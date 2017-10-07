Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Government

HP Enterprise Let Russia Scrutinize The Pentagon's Cyberdefense Software (reuters.com) 37

Posted by EditorDavid from the opening-source dept.
"A Russian defense agency was allowed to review the cyberdefense software used by the Pentagon to protect its computer networks," writes new submitter quonset. "This according to Russian regulatory records and interviews with people with direct knowledge of the issue." Reuters reports: The Russian review of ArcSight's source code, the closely guarded internal instructions of the software, was part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's effort to win the certification required to sell the product to Russia's public sector, according to the regulatory records seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokeswoman. Six former U.S. intelligence officials, as well as former ArcSight employees and independent security experts, said the source code review could help Moscow discover weaknesses in the software, potentially helping attackers to blind the U.S. military to a cyber attack. "It's a huge security vulnerability," said Greg Martin, a former security architect for ArcSight. "You are definitely giving inner access and potential exploits to an adversary."
It's another example of the problems security companies face when they try to do business internationally, according to Reuters. "One reason Russia requests the reviews before allowing sales to government agencies and state-run companies is to ensure that U.S. intelligence services have not placed spy tools in the software."

Long-time Slashdot reader bbsguru has his own worries. "So, opening your code for review because it is demanded by a potential customer? What could possibly go wrong? HPE may find out, and the U.S. Military is among the many clients depending on the answer."

HP Enterprise Let Russia Scrutinize The Pentagon's Cyberdefense Software More | Reply

HP Enterprise Let Russia Scrutinize The Pentagon's Cyberdefense Software

Comments Filter:

  • Wait until they figure out who all Microsoft has shared the Windows source code with.

  • Security through Obscurity? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kaenneth ( 82978 ) on Saturday October 07, 2017 @06:39PM (#55328829) Homepage Journal

    A good security product is secure even if attackers know how it works.

    • That's why side-attacks are so unsuccessful, right? No one could figure out a methodology to spoof the good guys, right? NSA-- never been hacked, right?

      IMHO, HPE should be hung out to dry.

  • So why does the most powerful country on earth (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Saturday October 07, 2017 @06:50PM (#55328875)
    buy security software instead of making it's own? Answer: Because none of this matters. The people who matter are global, not national. I saw a thing where Joe Biden said that rich people were as patriotic as poor. But that's just not true. Patriotism is a love of country. But the really wealth (not just the millionaires, but the multi-millionaires and billionaires) are no longer beholden to a country. They no longer depend on a country for anything. They global. And that means all this international intrigue is just pissing in the wind for them. At the end of the day they'll sit down with their fellow global citizens and hash it all out. Usually to the detriment of those of us still dependent on nation-states.

  • Citizenship vs capitalism.

    HPE acts like it doesn't have the sense god gave a pissant, but, sadly, it does.

  • So you're in favor of "security through obscurity".

    I can't say that that's in any way a good technical argument.

    You share code with the Russians, their people look at it, and suggest changes before they are willing to buy it.

    You share code with the U.S. government, their people look at it, and suggest changes before they are willing to buy it.

    Everyone wins.

    • You're serious?

      How about: their people look at, come up with some changes they'd need before trusting their systems to it, then give one back to the vendor and keep some to themselves for later.

      COTS is the devil when it comes to American defense procurement. Yeah you don't need to commission a new programming language and compiler for every single solitary project like they had to do back in the 70s and 80s, but then at the same time you don't really want to be buying an OS from a company where the single

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Obscurity can be a perfectly valid defense layer for an attacker, so I'm not sure why you think there's no technical argument for it.

      Tanks have armor, but they are often painted to match their terrain to obscure their location. Painting the vehicle does nothing to harm the armor, and it does help prevent targeting by the enemy -- through difficulty to see on reconnaissance. Invisible tanks would be even better.

      By allowing an enemy to see government-run computer code, we're not only identifying what syste

      • The higher the standards of security, the more we need FOSS, because it's the superior security model. If you need it with zero bugs, you write it in something like Ada Spark.

  • Imagine, if Russians would see the source code of Linux. There are too many devices serving as... You name it - servers, routers, and even mobile operating systems are based on Linux! How long will it take until someone will disclose the Linux sources to Russians? What a dangerous world we are living in. Let's hope for the best, although frankly I'm quite afraid.

  • Obligatory relevant quote (Score:3)

    by Rick Zeman ( 15628 ) on Saturday October 07, 2017 @07:15PM (#55328971)

    "The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them."

    V.I Lenin

  • Why not assure the software is secure and bullet proof to start with? If Russia finds a bug or opening to exploit the US, it only shows the US didn't do it's job in reviewing and securing the software / infrastructure.

  • Sensationalist crap if I ever saw one.

    Making a source-code review is standard operation procedure for high security settings. In fact, I recommend exactly this to some of my clients (I've worked in IS before the abbreviation had a second meaning about murderous religious idiots).

    If this allowed them to discover weaknesses in the software, then maybe the US departments should've done a source-code review themselves and discovered those same weaknesses? What is wrong with the author of this crap to shout wolf

Slashdot Top Deals

What ever you want is going to cost a little more than it is worth. -- The Second Law Of Thermodynamics

Close