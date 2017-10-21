Google Offers $1,000 Bounties For Hacking Dropbox, Tinder, Snapchat, and Others (mashable.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: Google, in collaboration with bug bounty platform HackerOne, has launched the Google Play Security Reward Program, which promises $1,000 to anyone who can identify security vulnerabilities in participating Google Play apps. Thirteen apps are currently participating, including Tinder, Duolingo, Dropbox, Snapchat, and Headspace... If you find a security vulnerability in one of the participating apps, you can report that vulnerability to the developer, and work with them to fix it. When the problem has been resolved, the Android Security team will pay you $1,000 as a reward, on top of any reward you get from the app developer. Google will be collecting data on the vulnerabilities and sharing it (anonymized) with other developers who may be exposed to the same problems. For HackerOne, it's about attracting more and better participants in bounty programs.
Not enough (Score:3)
This is not an acceptable 'reward' for the painstaking effort of analysis of any particular application for security flaws.
If you want to crowd source your QA, you're going to need to pay a much heftier bounty. I'm thinking 5 or 6 digits to make it worth someone's effort. And also, I think criminals will be paying a lot more than your piddly $1000 for juicy exploits. And as long as criminals pay more than you do, guess who's getting the sploits?
I personally think the entire concept of bounties and crowd sourcing your QA is utter stupidity and pretty frickin lazy and irresponsible. Hire a real QA department, pay some salaries for people to hunt this crap down, rather than paying one lucky fuck while every one else trying to find sploits gets zero. Total bullshit. Get a QA department.