hackel ( 10452 )

      Carriers don't have access to text message *contents*, only metadata, and besides, any criminal (or anyone who cares about their privacy, really) is going to use a 3rd-party service to communicate, not standard text messages. Logs of these exchanges, lists of contacts, browsing history, links to other websites, and yes, even photos are all potentially valuable evidence in an investigation. I'm sure there's a lot more out there as well. I highly doubt you are enough of an expert in law enforcement investi

  • I just don't understand. They continue to say things like this, appearing to be in complete denial of reality. Why is this? Encryption is out there. It's not going away, and there is no going back to the way they used to operate. They need to accept this. I believe 100% that companies who have the ability to provide/decrypt customer data with a court order should be required to do so. This should increase safety for all of us, as software continues to be written that ensures it is in fact impossible

  • Every time I hear about law enforcement wanting anything to do with mobile phones it reminds me how much they put into recovering stolen devices in the first place.... exactly zero.

    Priorities right?

