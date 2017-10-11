Equifax Breach Included 10 Million US Driving Licenses (engadget.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: 10.9 million U.S. driver's licenses were stolen in the massive breach that Equifax suffered in mid-May, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal. In addition, WSJ has revealed that the attackers got a hold of 15.2 million UK customers' records, though only 693,665 among them had enough info in the system for the breach to be a real threat to their privacy. Affected customers provided most of the driver's licenses on file to verify their identities when they disputed their credit-report information through an Equifax web page. That page was one of the entry points the attackers used to gain entry into the credit reporting agency's system.
Yes there needs to be house cleaning (without parachutes but that will never happen) and yes the FTC needs to open a huge can of woopass on them and yes they should be sued into insolvency but jail time?
Let's put the pitchforks away for a minute and realize it's not *if* a data breach happens it's when and no one is immune.
The bad thing here is, like others, they are pussyfooting around with what/why/when/how and some of it may be to ignorance but a lot is probably damage control. In a sensible system ther
Even if Equifax is completely disbanded and sold off, those responsible should spend time in jail and be fined into bankruptcy. Unfortunately, the right ones won't. There will be patsies and those who don't know enough or can't afford enough lawyers and time to defend themselves while the ones responsible will just take $$$ parachutes and waltz off.
Our justice system is run by money, not justice. I wish I had a solution to propose.
I don't think any amount of identity monitoring can make up for this bullshit. Not only did my credit information get leaked, my salary and now my ID. This was bound to happen eventually, we need to really rethink about who gets our information, how long they can keep it, who is authorized to have it and hold them to a universal standard across the board for securing it. At which when a company falls out of compliance, they get 1 warning and after that they are permanently barred from storing this data.
At this point wouldn't it be quicker to list things that were not compromised by Equifax?