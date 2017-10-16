Millions of High-Security Crypto Keys Crippled by Newly Discovered Flaw (arstechnica.com) 44
Slovak and Czech researchers have found a vulnerability that leaves government and corporate encryption cards vulnerable to hackers to impersonate key owners, inject malicious code into digitally signed software, and decrypt sensitive data, reports ArsTechnica. From the report: The weakness allows attackers to calculate the private portion of any vulnerable key using nothing more than the corresponding public portion. Hackers can then use the private key to impersonate key owners, decrypt sensitive data, sneak malicious code into digitally signed software, and bypass protections that prevent accessing or tampering with stolen PCs. The five-year-old flaw is also troubling because it's located in code that complies with two internationally recognized security certification standards that are binding on many governments, contractors, and companies around the world. The code library was developed by German chipmaker Infineon and has been generating weak keys since 2012 at the latest. The flaw is the one Estonia's government obliquely referred to last month when it warned that 750,000 digital IDs issued since 2014 were vulnerable to attack. Estonian officials said they were closing the ID card public key database to prevent abuse. On Monday, officials posted this update. Last week, Microsoft, Google, and Infineon all warned how the weakness can impair the protections built into TPM products that ironically enough are designed to give an additional measure of security to high-targeted individuals and organizations.
Re: (Score:1)
That would be a distinction without a difference, since all accidental flaws become [Agency] back doors, since they refuse to disclose them.
It really is a great use of taxpayer money.
Would using Rust have helped? (Score:4, Funny)
Would using the Rust programming language have helped avoid this flaw?
Can we combine all slashdot articles? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Can we combine all these articles under just one title "Your Security is Flawed. You're Not Secure"?
No. Because it actually does make a difference what is insecure, and how.
Re:Can we combine all slashdot articles? (Score:5, Funny)
Captain: What happen ?
Mechanic: Somebody set up us the weak security.
Operator: We get hacked.
Captain: What !
Operator: Main screen turn on.
Captain: It’s you !!
CATS: How are you gentlemen !!
CATS: All your data are belong to us.
CATS: You are on the way to sell your data to the highest bidder.
Captain: What you say !!
CATS: You have no chance to hide your personal info make your time.
CATS: Ha ha ha ha
Operator: Captain !!
Captain: Take off every ‘TFA’!!
Captain: You know what you doing.
Captain: Move ‘MPA2’.
Captain: For great protection.
vindicated (Score:1)
As much as i really _hate_ to say i told you so.
But seriously, i told you so.
Next up, curve 25519 and millions of apple fan boys crying into their caramel latte.
Re: vindicated (Score:1)
well actually, no.
This is just yet another instance where I am not happy to be right.
Itâ(TM)s downright depressing.
Once upon a time the US was a beacon of hope to the world.
Now they are little more than a gold mine for hackers and youtube hillarity over their head of state because they abandoned any pretense of secure systems because terrorists.
So now only terrorists and rouge states have secure systems.
Howâ(TM)s that working out for you?
Re: (Score:2)
Next up, curve 25519 and millions of apple fan boys crying into their caramel latte.
If that happens, it won't just be Apple fan boys who are put out.
In any case, it doesn't take a math genius to predict something like this would happen with factorization. There was no breakthrough on the fundamental problem, only a discovery of a weak key choice algorithm. This is where nearly every exploit in the world comes from: not from advances in mathematics, but the discovery of sloppy implementations.
The problem with software is that it is almost irresistibly considered finished when it looks ri
Re: (Score:2)
Of course we can talk in general terms, but what happened here was a weak implementation was chosen because it performed well. This was a specific design decision that could have been caught in review.
It's only after the decision was taken and incorporated into the software that it became hard to find. In fact it made the software appear better on the easier-to-observe non-functional requirement of performance.
If software needs to robust, you need to go looking for problems. Not every application justifie
Re: vindicated (Score:1)
Or just maybe.
What we have here is yet another intentionally compromised US security product.
Like all US security products.
Because US law prohibits the sale by US companies of security products that are not intentionally compromised.
Which is why it was Czech and Slovak researchers that had to find it.
Time for a Key Audit (Score:2, Informative)
If you use a Yubikey or other smart card for key generation, revoke them and generate new keys using OpenSSL. Any system relying on TPM 1.4 is also suspect. This flaw affects keys generated using Infineon smartcards. Currently 1024 bit keys are trivially broken and 2048 bit keys are broken but could cost tens of thousands of dollars in compute to crack. 3072 and 4096 bit keys are still quite safe but if regeneration is practical then you should still do it. The attack could always improve and reach them.
Re: (Score:3)
https://www.yubico.com/2017/10... [yubico.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Since there is no known crypto where an attack can't break a reduced version, this is pretty much tautologically true everywhere and always.
I think this actually functions as a form of tipping-point porn: when some crack finally scars the low-end of what you might actually care about, however little (e.g. 1024 bits), it's declared as having broken over the New Orleans flood control system and now the water is really coming, as if the deluge hadn't started ages
Brought to you by Obama's NSA (Score:1, Interesting)
What makes you think that any of these vulnerabilities weren't (1) already known by the various government spy associations, or (2) intentionally introduced to weaken encryption to support the endless "War on Terror"?
"The flaw resides in the Infineon-developed RSA Library version v1.02.013, specifically within an algorithm it implements for RSA primes generation." Oh, you mean this Infineon [nist.gov] that was working to produce libraries for the "NSA's Cryptographic Interoperability Strategy (CIS)" back in 2013?
Specific details (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Specific details (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
I don't have any insider information either, but what they're describing sounds like Coppersmith's attack [wikipedia.org] due to choosing small exponents.
Re: (Score:3)
This is useful reading, even though it doesn't precisely describe the nature of the RSA key generation problem:
https://sites.google.com/a/chr... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I'm having trouble finding the specific details. It looks like they aren't releasing all the details publicly until a conference on November 2nd https://crocs.fi.muni.cz/public/papers/rsa_ccs17 [fi.muni.cz] but it appears to be a problem only with RSA keys they generate and has to do with how they are generating large primes, not a fundamental flaw in RSA.
Ars Technica explains more. Says it's a fault specifically with the implementation used by Infineon to generate keys, not with other more correct ways to generate keys.
https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]
Kiki Kripke cripples keys with her coconut (Score:2)
And, as we all know, a crippled key cannot be trusted.
Beware crippled keys! They might not appear to limp, but they are crippled all the same.
(Only don't say this in front of Kripkenstein, rather than his secret Japanese wife, or he might just kill you.)