Equifax Takes Web Page Offline After Reports of New Cyber Attack

Equifax said on Thursday it was taking one of its web pages offline as its security team looks into reports of another potential cyber breach. From a report: The move came after an independent security analyst on Wednesday found Equifax's website was under the control of attackers trying to trick visitors into installing fraudulent Adobe Flash updates that could infected computers with malware, the technology news website Ars Technica reported.

  • Another web vulnerability. Come on.

  • At this point, Equifax needs to suspend operations (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, 2017 @12:45PM (#55356655)
    Or, the government needs to order it. Until they can demonstrate beyond a doubt that they have made significant changes and can be good stewards of the private information they have collected, they should be 100% offline. Oh yeah - prosecution for C-suite leeches too.

    • Unfortunately, some of us need jobs and we have no power who they use for their credit reporting. Besides government interaction is socialism and we will end up like Venezuela so we can't have any of that no can we?

      • Way off topic here, but that's a non-sequitur - it does not follow that Venezuela's problems stem entirely from socialism. A very large chunk is directly attributable to the country's economy being almost entirely based on petroleum exports in a fucked up market.

  • Looks like we get to have another discussion about how we shouldn't judge susan mauldin

  • Oh for fuck's sake (Score:3)

    by sremick ( 91371 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @01:00PM (#55356795)

    ...we JUST had an article 40 mins prior to this one. Just add to that one.

    Is Slashdot suffering so bad to find news that they need reposts in less than an hour? Get off your fucking ass and use your own system to check for dupes.

    • It's _probably_ a dupe, but with Equifax these days it's hard to be 100% certain. It's not entirely impossible they've been compromised (or at least admitted to being compromised) twice within the span of one hour.

  • We apologize. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, 2017 @01:02PM (#55356827)

    "The person responsible for installing the patches, has been sacked.
    The person responsible for sacking the person responsible for installing the patches has also been sacked.
    The rest of the patches have been completed in an entirely different style and at great expense.
    Incidentally, a møøse once bit my sister..."

  • Coincidence they're reacting now to something posted earlier this morning here on Slashdot [slashdot.org]?

    It's a baby step guys, but it's progress.

  • Why is it that it seems every organization that has a piece of telling others of our trustworthiness is screwed up in their own right? Perhaps they should be as forgiving as we are forced to be forgiving of them. Equifax will recover unfortunately and as vulnerable as they are now, just wait until the smoke clears. It is likely to happen again. The Ivy league educated managers don't give a **** about what makes them run; it's all about making money and attracting investors. They are selfish and it show

  • Hopefully they take down more than a webpage. If one page is infected then likely the entire web server is infected, if not more. At the very least they need to offline the entire web server(s) while they investigate.

