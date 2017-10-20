Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Student Expelled After Using Hardware Keylogger to Hack School, Change Grades (bleepingcomputer.com) 76

Posted by msmash from the getting-creative dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Kansas University (KU) officials have expelled a student for installing a hardware keylogger and using the data acquired from the device to hack into the school's grading system and chang his grades. KU did not release the student's name to the public, but they said the keystroke logging device had been installed on one of the computers in its lecture halls. The student used data collected from the device to change F grades into A grades. Professors said the incident would not have been noticed if the student didn't get greedy about modifications. The hardware device the student used was a run-of-the-mill hardware keylogger that anyone can buy on Amazon or eBay for prices as low as $20. Speaking to local media, various KU professors said they hope not to see any copycats in the near future.

  • Surprised? (Score:3)

    by MountainLogic ( 92466 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @03:23PM (#55405413) Homepage
    Is anyone surprised that a student tried this? Got caught? Got expelled?

    • Re:Surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by networkBoy ( 774728 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @03:27PM (#55405439) Journal

      nope, and he fits the stereotype of "stupid greedy crims get collared".
      what we didn't hear about is the other student that changed all his grades up by one point. He's passing now, and no one bats an eye because it doesn't stand out.

      • Pretty much yes. It's like stealing a motorcycle: if you grab a unique sports bike and ride it like all hell to the chop shop, the police are coming to get you; if you grab a Kawasaki 650, there's thousands of them out on the street, and nobody notices unless you drive like a nut.

        I'm not worried about anyone stealing my Zero SR when I get it.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          nobody asked how you're compensating for your sex life.

      • Re:Surprised? (Score:5, Funny)

        by gnick ( 1211984 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @03:45PM (#55405565) Homepage

        Bart: Well, Dad, here's my report card. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised.
        Homer: 'A+'!? You don't think much of me, do you, boy?
        Bart: No, sir.
        Homer: You know a 'D' turns into a 'B' so easily. You just got greedy.

      • Or what we didn't hear about is the other student who framed him. Changing your own grade is very risky. Changing someone's grades you don't like. That's not risky at all.

    • Is anyone surprised that a student tried this? Got caught? Got expelled?

      Not totally surprised, but he got caught because he got greedy, and in my experience most cheaters are not greedy, they just want a passing grade. When I was in college I earned money by writing programs for other students, and when I would ask them what grade they wanted on the assignment, the most common request was for a "B", and even "C" was more requested than "A". They may be dumb, but they are smart enough to know they are dumb, and an "A" will bring suspicion.

    • Considering how smart the people running schools are, the "got caught" part is the only one that really surprised me.

  • I can see why he got an F (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    clearly wasn't paying attention in his statistics class....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by leonbev ( 111395 )

      What a dumbass... if he changed his grades from F's to C's, he probably would have got away with it. But, no... he got greedy and got himself easily caught.

  • Professors said the incident would not have been noticed if the student didn't get greedy about modifications.

    "And I'd have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that meddling me!"

  • Brilliant putting the ease and accessibility of the tool immediately before their plea for no copycats.

  • ...are even lazy at hacking.

    • Re:Kids these days... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 20, 2017 @03:54PM (#55405625)

      I went to college in the late 1980's

      I was going for a CS degree but had to take electives. One elective class I took was chemistry. To make a long story short, I was going to school in the day and had a full time job in the evening. I let the chemistry class slide as I concentrated on programming classes.

      At the end of the semester 50% of the grade for the chemistry class was based off of the final exam which was to be taken on the schools computer in the computer lab, where I spent most of my weekends anyway. The test was on Commodore 64's.

      The test was 200 multiple choice questions and timed for only 2 hours. I fumbled around on the first 50 question for the first hour. Knowing I would never complete the test in time, I decided to cheat. I knew the break sequence of the commodore and set about to change the basic program. Well, in commodores you could lock the execution memory from any change.

      So, I found where the memory location was for the number correct and the number of the next question. I changed the memory location for number correct to 198 and the number of the next question to 200. I hung out reading my chemistry notes for the next 50 minutes and then typed in "run" and pressed enter.

      A screen popped up saying that I had completed the test in 1 hour and 50 some odd minutes with 198 correct out of 200.

      I passed the class with a 70.

      Armatures these days....

      Nathan

  • Sounds like an event that hardware keylogger manufacturer(s) were looking forward to.

  • A 'F' changes to a 'B' so easily (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    An A? You just got greedy boy.

  • hack into the school's grading system and chang his grades

    Positive discrimination against Asians is bad, mmmkay?

  • Profs using public terminals and No surprise here (Score:3)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @03:39PM (#55405529)

    I'm wondering why professors / administrators would be using the public terminals to work on student records. In my small university, I eventually earned the privilege of being a student system administrator but I knew with all the viruses and issues that happen on a public access computer that I wouldn't trust sensitive data on it. Even the floppy drives of the day were so screwed up that they would randomly destroy disks because people misused them all the time.

    I have little sympathy for the student. If not caught this bad behaviour becomes a disaster in the workplace. It's like the expression play with fire, expect to get burned sometimes.

    • Re:Profs using public terminals and No surprise he (Score:4, Insightful)

      by dunkindave ( 1801608 ) on Friday October 20, 2017 @03:51PM (#55405605)
      I doubt the professor used a public terminal to work on student records. More likely, the professor logged into his account from a computer in a lecture hall to pull up a presentation, and with one username/password for all activities, that gave the student access to what the professor did in the grading system as well.

      • Then the security issue is in not sensibly shutting sensitive parts of their IT infrastructure off from public access.

        • or with U2F being so easy these days (Authy, Google Authenticator, Yubikey, etc. or even SMS if needs be) why not require it on sensitive portions of the system.

      • Exactly right. At the university I attended for grad school, there was a single sign on that was used across virtually all university systems, including the public terminals in each classroom that were used to display slides. If a student had a professor's login info from that terminal, they'd be able to login to the grading system, time sheets, class registrations, room reservations, etc., depending on the parts of the system to which the professor had been granted access. And even if it hadn't been a sing

  • Last I heard, cheating at Star Fleet Academy is rewarded.

  • Students have a STRONG motivation to cheat and little in the way of consequences of getting caught.
    Expelled? So what? They didn't go to jail. Probably for every 1 expelled 1000 got away with it.

    I would suggest educators (1) Use a set of paper records (assignment grade journal) to keep track of
    student grades during term -- as the definitive record to fall back on, in addition to keeping a computer record,
    and (2) Reconcile any digital summary record at end of term against the paper records ---
    if t

  • So being expelled was exactly the right thing to do. I mean changing Fs into As? Somebody has not thought things trough one bit. Bad at studying, bad at crime and unaware of both.

    What I do wonder, however, how many do this just a bit smarter and get away with it. Probably should check the grades of my students a few months after exams again to see if they are unchanged...

  • I changed all my A's into B's. I didn't want to seem cocky.

  • IIRC, Ferris Bueller found the password to the school's server hosting grades on the pull out board of a school secretary's desk. I use the word "server" advisedly as Ferris and the school used dial up connections. Maybe the grades were kept on a Tandy (aka, RadioShack) TRS80, though the movie came out in 1986, and the IBM PC was introduced August 12, 1981.
  • If you want to protect endpoints, you disabled USB and other external ports. There is no reason to have them enabled, as they just present an attack vector, so really the school allowed the attack and they should use it as a learning moment.

  • ... was "pencil."

