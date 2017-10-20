Student Expelled After Using Hardware Keylogger to Hack School, Change Grades (bleepingcomputer.com) 13
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Kansas University (KU) officials have expelled a student for installing a hardware keylogger and using the data acquired from the device to hack into the school's grading system and chang his grades. KU did not release the student's name to the public, but they said the keystroke logging device had been installed on one of the computers in its lecture halls. The student used data collected from the device to change F grades into A grades. Professors said the incident would not have been noticed if the student didn't get greedy about modifications. The hardware device the student used was a run-of-the-mill hardware keylogger that anyone can buy on Amazon or eBay for prices as low as $20. Speaking to local media, various KU professors said they hope not to see any copycats in the near future.
nope, and he fits the stereotype of "stupid greedy crims get collared".
what we didn't hear about is the other student that changed all his grades up by one point. He's passing now, and no one bats an eye because it doesn't stand out.
clearly wasn't paying attention in his statistics class....
What a dumbass... if he changed his grades from F's to C's, he probably would have got away with it. But, no... he got greedy and got himself easily caught.
Professors said the incident would not have been noticed if the student didn't get greedy about modifications.
"And I'd have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that meddling me!"
...are even lazy at hacking.
Sounds like an event that hardware keylogger manufacturer(s) were looking forward to.
