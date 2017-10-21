2 Million IoT Devices Enslaved By Fast-Growing BotNet (bleepingcomputer.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: Since mid-September, a new IoT botnet has grown to massive proportions. Codenamed IoT_reaper, researchers estimate its current size at nearly two million infected devices. According to researchers, the botnet is mainly made up of IP-based security cameras, routers, network-attached storage (NAS) devices, network video recorders (NVRs), and digital video recorders (DVRs), primarily from vendors such as Netgear, D-Link, Linksys, GoAhead, JAWS, Vacron, AVTECH, MicroTik, TP-Link, and Synology.
The botnet reuses some Mirai source code, but it's unique in its own right. Unlike Mirai, which relied on scanning for devices with weak or default passwords, this botnet was put together using exploits for unpatched vulnerabilities. The botnet's author is still struggling to control his botnet, as researchers spotted over two million infected devices sitting in the botnet's C&C servers' queue, waiting to be processed. As of now, the botnet has not been used in live DDoS attacks, but the capability is in there.
Today is the one-year anniversary of the Dyn DDoS attack, the article points out, adding that "This week both the FBI and Europol warned about the dangers of leaving Internet of Things devices exposed online."
Using botnets to do DDoS attacks is so passé. It may be satisfying for the perpetrators (Ha ha! Site [my enemy] is down!), but no different from the 1980s "my virus will delete all your files"
With most IoT devices having more processing power than they actually need, I wonder how many have been hijacked to become cryptocurrency mining operations, which will quietly run away, building up, with no-one really keeping an eye on them
And ensure that devices only have signed firmware if the end-user controls the signing key and resetting the signing key when necessary.
A secondary would be mandated open source build frameworks to ensure end users can rebuild the firmware themselves with patches in case the vendor does not.
I think that's the idea behind snappy Ubuntu core and Windows 10 core.
I think the worst part of the internet is that any moron can post his opinion online.
But first, imagine a world where one of these jerks comes along with "and now you'll pay rent or I'll stop making your home work".
Abandonware is bad enough as is.
Signed code won't mean diddly here. If there's a way to make
That's wonderful, but on a more important topic, has Microsoft gotten around to fixing their bootloader for Windows 10 IoT, such that we can (God please) finally boot off of a USB hard drive (read: SSD) on something like the Raspberry Pi 3 (which just needs a quick config change to make happen, and is already supported by many linux distros), or are we still going to be stuck with read speeds that an ATA-100 hard drive (not even ATA-133...) could beat?
These IoT thingies have more power than the PC I had 15 years ago. And many of them do hardly anything with it. That is just... strange.
The Cloud is My Master.
So does this mean I need a firewall in front of my cable modem?