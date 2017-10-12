Equifax Takes Web Page Offline After Reports of New Cyber Attack (reuters.com) 4
Equifax said on Thursday it was taking one of its web pages offline as its security team looks into reports of another potential cyber breach. From a report: The move came after an independent security analyst on Wednesday found Equifax's website was under the control of attackers trying to trick visitors into installing fraudulent Adobe Flash updates that could infected computers with malware, the technology news website Ars Technica reported.
