Student Expelled After Using Hardware Keylogger to Hack School, Change Grades (bleepingcomputer.com) 76
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Kansas University (KU) officials have expelled a student for installing a hardware keylogger and using the data acquired from the device to hack into the school's grading system and chang his grades. KU did not release the student's name to the public, but they said the keystroke logging device had been installed on one of the computers in its lecture halls. The student used data collected from the device to change F grades into A grades. Professors said the incident would not have been noticed if the student didn't get greedy about modifications. The hardware device the student used was a run-of-the-mill hardware keylogger that anyone can buy on Amazon or eBay for prices as low as $20. Speaking to local media, various KU professors said they hope not to see any copycats in the near future.
nope, and he fits the stereotype of "stupid greedy crims get collared".
what we didn't hear about is the other student that changed all his grades up by one point. He's passing now, and no one bats an eye because it doesn't stand out.
Pretty much yes. It's like stealing a motorcycle: if you grab a unique sports bike and ride it like all hell to the chop shop, the police are coming to get you; if you grab a Kawasaki 650, there's thousands of them out on the street, and nobody notices unless you drive like a nut.
I'm not worried about anyone stealing my Zero SR when I get it.
nobody asked how you're compensating for your sex life.
Bart: Well, Dad, here's my report card. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised.
Homer: 'A+'!? You don't think much of me, do you, boy?
Bart: No, sir.
Homer: You know a 'D' turns into a 'B' so easily. You just got greedy.
Or what we didn't hear about is the other student who framed him. Changing your own grade is very risky. Changing someone's grades you don't like. That's not risky at all.
indeed.
A professor getting to the lecture hall early, decides to use his time to do some grading. Also he will normally need to log in (most places have single sign on or they will use the same password) to get into the network to show his presentation.
The system may had a change date, next to the grade, making it easy to spot. or just the professors knows the grades he gives. Such student who had to raise their grades may have been noticed as an under performer.
Schools are notorious for poor IT Security practic
It wasn't necessarily a professor's account that got compromised from the lecture hall.
If it's like most places, there's a computer at the lectern in the lecture hall that is used to drive a large display/projector screen. Those things require constant support, and a keylogger would soon pick up the login of some IT support person. And even if that support person had no access to the grading system servers, the account could be used to compromise other computers of people with higher access.
It's a classic m
Is anyone surprised that a student tried this? Got caught? Got expelled?
Not totally surprised, but he got caught because he got greedy, and in my experience most cheaters are not greedy, they just want a passing grade. When I was in college I earned money by writing programs for other students, and when I would ask them what grade they wanted on the assignment, the most common request was for a "B", and even "C" was more requested than "A". They may be dumb, but they are smart enough to know they are dumb, and an "A" will bring suspicion.
Considering how smart the people running schools are, the "got caught" part is the only one that really surprised me.
clearly wasn't paying attention in his statistics class....
What a dumbass... if he changed his grades from F's to C's, he probably would have got away with it. But, no... he got greedy and got himself easily caught.
Why not just give yourself tenured professor status at the school? That way you are protected from scrutiny.
Computer says HE should be the valedictorian? (Score:3)
Professors said the incident would not have been noticed if the student didn't get greedy about modifications.
"And I'd have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that meddling me!"
Kids these days... (Score:2)
...are even lazy at hacking.
Re:Kids these days... (Score:5, Interesting)
I went to college in the late 1980's
I was going for a CS degree but had to take electives. One elective class I took was chemistry. To make a long story short, I was going to school in the day and had a full time job in the evening. I let the chemistry class slide as I concentrated on programming classes.
At the end of the semester 50% of the grade for the chemistry class was based off of the final exam which was to be taken on the schools computer in the computer lab, where I spent most of my weekends anyway. The test was on Commodore 64's.
The test was 200 multiple choice questions and timed for only 2 hours. I fumbled around on the first 50 question for the first hour. Knowing I would never complete the test in time, I decided to cheat. I knew the break sequence of the commodore and set about to change the basic program. Well, in commodores you could lock the execution memory from any change.
So, I found where the memory location was for the number correct and the number of the next question. I changed the memory location for number correct to 198 and the number of the next question to 200. I hung out reading my chemistry notes for the next 50 minutes and then typed in "run" and pressed enter.
A screen popped up saying that I had completed the test in 1 hour and 50 some odd minutes with 198 correct out of 200.
I passed the class with a 70.
Armatures these days....
Nathan
What does an armature have to do with your story?
Ads are getting smarter... (Score:2)
Sounds like an event that hardware keylogger manufacturer(s) were looking forward to.
/should have been held/
Sorry, there's no edit button for comments on
/.
Was there any financial harm?
Yes, this was an attempt to diminish the value of what the actually-achieving students have been spending tens of thousands of dollars for. No, it's not the security department's fault. Just like it wouldn't be their fault if he was willing to smash a window.
I hope we have not reached the state where something isn't harmful if it isn't financially harmful. The kid cheated. It's morally wrong.
A 'F' changes to a 'B' so easily (Score:1)
An A? You just got greedy boy.
Chang His Grades (Score:2, Funny)
hack into the school's grading system and chang his grades
Positive discrimination against Asians is bad, mmmkay?
Nope
Only the ones that don't get caught.
Or like an ex-boss of mine (never ever, of course) said about his IT security people: What I care about is whether they have a police record. If they can't keep their fingers at bay, at least they should be good enough to not get caught and smart enough to keep their mouth shut.
Until they need to demonstrate some of the skills they supposedly posses. Then they hurriedly have to move into management and basically have wasted this life.
Profs using public terminals and No surprise here (Score:3)
I'm wondering why professors / administrators would be using the public terminals to work on student records. In my small university, I eventually earned the privilege of being a student system administrator but I knew with all the viruses and issues that happen on a public access computer that I wouldn't trust sensitive data on it. Even the floppy drives of the day were so screwed up that they would randomly destroy disks because people misused them all the time.
I have little sympathy for the student. If not caught this bad behaviour becomes a disaster in the workplace. It's like the expression play with fire, expect to get burned sometimes.
Re:Profs using public terminals and No surprise he (Score:4, Insightful)
Then the security issue is in not sensibly shutting sensitive parts of their IT infrastructure off from public access.
or with U2F being so easy these days (Authy, Google Authenticator, Yubikey, etc. or even SMS if needs be) why not require it on sensitive portions of the system.
Exactly right. At the university I attended for grad school, there was a single sign on that was used across virtually all university systems, including the public terminals in each classroom that were used to display slides. If a student had a professor's login info from that terminal, they'd be able to login to the grading system, time sheets, class registrations, room reservations, etc., depending on the parts of the system to which the professor had been granted access. And even if it hadn't been a sing
Computer hacking and penetration is a complex activity involving data collection and active compromise. Nobody gets points for being super-cool about it; you use DNS look-ups, interesting Google queries, and implied facts from public job postings to work out what questions to ask and even who to call if you want to do some direct data gathering.
Once, one of my biggest-balls-on-the-palm-tree coworkers walked through the front door of a big utility company by showing a fake badge and wearing a suit. The
Pretty much this. Even though the days are over when a bunch of flowers on Valentine's Day and a coverall from the local flower shop opened every security door, A UPS uniform and an unwieldy box did still work a few years back. Plus such boxes are great for getting shit out of a building again, too.
Funny enough, it's the simple things that work best. Look like you belong there and you're in. A cleaning-crew outfit and a cleaning cart open more doors than any sophisticated door hack tool ever could.
And NO se
The cleaning crew and receptionist are dangerous. This is known and ignored.
Looking like you belong there--particularly, like you're in charge of the immediate situation--is called a Bavarian Fire Drill.
Well it depends. I wrote a compact keylogger in assembly once to run on an MSDOS PC running Novell Netware (not password to catch otherwise). The fun thing was not coding it but how to hide it and its activity. It was loaded from AUTOEXEC.BAT IIRC but looked like (and replaced a) blank line by using character 255(?) which looks like but aren't treated like a blank space. It attached to the MSDOS routines so that it would only save the passwords when some other disk activity happened, it manipulated memory s
The TSA, perhaps...
Apply to Star Fleet Academy (Score:2)
Last I heard, cheating at Star Fleet Academy is rewarded.
Stronger security (Score:2)
Students have a STRONG motivation to cheat and little in the way of consequences of getting caught.
Expelled? So what? They didn't go to jail. Probably for every 1 expelled 1000 got away with it.
I would suggest educators (1) Use a set of paper records (assignment grade journal) to keep track of
student grades during term -- as the definitive record to fall back on, in addition to keeping a computer record,
and (2) Reconcile any digital summary record at end of term against the paper records ---
if t
Username AND password
Duh.
Yup. Same for higher-up in management and politics.
Obviously an idiot (Score:2)
So being expelled was exactly the right thing to do. I mean changing Fs into As? Somebody has not thought things trough one bit. Bad at studying, bad at crime and unaware of both.
What I do wonder, however, how many do this just a bit smarter and get away with it. Probably should check the grades of my students a few months after exams again to see if they are unchanged...
I changed my grades (Score:2)
I changed all my A's into B's. I didn't want to seem cocky.
Ferris Bueller found the PW (Score:2)
Why have USB enabled? (Score:2)
The password ... (Score:2)
... was "pencil."