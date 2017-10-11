Equifax Breach Included 10 Million US Driving Licenses

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: 10.9 million U.S. driver's licenses were stolen in the massive breach that Equifax suffered in mid-May, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal. In addition, WSJ has revealed that the attackers got a hold of 15.2 million UK customers' records, though only 693,665 among them had enough info in the system for the breach to be a real threat to their privacy. Affected customers provided most of the driver's licenses on file to verify their identities when they disputed their credit-report information through an Equifax web page. That page was one of the entry points the attackers used to gain entry into the credit reporting agency's system.

  • ...having a sub-500 credit score can be a good thing.
  • Someone needs to get handed a few decades of jail time for this. By somone, I mean someone with Director, or C_O after their name. Better yet a few someones.

    • Yes there needs to be house cleaning (without parachutes but that will never happen) and yes the FTC needs to open a huge can of woopass on them and yes they should be sued into insolvency but jail time?

      Let's put the pitchforks away for a minute and realize it's not *if* a data breach happens it's when and no one is immune.

      The bad thing here is, like others, they are pussyfooting around with what/why/when/how and some of it may be to ignorance but a lot is probably damage control. In a sensible system ther

  • Even if Equifax is completely disbanded and sold off, those responsible should spend time in jail and be fined into bankruptcy. Unfortunately, the right ones won't. There will be patsies and those who don't know enough or can't afford enough lawyers and time to defend themselves while the ones responsible will just take $$$ parachutes and waltz off.
          Our justice system is run by money, not justice. I wish I had a solution to propose.

  • Customers? (Score:3)

    by Zocalo ( 252965 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @05:39PM (#55352505) Homepage
    You know, it's really starting to bug me that the media, including those that really ought to know better, keeps referring to the victims of the Equifax hack as their "customers". With the exception of those who actually signed up to Equifax's credit checking service of their own volition they, or more accurately the data Equifax has about them, are either victims or the *product*. Equifax's actual customers are the banks, employers, stores, and other companies that buy the data Equifax holds on the victims of the hack, most of whom have no direct business relationship with Equifax beyond an agreement with a third party to have their credit checked that probably didn't even make it clear that it would be Equifax doing the checks.

  • I don't think any amount of identity monitoring can make up for this bullshit. Not only did my credit information get leaked, my salary and now my ID. This was bound to happen eventually, we need to really rethink about who gets our information, how long they can keep it, who is authorized to have it and hold them to a universal standard across the board for securing it. At which when a company falls out of compliance, they get 1 warning and after that they are permanently barred from storing this data.

  • At this point wouldn't it be quicker to list things that were not compromised by Equifax?

  • Store your data behind a "skinny pipe" to the outside world.

    Make "skinny" just big enough for "normal" traffic for any given time of day plus a fudge-factor to allow for busy days.

    This way if someone wants to steal your data they will have to "sip it slowly" to avoid causing a noticeable slowdown.

    It won't stop wholesale data theft but it will reduce the amount of information they can steal in any given period of time.

    It also won't stop "selective" data theft..

