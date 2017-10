Microsoft Employees Can Now Work In Treehouses

Microsoft's campus now features three outdoor treehouses for its employees. An anonymous reader quotes CNBC:Microsoft touts a Harvard physician who believes nature " stimulates reward neurons in your brain . It turns off the stress response, which means you have lower cortisol levels, lower heart rate and blood pressure, and improved immune response." There's a short video on the "Working at Microsoft" channel on YouTube, but I'm curious what Slashdot readers think about working outdoors. Or, in a tree...