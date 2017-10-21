Why Are We Still Using Passwords? (securityledger.com) 52
Here's some surprising news from the Akamia Edge conference. chicksdaddy writes: [E]xecutives at some of the U.S.'s leading corporations agreed that the much maligned password won't be abandoned any time soon, even as data breaches and follow-on attacks make passwords more susceptible than ever to abuse, the Security Ledger reports. "We reached the end of needing passwords maybe seven years ago, but we still use them," said Steve Winterfeld, Director of Cybersecurity, at clothing retailer Nordstrom. "They're still the primary layer of defense."
"It's hard to kill them," noted Shalini Mayor, who is a Senior Director at Visa Inc. "The question is what to replace them with." This, even though the cost of using passwords is high and getting higher, as sophisticated attacks attempt to compromise legitimate accounts using so-called "credential stuffing" techniques, which use automated password guessing attacks against web-based applications... Stronger and more reliable alternatives to passwords already exist, but the obstacles to using them are often prohibitive. Shalani Mayor said Visa is "looking at" biometric technologies like Apple's TouchID as a tool for making payments securely. Such technologies -- from fingerprint scans to facial and retinal scans -- promise more secure and reliable factors than alphanumeric passwords, the executives agreed. But customers often resist the technologies or find them error prone or too difficult to use.
Biometrics are not more secure than passwords - theyâ(TM)re less secure but sufficiently more convenient that you can convince people to use them.
We still use passwords because theyâ(TM)re still the most secure way of authenticating your identity when combined with a second factor.
think of them as a mutable biometric. it's biometric because its stored in your brain. It's mutable because you can change it. it can't actually be stolen from you if you don't give it up or write it down.
it's only when you go to transmit it that the problem occurs.
When you look at this this way, then you see that things like finger prints or retina have the same problems and worse. they are not mutable, they can be taken from you without you knowing it, and the transmission layer is still vulnerable
Nearly always, your first solution to a problem is the best one. Not always of course or there would be no need to research and study. But people have been using passwords for milennia because they are an effective tool that works from giving something to the sentry, to logging into google.
Like passwords with unicode in them. Impossible to share via Slashdot.
If I ever get arrested or stopped at the airport, my phone could be unlocked by forcing my finger on the button or scanning my face(iPhone X). So without a password, biometrics can trivially compromise your security against state/pseudostate actors when they have physical access to you. At least with a passcode they have to observe some sort of due process to coerce you.
people who post to slashdot from iphones and such get all of their apostrophes turned into å(TM)t â(TM)t
THis is 2017, it's possible to parse plain text and unicode correctly now I have read.
I've never heard of a pipe wrench referred to as "due process" before.
The best method of authentication, as far I I've experienced, is a physical token (keycard). Worst case scenario, I don't notice it's missing after two days (Friday evening till Monday morning). Chances are I've dropped in a city centre rather than haven it exploited by an unknown agency. Even stil
"We reached the end of needing passwords maybe seven years ago" - "The question is what to replace them with."
qed
https://www.grc.com/sqrl/sqrl.... [grc.com]
and nobody can log in from a different device
Easy. Associate each of your devices to your identity provider as you buy them.
They key would have to be stored somewhere off of your device, otherwise you would be locked out of your own accounts if the device were to be lost or broken. This is exactly as secure as just having a private key file somewhere. With all the pitfalls involved with that.
I see it as a step backwards from something like LastPass as it provides no security benefits, with a bunch of downfalls that you stated.
Gibson is a smart guy, but I have no idea what problem he thought he was solving here.
Who and what do you trust? (Score:2)
You are right of course to distrust your own mind; it has a bias for convenience. But someone gives you a thing like a crypto token and tells you to entrust your deepest secrets, perhaps even to imbue the artifact with your personal authority.
Should you trust that thing so much, keeping mind that in effect means trusting everyone involved in its programming and provisioning?
I foresee passwords remaining useful and indeed essential, despite their obvious limitations, as part of two factor authentication.
Give up anonymity if it saves just one life (Score:5, Insightful)
Clearly we need to replace passwords with a chip or mark or tattoo in the palms of the hands and on the foreheads / retinas, etc. Then we need to make sure that people can't buy or sell without taking these marks on themselves. Naturally cash will have to be eliminated. This way we can control and identify what the people spend their money on and we can use this information to further oppress and bind them down into abject bondage and suffering. Yep, that's the ticket. No more anonymity, all must bow down and accept the will of Evil. Every citizen a slave.
"A jackboot stamping on a human face forever"-Orwell or Huxley, i forget and am too lazy to search.
And we shall call this chip/mark/tattoo "the mark of the beast"!
We live in both Huxley and Orwell's worlds at the same time.
http://www.zerohedge.com/sites... [zerohedge.com]
We use passwords because it's something you know AND SOMETHING YOU CAN CHANGE WHEN COMPROMISED.
You cannot change your fingerprints or other biometric data so when it's compromised or when technology advances in a way which allows the biometric sensors to be fooled then you are completely and totally stuffed.
:-(
Do the people proposing this ever have _ANY_ real world experience at all ?
Oh, and yes, using biometric data allows intelligence agencies, who will likely be able to obtain that information in variou
Steal all the biometric files (Score:4, Insightful)
I suppose you could prefix a pin or password to the biometric data which, when hashed, creates a unique signature.
But then it takes us right back to square one in requiring a variable password or pin to begin with, so what would be the point.
Is a trade off I guess.
Passwords are easier to compromise, but also easier to change. Biometrics, not so much.
Protected vs Unprotected (Score:2)
While other solutions may be more effective at preventing misuse by third parties, you are not required to give your password to law enforcement without reasonable cause.
Their simply demanding it is not " reasonable cause ".
Whereas your biometric ID is fair game. They can, and have, walked into an establishment and forced everyone who used biometric fingerprints to unlock their phones to do so. You have no recourse.
I'll keep my passwords until they fix the other problem thanks.
Citation needed. That sounds ultra-paranoid.
They can, and have, walked into an establishment and forced everyone who used biometric fingerprints to unlock their phones to do so.
What's the difference between that and "enter your password while I look away"?
because.. (Score:3)
1. They aren't tied to biometrics, which once compromised, aren't easily changed. Plus, many people find it instinctively invasive, possibly because of that reason. In contrast, passwords/x509 are easily changed when when compromised or forgotten.
2. Biometrics work as authenticators but not as authorizers.. Nothing stops someone from duplicating your biometric properties (pic of your fingerprints or irises/face) without your authorization. Not so with a password.
Longeivity (Score:2)
Algorithms to validate, store and process passwords have been around a LONG time. Best practices are well known, and are relatively simple. You can build a password-based access control system using off the shelf libraries and known patterns that is very difficult, if not impossible, to bypass. The limiting factor to it's success is human fallibility.
Nearly everything else is complicated, involves a lot of math that not a lot of people understand, or third party hardware you might not trust, or third party
Yubikey (Score:2)
Just support devices like Yubikeys everywhere. Done.
This is what I use for Google/Gmail, Facebook, Github, and anything that requires SSH access. No more passwords. Just a physical device with a simple pin code.
Services still require a mobile phone number (Score:2)
But have you figured out how to U2F key with Google or Twitter without first setting up mobile phone verification? Say I want to have U2F (such as YubiKey) as my primary second factor, with TOTP (such as Google Authenticator) as a backup. But services like Google and Twitter support these only as backup second factors, not primary second factors. If I try to set up one of those as a second factor on Google or Twitter, the site won't let me proceed past the mobile phone verification. I don't want to use a mo
The answers (Score:3)
The answers are pretty obvious.
Firstly, we still use them because there's no reasonable replacement. Duh.
Secondly, there's no reasonable replacement because of the way our computers work.
Passwords are essentially information held in a system outside the computer (your head), that can be used for verification. The problem is that humans aren't really good at remembering passwords, and we need so many of them, and they are infrequently needed.
All attempts at using computers to solve this issue have run afoul of the "general purpose computer" problem: because our computers do not address security properly, we cannot guarantee what software is running on the local hardware. We cannot guarantee the security of passwords held on the computer, or in an encrypted file, because it's so easy to download and run malware. No one keeps track of all the things run on the computer, and we can't even trust the people who supposedly *do* keep track.
One reasonable solution is to use hardware specific to the purpose that's *not* a general purpose computer.
If you had a piece of hardware - a thumb drive, for example - that was *not* general purpose and could not download and execute code, then that could be made pretty secure. It could hold a person's private key, have functions to encrypt, decrypt, and sign documents, and also pass out the public key. It could also download and install new keys, with the understanding that the base functions could not be changed.
There's some details involved: you need a way to securely backup the data, and you need a way to securely recover the data in various situations. Mostly, you need to save the data somewhere safe and write down a master password (one, a PIN of sorts) somewhere else.
The Mooltipass [themooltipass.com] is pretty close. It generates strong passwords for each web site registration, and will fill in the fields for you when you go to log in.
That's not the complete solution, however. It should *encrypt* the password with the user's private key and the site's public key so that no one can view it(*), or even better use a zero-knowledge authentication process.
If we could somehow begin using a fixed-program computer - say, something the size of a credit-card calculator that requires a pin and that holds the information for *all* the cards in your wallet - we could get away from passwords.
We would also have a single point on which we could put *all* our effort to make secure.
Hypothetically, that one card would reduce credit card fraud to near zero. When you use the card you enter your PIN on the keypad, and the card generates a ShopSafe number tied to your credit account, valid for one purchase.
Take a look at the badges at high-tech conferences these days. It seems like the hardware shouldn't be that hard or expensive.
Could this be the next killer product from Apple? A hand-held thingy that's secure and ultra-convenient, that you use for payments (IRL and online) and password entry?
(*) Yes, ssh is not absolutely secure. Did you think all those cert authorities in your browser have been properly vetted?
Biometrics are ID, not security (Score:2)
Such technologies -- from fingerprint scans to facial and retinal scans -- promise more secure and reliable factors than alphanumeric passwords, the executives agreed.
No, no no, my god, no. Something that can be acquired just by looking at you is not secure. Using as authentication something that can only be changed by destructive surgery is not sane.
Asked and answered (Score:2)
the obstacles to using them are often prohibitive
Which makes the article rather pointless.
However it misses out a vital aspect. No matter what technology replaces passwords, it will get hacked, faked, or discovered. One day. And that means that whatever security measure is in place, it must be changeable by the user, just like passwords are.
So that rules out all the biometric options, if they were only to be used on their own. Consequently, wha
Don't kill them, implement 2FA+ (Score:2)
When trying to secure servers, if you don't have 2FA+ enabled, then you should be fired and blacklisted!
In 2017 it's no longer acceptable to have a single factor of authentication to a system, especially with the prevalence of TOTP and Hardware key, such as YubiKey.
Which is why I find reliance by Google and Twitter on SMS as the primary second factor, with TOTP and YubiKey relegated to backup second factors, to be unacceptable. What would you recommend for working around this unacceptable situation?
When princes misbehave (Score:1)
Disposable personal authentication devices (Score:2)
Here is a thought. How about multipurpose disposable personal authentication devices.
Think of TouchID. They key thing about TouchID is that the biometric authentication is "on device". So if you decoupled the TouchID from the iPhone, and developed a token that could use generate a one time passphrase that you use to login to any website, that would mean an attacker needs physical proximity to you to steal your logins. Goodbye Russian hackers.
Single point of failure yes, but also single point of hardening.
control (Score:2)
Because all the big sites wanted to be OpenID providers but not to accept logins from elsewhere.