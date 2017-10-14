Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft IT

Microsoft Employees Can Now Work In Treehouses (cnbc.com) 32

Posted by EditorDavid from the branching-out dept.
Microsoft's campus now features three outdoor treehouses for its employees. An anonymous reader quotes CNBC: More than 12 feet off the ground, the treehouses feature charred-wood walls, skylights, at least one gas fireplace, Wi-Fi and hidden electrical outlets. Employees can even grab a bite at an outdoor extension of the indoor cafeteria. The "more Hobbit than HQ" treehouses are designed by Pete Nelson of the TV show "Treehouse Masters" and are part of Microsoft's growing "outdoor districts..." The company touts the professional benefits of working in nature -- greater creativity, focus and happiness -- but honestly, the treehouses are just plain cool.
Microsoft touts a Harvard physician who believes nature "stimulates reward neurons in your brain. It turns off the stress response, which means you have lower cortisol levels, lower heart rate and blood pressure, and improved immune response." There's a short video on the "Working at Microsoft" channel on YouTube, but I'm curious what Slashdot readers think about working outdoors. Or, in a tree...

Microsoft Employees Can Now Work In Treehouses More | Reply

Microsoft Employees Can Now Work In Treehouses

Comments Filter:

  • How soon before someone gets fired for mentioning "getting wood"? Or just plain ol' hijinks in the back of the "wood shed"?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I expect hijinks more than puns or even sexual harassment. I wouldn't be surprised if the amount of such harassment remains essentially unchanged from what it is now, but the introduction of the new setting may make for employees that are already inclined to get frisky with each other happy to try a new venue for their passions besides the supply closet etc.

  • I'd absolutely love to work outside in a tree house (weather and insects permitting). I'd also like to try working from a house boat. While the health benefits of nature aren't exactly a "new" discovery, I'm happy to see Microsoft recognizing it by giving their employees this opportunity. I hope this experiment works out well.

  • Part of me thinks this is gimmicky and stupid.

    The rest of me wants to work in one, or look into converting my home office into a tree house, complete with a rope ladder and a secret password.

    • Part of me thinks this is gimmicky and stupid.

      The rest of me wants to work in one, or look into converting my home office into a tree house, complete with a rope ladder and a secret password.

      And a big "No Homers" sign on the front.

  • Someone make a sign.

  • Good. That means the stream of willing morons working for MS may be drying up. In actual reality MS has never been cool, but there are far too many people that mistake having a lot of money as a really positive quality.

  • ... but rather walking around on a sight-seeing tour through the "tree house".

    Once they actually work, they will need to look at a screen, where they would see the same awful MicroSoft crap-ware as in so many conventional offices.

    I'd prefer working in a soul-less cube of concrete, if in return on my screen there was a decent operating system.

  • Google, Microsoft and others are famously "all-inclusive" workplaces designed to continue the college campus atmosphere. The question is whether treehouse work spaces are just a by-product of the tech bubble and trying to attract people with interesting personalities, or whether Millenials really prefer working in these conditions.

    Microsoft is famous for giving its developers very nice office space and very little reason to leave campus. If I were a 20-something computer science grad, this might have some a

Slashdot Top Deals

It is your destiny. - Darth Vader

Close