The Case Against Biometric IDs (nakedcapitalism.com) 80
"The White House and Equifax Agree: Social Security Numbers Should Go," reads a headline at Bloomberg. Securities lawyer Jerri-Lynn Scofield tears down one proposed alternative: a universal biometric identity system (possibly using fingerprints and an iris scan) with further numeric verification. Presto Vivace shared the article: Using a biometric system when the basic problem of securing and safeguarding data have yet to be solved will only worsen, not address, the hacking problem. What we're being asked to do is to turn over our biometric information, and then trust those to whom we do so to safeguard that data. Given the current status of database security, corporate and governmental accountability, etc.: How do you think that is going to play out...?
[M]aybe we should rethink the whole impulse to centralize such data collection, for starters. And, after such a thought experiment, then further focus on obvious measures to safeguard such information -- such as installing regular software patches that could have prevented the Equifax hack -- should be the priority. And, how about bringing back a concept in rather short supply in C-suites -- that of accountability? Perhaps measures to increase that might be a better idea than gee whiz misdirected techno-wizardry... The Equifax hack has revealed the sad and sorry state of cybersecurity. But inviting the biometric ID fairy to drop by and replace the existing Social Security number is not the solution.
The article calls biometric identification systems "another source of data to be mined by corporations, and surveilled by those who want to do so. And it would ultimately not foil identity theft." It suggests currently biometric ids are a distraction from the push to change the credit bureau business model -- for example, requiring consumers to opt-in to the collection of their personal data.
Or... (Score:5, Insightful)
Just as copyright infringement isn't "theft," so too is there no real identity theft - the problem is on the other side, with those who accept numbers as a convenient but unreliable "proof" of identity. Their problem, not ours.
And what the heck is wrong with paying a 'credit verification fee' rather than just freeloading on the back of all of society?
Yeah. I know. LOTS of the heck is wrong. If you're a credit card company or a huckster who sells 'easy credit'.
What "credit verification fee"? Banks, mortgage companies, etc. elsewhere are already liable for such things elsewhere without a "credit verification fee" or increasing the cost of borrowing
What you consider infeasible is actually the normal way of doing things in most of the world. It works well.
So stop borrowing so much.
secured (prepaid) "credit" cards would simply be more popular. It wouldn't really be that big a deal to use something different, even for people that don't want to see the full price for what they buy and rely on having companies hide the costs behind incremental fees and surcharges.
It's better than having costs thrust upon me even after I decide not to do business with an organization that plays too fast and loose with ID verification. This way, the idiots will necessarily become more expensive than the careful.
Property is theft.
Next year, when you're a sophomore, your classes will be harder and you won't be able to hang out with the cute chicks at the lit table in the student union.
Also, "s/the cute chicks at the lit table in the student union/your mom in her basement/"
Great idea.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The dangerous biometrics (Score:5, Interesting)
Fingerprints and DNA should not be used for biometrics. Period.
Using fingerprints or DNA and allowing a third-party to have access to that data is unacceptable. Not only because the government and big business should have no need to track what people are doing but because they should not have fingerprint registration data (which will be horribly abused) .
Stand up for your rights, people... and the rights of your children. Once you give this data to the government or big business, it will NEVER be erased or restricted, regardless of claims, policies, or laws- it will go into huge databases and shared between agencies and used however they want for as long as they want. Even worse, with every crime investigation, you will be searched without probable cause. It is a genie that can't be put back into the bottle.
Fingerprints are something you leave all over the place all the time. They are easy to lift, copy, and forge. Easy to fake, easy to use to frame people. Time after time they have been shown to be poor for security and yet very effective at tracking people.
DNA is even worse. Like fingerprints, you leave it all over the place all the time. Samples can be lifted and planted and analyzed. DNA is more than a means to ID, it contains very sensitive information about you.
Iris scan is better than DNS or fingerprints- there is no leaving your iris image all over, and it doesn't say that much about you. But your eyes (iris,
not retinal) could be scanned without your permission by any high resolution camera pointed at your face, even your own.
There is only one safer and practical biometric I know of- that is deep vein palm scan. That registration data cannot be readily abused. It can't be latently collected like DNA, fingerprints, and face recognition can. You have to know you are registering/enrolling when it happens. You don't leave evidence of it all over the place. When you go to use it, you know you are using it every time. And on top of all that, it is accurate, fast, reliable, unchanging, live-sensing, and cheap. If you must participate in a biometric, this is the one you should insist on using.
Example: http://www.m2sys.com/palm-vein... [m2sys.com]
More info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
We also need to realize that IT IS NOT EVERYONE'S BUSINESS WHAT WE ALL DO. The first step in securing freedom is privacy. When you are tracked, you are losing your freedom, whether you realize it or not. You should not have to positively ID yourself for ALL transactions. A good example is age verification. There is an important place for anonymity and semi-anonymity in a free society.
Yep nothing like a credential I leave behind on any surface I touch.
It's funny, there's a room at work that (in part) is secured by a fingerprint reader. it's about 10 feet from a door that you can see the fingerprints clearly left behind as people push the doors open on the way to the fingerprint reader.
Re: (Score:3)
>"Deep vein palm scan? What kind of expensive piece of equipment is that going to take every time I want to do a credit check on a potential customer? Jesus H. Christ. It needs to be simpler than that."
I wasn't referring to using this for everyday transactions, precisely because we shouldn't have to use biometrics for such trivial things (it is dangerous). Biometrics should be reserved only for IMPORTANT ID, like interactions with the police, court, deeds, wills, sensitive medical care, etc.
As for expen
Re: (Score:3)
Deep vein palm scan? What kind of expensive piece of equipment is that going to take
A box with an IR light and two $5 CMOS cameras.
Re:The dangerous biometrics (Score:4, Interesting)
There is only one safer and practical biometric I know of- that is deep vein palm scan. That registration data cannot be readily abused. It can't be latently collected like DNA, fingerprints, and face recognition can. You have to know you are registering/enrolling when it happens. You don't leave evidence of it all over the place. When you go to use it, you know you are using it every time. And on top of all that, it is accurate, fast, reliable, unchanging, live-sensing, and cheap. If you must participate in a biometric, this is the one you should insist on using.
Vein matching has been used forensically, most notably to tie Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to the murder of Daniel Pearl [wikipedia.org].
Forensic identification
According to a 31,000-word investigative report published in January 2011 by Georgetown University faculty and students,[11][12][13][14][15] U.S. federal investigators used photos from the video recording of the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl to match the veins on the visible areas of the perpetrator to that of captured al-Qaeda operative Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, notably a "bulging vein" running across his hand.[4] The FBI and the CIA used the matching technique on Mohammed in 2004 and again in 2007.[3] Officials were concerned that his confession, which had been obtained through torture (namely waterboarding), would not hold up in court and used vein matching evidence to bolster their case.[2]
Granted, this was using a bulging surface vein rather than a deep vein, but it was done by using images taken from a video. The point is that biometric data leaks and once out can not be retrieved or changed. It makes for a terrible password for that very reason.
Deep palm vein matching may not presently have a known method for creating dummy fakes, but that does not mean it never will. Best to rule out biometrics for all authentication tasks and leave it solely for use in identification without authentication.
>"Deep palm vein matching may not presently have a known method for creating dummy fakes, but that does not mean it never will. Best to rule out biometrics for all authentication tasks and leave it solely for use in identification without authentication."
What you are saying is very true. That is why I qualified it with "I know of." Probably anything can be defeated, but deep vein currently stands as one of the best, most practical biometric. You can get something very secure, like a retinal scan, but
Re: (Score:1)
You already said it, but in your example, those were surface veins, not deep veins. Deep veins can't be seen from any distance with visible light nor from a distance with any known technology. Further, the palm is a more protected area that is rarely visible casually for more than a brief instant (think about where your hands are most of the time- holding something, in your pockets, on a keyboard, face-down in most cases when not holding something and obscured otherwise).
If deep palm vein scanning becomes a norm, then so will deep palm vein scanners. Now it doesn't matter how often I put on gloves and then put my gloved hands into my coat, if I'm taking then out and allowing them to be scanned every time I get on the subway, buy a slushee, or purchase movie tickets. The devices themselves become the weak link, and the secret hash that they produce from each scan becomes a known quantity.
Biometrics, as a class, can not successfully be used to solve authentication problems
Exactly. It is provably impossible to guarantee a trusted endpoint when under someone else's control, and that's where any sort of identifier breaks down for authentication purposes, no matter how seemingly unique.
Consider the
Re: (Score:2)
It seems to me the problem is single factor authentication. If I have to provide my iris (or whatever) scan and a password, then it becomes much more difficult to impersonate me. Assuming of course the data is stored properly and I don't do anything stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, for heaven's sake, put your tinfoil hat back on and get back on your meds! I was first fingerprinted when I joined the navy back in '69, and I've been fingerprinted since then by at least one other (county, not federal) agency since then. And, in the 48 years since that fingerprinting, I've never been searched by any investigative agency, with or without prob
>"I''ve never been searched by any investigative agency, with or without probable cause, nor been a Person of Interest in an investigation"
I can almost guarantee that you have. Just because nothing has come from those searches [that you know of] doesn't mean you haven't been searched and there isn't a risk. If your latent print just happens to be on or around something of interest, it will be run and it will connect to you; and there is a small chance it will connect to you even if it isn't you.
Re: (Score:3)
>"I can almost guarantee that you have" [had searches done on a databases that contain your prints]
Reply to self- just to clarify (since after I read my reply again, it might not be evident), every time ANY collected print is searched, it is compared to every print to which they have access. If your print is in one of those databases, you are being searched. And since the databases are shared, it is likely that at least high-level-agency searches will search through just about every database out ther
I don't know what you mean by the word "searched," but it's not one I've encountered, and at 68, I've probably run across every meaning for "searched" that there is. Just running a database search looking for a match to a fingerprint is not searching any of the people who's prints are in that search, which is one of the reasons you don't need a warrant do search your own databases. I have never had my home, person, car or workspace sear
Re: (Score:3)
Let's not worry about the people, let's concern ourselves with the computers. The computer said so, should never ever be enough to identify some one. Just like that person being real and actual, not just virtual so the record of them actual, a real hard copy. To rely on biometric data, relies totally on the record of biometric data being associated with you. Alter that database link, associate someone else's biometric data with your legal identity and they become you.
This limits prime record data to hard c
Stand up for your rights, people
I would expect neckbeards around here to have learned this lesson from watching the movie Porky's growing up! Never consent to biometric examination.
Immutable Data (Score:5, Insightful)
Any system that relies on immutable data for day-to-day identification is doomed from the start.
That's the problem with the Equifax breach-- all the data I use to prove who I am-- SSN, driver's license, data of birth-- it's all been leaked. Biometrics doesn't change this-- except now my iris pattern, my thumbprint, my DNA-- they all get leaked-- but they still can't be changed once leaked.
We need something resembling a distributed PKI setup so that I can carry an "id card" with a private key I can sign transactions with-- but I need to be able to regenerate that key relatively simply at any local government office (and revoke any old keys still floating around). Note this shouldn't be my "show badge to enter" type ID-- this should be used for taxes, voting, credit checks-- things that you might today use an SSN for.
But this idea that we can have one identification that never changes, and is immune to data breaches, is just not feasible.
This shouldn't be hard to do.
that solution exists, but it has it's problems.
really credit systems in general are the problem. they don't care if they get the identity wrong because the credit goes against the real person and not the fraudster.
Social Security numbers are already gone (Score:2)
Accountability is dead (Score:3)
Who in their right mind would stand up and be accountable for operations that exceed their personal fortune by factors of 1000s? What possible form of compensation could be adequate for such liability?
Yes, corporate operations transparency and accountability are great measures to improve the current situation. Unfortunately, we're more likely to get gun control and single-payer health care passed first.
Amy national ID would be exploited (Score:2)
By its nature, any national ID system would be the basis for tracking, if that ID is used for commercial as well as governmental purposes. So the question should not be "Would biometrics enable more illicit tracking?" but rather "Would biometrics be less susceptible to misuse than the current SSN?"
Revalation 13 (Score:2, Interesting)
“He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Revelation 13:16-17
Christians have been on the watch out for a one world government that controls all trade. It may not happen in my lifetime, but I can certainly see the chess pieces moving into place such as:
- Terrorism is the big bogey man, so we need t
Re:Revalation 13 (Score:4, Informative)
Most Christians generally recognize that Revelation was about Emperor Nero, some two thousand years ago. How do we know this? Hebrew letters also have a numerical value, and the Hebrew letters for Nero's name sum to 666. The rest of the things in Revelation are also historical, mapping onto actual events not long after the time of Christ. There's no biblical support for the view that anything in Revelation is about the future (anymore). It's all ancient history (now).
SQRL is a possibility (Score:2)
If Steve Gibson ever gets the coding completed (the spec is already public I believe) this could be a potentially good solution, not perfect but much better than SSNs.
Should All The Data Be Always Available (Score:1)
I honestly wonder if we should start removing some data and keeping it in offline or non-instantaneous storage. Or maybe some sort of distributed storage. Honestly, there is no reason for some company to have everyone's SSNs and other data readily available 24/7. Certain relevant pieces could be kept online for easy access, but what if any access of the data required accessing it from some sort of offline/nearline storage. Or even just a time delay to retrieve the data from the system (and not just a bu
Name vs proof. (Score:3)
ID has two steps: 1)Username and 2) proof of identity. Biometrics make for a great username/login. You always have them and they take no effort to 'remember'. They make for a horrible proof/password:
1) They can't be changed if someone gets a hold of yours.
2) You leave copies all over the place (fingerprints, DNA samples, pictures of your eyes).
3) It is pretty easy to fake them.
Wonderful (Score:3)
How dare you say something sensible (Score:2)
American corporations have had a long and illustrious history of bending over its consumers and fucking them in the ass as hard as they can. And the government's role in this is to codify new and innovative ways of facilitating this collective boning. So when someone points out that a new proposal is wrong, I just want to pet their head gently and say, "oh, aren't you just the most darling idealist ever."
This has never been about protecting people. It's always been about money, power, control, and findin
Make HIPAA laws apply to banks (Score:1)
Yeah, But... (Score:2)
Losing game (Score:2)
What we really need to blow this scheme out of the water is for some really wealthy bad guys to fund a project focused on using CRISPR or similar technology to change the DNA markers that have become standard in the DNA databases. Since they don't have to follow normal research rules, the research could be greatly sped up. As a side benefit, the results would leak into real medical science and speed that up - very much like the way porn has led technical development of the internet many times in the past.
In
There is perfect security (Score:2)
Biometric IDs are fine if they are used as a portion of a key to unlock data.
Biometric IDs are fine if they are used as a portion of a key to unlock data.

The best way to assure that hacks like this wonâ(TM)t have an impact is by expecting Equifax is only allowed to store an encrypted version of your data. They can still make encrypted queries against the data and get encrypted results but they donâ(TM)t get the true data. And although homomorphic encryption isnâ(TM)t all that fast yet, for what banks need it for (adding and subtracting numbers) its actually very doabl
Identification vs authentication (Score:3)
Biometrics are often heard as the alternative for the password. To see if that's a good alternative, let's take a look at the characteristics of both username and password.
The username
The password
Now, let's take a look at the characteristics of biometric information:
Conclusion: biometric information is more like a username than like a password. So, the only way to properly use biometrics is to use it for identification, not for authentication. Giving biometric information to the government for authentication purposes, is dangerous. The government probably doesn't understand this topic very well, so they will probably use it in the wrong way (for authentication). Because they believe it to be more secure (thanks to all the sales talks of companies selling biometric stuff), you end up having an even more bigger problem than now in case of identity theft.
Alternative - the GPG Model (Score:2)
As an alternative, I would offer the model adopted by GNU Privacy Guard, which is entirely federated, but, best of all, under the control of the individual concerned.
For those not familiar with GPG, here is [in my own words]
Securing an organization (Score:2)