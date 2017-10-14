Microsoft Employees Can Now Work In Treehouses (cnbc.com) 32
Microsoft's campus now features three outdoor treehouses for its employees. An anonymous reader quotes CNBC: More than 12 feet off the ground, the treehouses feature charred-wood walls, skylights, at least one gas fireplace, Wi-Fi and hidden electrical outlets. Employees can even grab a bite at an outdoor extension of the indoor cafeteria. The "more Hobbit than HQ" treehouses are designed by Pete Nelson of the TV show "Treehouse Masters" and are part of Microsoft's growing "outdoor districts..." The company touts the professional benefits of working in nature -- greater creativity, focus and happiness -- but honestly, the treehouses are just plain cool.
Microsoft touts a Harvard physician who believes nature "stimulates reward neurons in your brain. It turns off the stress response, which means you have lower cortisol levels, lower heart rate and blood pressure, and improved immune response." There's a short video on the "Working at Microsoft" channel on YouTube, but I'm curious what Slashdot readers think about working outdoors. Or, in a tree...
How soon before someone gets fired for mentioning "getting wood"? Or just plain ol' hijinks in the back of the "wood shed"?
I expect hijinks more than puns or even sexual harassment. I wouldn't be surprised if the amount of such harassment remains essentially unchanged from what it is now, but the introduction of the new setting may make for employees that are already inclined to get frisky with each other happy to try a new venue for their passions besides the supply closet etc.
Since we clearly _cannot_ trust any decision made at MS (just look what they are doing with Win10, with really bad ideas like spying on users, forced updates and an UI that changes its design), I don't see how this thing will make things worse.
My initial reaction is that this is simply to skirt around zoning ordinances and property taxes.
It reminds me of a really neat property outside of town we were drooling at before moving back here a few years ago. The place had a very awesome looking "elevated" guest house about the same distance off the ground a tree house would have been, and it was declared a tree house instead of a guest house to keep the tax bill down from what we could determine.
I was thinking ARA Services, but couldn't think of the tech company to match.
Part of me thinks this is gimmicky and stupid.
The rest of me wants to work in one, or look into converting my home office into a tree house, complete with a rope ladder and a secret password.
And a big "No Homers" sign on the front.
Someone make a sign.
Good. That means the stream of willing morons working for MS may be drying up. In actual reality MS has never been cool, but there are far too many people that mistake having a lot of money as a really positive quality.
Once they actually work, they will need to look at a screen, where they would see the same awful MicroSoft crap-ware as in so many conventional offices.
I'd prefer working in a soul-less cube of concrete, if in return on my screen there was a decent operating system.
Google, Microsoft and others are famously "all-inclusive" workplaces designed to continue the college campus atmosphere. The question is whether treehouse work spaces are just a by-product of the tech bubble and trying to attract people with interesting personalities, or whether Millenials really prefer working in these conditions.
Microsoft is famous for giving its developers very nice office space and very little reason to leave campus. If I were a 20-something computer science grad, this might have some a