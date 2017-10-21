2 Million IoT Devices Enslaved By Fast-Growing BotNet (bleepingcomputer.com) 67
An anonymous reader writes: Since mid-September, a new IoT botnet has grown to massive proportions. Codenamed IoT_reaper, researchers estimate its current size at nearly two million infected devices. According to researchers, the botnet is mainly made up of IP-based security cameras, routers, network-attached storage (NAS) devices, network video recorders (NVRs), and digital video recorders (DVRs), primarily from vendors such as Netgear, D-Link, Linksys, GoAhead, JAWS, Vacron, AVTECH, MicroTik, TP-Link, and Synology.
The botnet reuses some Mirai source code, but it's unique in its own right. Unlike Mirai, which relied on scanning for devices with weak or default passwords, this botnet was put together using exploits for unpatched vulnerabilities. The botnet's author is still struggling to control his botnet, as researchers spotted over two million infected devices sitting in the botnet's C&C servers' queue, waiting to be processed. As of now, the botnet has not been used in live DDoS attacks, but the capability is in there.
Today is the one-year anniversary of the Dyn DDoS attack, the article points out, adding that "This week both the FBI and Europol warned about the dangers of leaving Internet of Things devices exposed online."
Botnet mining (Score:4, Interesting)
Using botnets to do DDoS attacks is so passé. It may be satisfying for the perpetrators (Ha ha! Site [my enemy] is down!), but no different from the 1980s "my virus will delete all your files"
With most IoT devices having more processing power than they actually need, I wonder how many have been hijacked to become cryptocurrency mining operations, which will quietly run away, building up, with no-one really keeping an eye on them
That's probably the only way the makers of this insecure junk could be assed to up the security, when hackers redirect their mined coins.
That's probably the only way the makers of this insecure junk could be assed to up the security, when hackers redirect their mined coins.
Quoted to highlight the benefits of Enlightened Self-Interest.
Using botnets to do DDoS attacks is so passé. It may be satisfying for the perpetrators (Ha ha! Site [my enemy] is down!), but no different from the 1980s "my virus will delete all your files"
With most IoT devices having more processing power than they actually need, I wonder how many have been hijacked to become cryptocurrency mining operations, which will quietly run away, building up, with no-one really keeping an eye on them
These devices are being used as part of a DDOS as a service scheme. The botnet owners act as the wholesaler, and people setup sites to sell time and bandwidth from the botnet provider to individuals. It's a huge problem in the gaming community due to cheap ass gaming companies using P2P matchmaking in multiplayer (vs using dedicated servers). Players will pay a few bucks and knock off their opponents in matches, or target streamers on Twitch, Beam, Youtube Gamine, etc.
Dedicated servers are superior for larger games, especially MMOs. As well as ranked games where cheating actually "matters".
It's also more open to abuse. It's always fun when a player rage
And ensure that devices only have signed firmware if the end-user controls the signing key and resetting the signing key when necessary.
A secondary would be mandated open source build frameworks to ensure end users can rebuild the firmware themselves with patches in case the vendor does not.
I think that's the idea behind snappy Ubuntu core and Windows 10 core.
Why exactly should they learn anything?
Did the customer buy it? Check.
Did he return it? Nope.
What exactly is the problem the manufacturer could possible have?
Good (Score:1)
I think the worst part of the internet is that any moron can post his opinion online.
I've never used... (Score:1)
...the Internet, Hell I don't even know where to find it!
Opinions don't hurt. Opinions are great, I needn't share it, and instead I can point out to some idiot why his opinion is crap.
The worst part is that anyone can hook his insecure, unpatched garbage onto the net and people are no longer connected via dialup with those infrastructural systems that "count" having multiple gigabits of bandwidth available to them, making the impact an idiot with a botnet sheep running 24/7 at his home ("because those torrents take forever, broadband MY ASS!!!!111!1!") insignific
But first, imagine a world where one of these jerks comes along with "and now you'll pay rent or I'll stop making your home work".
Abandonware is bad enough as is.
Signed code won't mean diddly here. If there's a way to make
Otherwise, are we going to put a stop to innovation? These IoT things are experiments, up-starts, looking for something we didn't know we needed which will improve productivity and efficiency exponentially. They typically don't have the budgets in their projects to do IoT the right way.
Vulnerabilities in IoT is a big problem, but is it a big enough problem to allocate resources to fix?
The thermostat is a great asset. I've been considering something like that myself, once I get a central AC unit installed.
Also, its one step closer to the USS Enterprise D and voice activated everything. Which is both cool and scary at the same time. Star Trek TNG: Contagion is a good IoT episode,...
Why exactly would it die?
Manufacturers can sell it and are not legally responsible for their crapware.
People are dumb and buy it, not understanding what's going on.
Damage is done to someone who cannot influence buying/selling of those things.
So what reason would you see for this to cease?
At leadt in the USA.
Could you show a single case where someone managed to tack the damage done onto the culprit, i.e. the idiots making the electronic garbage?
With a NAS or router, the response has been to blame the user. They should either patch the firmware, or switch to a manufacturer which supports the product after the sale.
With IoT devices, there is little to do but pine for the good old days when nerds wrote their own firmware, and the commoners new nothing of technology. And wait for the IoT zombie botnets to attack a high enough value target so as to get somethi
krack doesn't "enslave" wifi devices. It allows the encryption to be broken.
I would take a guess and say it hasn't, at all.
Same here, not affected. All my IoT thingymajingies still work fine, including the house alarm and door locks.
That's wonderful, but on a more important topic... (Score:1)
That's wonderful, but on a more important topic, has Microsoft gotten around to fixing their bootloader for Windows 10 IoT, such that we can (God please) finally boot off of a USB hard drive (read: SSD) on something like the Raspberry Pi 3 (which just needs a quick config change to make happen, and is already supported by many linux distros), or are we still going to be stuck with read speeds that an ATA-100 hard drive (not even ATA-133...) could beat?
Make Raspberry Pi's easy to deploy with Windows 10, and you might just solve your IoT problem. Depending on the W10 implementation. Maybe go with Azure AD?
Uhh, let's see here...Botnets are as common as grass, and nothing to freak out about. If you've been even glancing at IT trade mags for the past several years, you already know how to deal with the ensuing DDOS attacks. There are even services, mentioned right here on
/., that proudly advertise that they won't boot you if you are the target of the DDOS attack, because they know now how to handle them, with ease.
So at best, this is more of a last mile problem: the owners of said devices are likely to have im
Powerrrrrr!!! (Score:2)
These IoT thingies have more power than the PC I had 15 years ago. And many of them do hardly anything with it. That is just... strange.
Not strange at all, the chips are just cheaper.
I kid you not. You can currently get chips with more features and faster processing speed cheaper than "older" chips with less. Mostly because the price of chips is mostly fixed costs and it costs about the same to make either of them, so making the more powerful one that outdoes or at least is on par with the competition's chip makes sense, else people will buy theirs and not ours.
Not really.
You can thank smartphones for that, which have driven down the cost of embedded processors significantly.
When I started, a 200MHz StrongARM processor was considered high end, and 400MHz processors were on the way. If you're lucky, they had 32MB of RAM. At the time, the average desktop was 500-800MHz with 128-512MB of RAM. You wouldn't dare run desktop applications on the em
It is time to start fining the culprits (Score:1)
Sheesh, what an elitist fuckwit.
So come on then brains, tell all of us ignorant consumers how we're supposed to check with 100% certainty that a network enabled device is secure ?
And what do you define as a 'device' ?
Does that go as far as regular desktop/laptop computers? If not, why do they get a special exemption from being allowed to be part of a botnet ?
Time is money. If I'm buying an IoT device, I'm buying it to reduce the amount of time I'm having to spend micromanaging it.
The device manufacturers know they get away with it, so at the end of the day, you're still SOL.
Almost like Toy Story (Score:2)
The Cloud is My Master.
So does this mean I need a firewall in front of my cable modem?
...and linux Servers (Score:3)
The "and Linux servers" referred to devices being attacked, not to ones that were part of the bot-net.
I'm going to give you credit for good intentions, at the cost of considering that you lack reading comprehension.
I'm sure they are. There wouldn't be much purpose in attacking them if there weren't some way to use them...at least some of them. Some systems aren't patched and kept up to date, and those frequently have known vulnerabilities. But that's not what the article is about.
monetize (Score:1)
This explains why my thermostat is now mining Bitcoin.
Lucky you. Mine just went to 100F and demands 2 Bitcoins to set it back to normal levels.
T_SET 68F T_MEAS 67.5F ALL SYSTEMS NOMINAL PLEASE MOVE ALONG NOTHING TO SEE HERE FELLOW HUMANS
o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o o
Rename IOT to IDIOT (Score:2)
Insecurely Designed Internet Of Things