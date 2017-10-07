HP Enterprise Let Russia Scrutinize The Pentagon's Cyberdefense Software (reuters.com) 37
"A Russian defense agency was allowed to review the cyberdefense software used by the Pentagon to protect its computer networks," writes new submitter quonset. "This according to Russian regulatory records and interviews with people with direct knowledge of the issue." Reuters reports: The Russian review of ArcSight's source code, the closely guarded internal instructions of the software, was part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's effort to win the certification required to sell the product to Russia's public sector, according to the regulatory records seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokeswoman. Six former U.S. intelligence officials, as well as former ArcSight employees and independent security experts, said the source code review could help Moscow discover weaknesses in the software, potentially helping attackers to blind the U.S. military to a cyber attack. "It's a huge security vulnerability," said Greg Martin, a former security architect for ArcSight. "You are definitely giving inner access and potential exploits to an adversary."
It's another example of the problems security companies face when they try to do business internationally, according to Reuters. "One reason Russia requests the reviews before allowing sales to government agencies and state-run companies is to ensure that U.S. intelligence services have not placed spy tools in the software."
Long-time Slashdot reader bbsguru has his own worries. "So, opening your code for review because it is demanded by a potential customer? What could possibly go wrong? HPE may find out, and the U.S. Military is among the many clients depending on the answer."
You mean like the network connected smart HP photocopy/scanning machine that are almost everywhere in Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and FedEx Offices (formerly Kinkos).
Russians having access to that would be some sweet revenge. After all, we used Xerox copiers and Xerox maintenance people to keep copies of all the documents Russian government officials photocopied for years.
The original Hewlett-Packard split into HP Inc and HPE [wikipedia.org] years ago. The old printer business is on the other side of the split.
Wait until they figure out who all Microsoft has shared the Windows source code with.
A good security product is secure even if attackers know how it works.
That's why side-attacks are so unsuccessful, right? No one could figure out a methodology to spoof the good guys, right? NSA-- never been hacked, right?
IMHO, HPE should be hung out to dry.
Your metaphors are as foolish as you are. Good grief. It's inferred that various actors used Kaspersky's AV-AM to have a full inventory of an NSA contractor's purloined (oh, sure, he was working at home) software.
ArcSight isn't impregnable. Side-channel and other methods of getting the keys to the Pentagon are a VERY BAD IDEA if you're an American.
Remember the Axis of Evil? Do you think that Russia has reformed? What brought you to that conclusion, if so? What HPE did may have been "legal", I'll grant you,
They're after Slashdotters, in other words. (Score:2)
They're going after people who read only headlines and who don't know what any of this stuff means.
Kind of like that utter nonsense Slashdot published months ago where someone spying on network requests found collusion between a 3rd party Trump company marketing site and a Russian bank. Except it was stray DNS queries caused by Russian spam. Few people bothered to question what the people spying on that network traffic were doing, exactly.
You're a Trumpy, go figure. It's funny how you run distraction on a tiny non-issue and pretend that sums up the entire case for collusion or it's debunking. It's neither.
When Trump claims he has no business interests in Russia, he is lying. When Trump says he has no contacts in Russia and neither has his administration, it's a massive lie.
When Trump claims there was no hacking attempt or disinformation campaign to promote his presidency, he is lying. He's been briefed on it and decides he knows better
The report came from the politically appointed directors of the ODNI. It doesn't appear that the Coast Guard & the rest of the agencies had much input into the report. The analysis was simplistic and slipshod. They failed to analyze a number of very obvious things, like the fact that the IP addresses were Tor exit nodes and the fact that the malware used was some freeware called P.A.S.
So why does the most powerful country on earth (Score:4, Interesting)
The two "C"s ... (Score:2)
Citizenship vs capitalism.
HPE acts like it doesn't have the sense god gave a pissant, but, sadly, it does.
So you're in favor of "security through obscurity" (Score:2)
So you're in favor of "security through obscurity".
I can't say that that's in any way a good technical argument.
You share code with the Russians, their people look at it, and suggest changes before they are willing to buy it.
You share code with the U.S. government, their people look at it, and suggest changes before they are willing to buy it.
Everyone wins.
How about: their people look at, come up with some changes they'd need before trusting their systems to it, then give one back to the vendor and keep some to themselves for later.
COTS is the devil when it comes to American defense procurement. Yeah you don't need to commission a new programming language and compiler for every single solitary project like they had to do back in the 70s and 80s, but then at the same time you don't really want to be buying an OS from a company where the single
Obscurity can be a perfectly valid defense layer for an attacker, so I'm not sure why you think there's no technical argument for it.
Tanks have armor, but they are often painted to match their terrain to obscure their location. Painting the vehicle does nothing to harm the armor, and it does help prevent targeting by the enemy -- through difficulty to see on reconnaissance. Invisible tanks would be even better.
By allowing an enemy to see government-run computer code, we're not only identifying what syste
And this makes me think, and think hard (Score:2)
Imagine, if Russians would see the source code of Linux. There are too many devices serving as... You name it - servers, routers, and even mobile operating systems are based on Linux! How long will it take until someone will disclose the Linux sources to Russians? What a dangerous world we are living in. Let's hope for the best, although frankly I'm quite afraid.
Obligatory relevant quote (Score:3)
"The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them."
V.I Lenin
Radical Idea (Score:2)
what is wrong with you? (Score:2)
Sensationalist crap if I ever saw one.
Making a source-code review is standard operation procedure for high security settings. In fact, I recommend exactly this to some of my clients (I've worked in IS before the abbreviation had a second meaning about murderous religious idiots).
If this allowed them to discover weaknesses in the software, then maybe the US departments should've done a source-code review themselves and discovered those same weaknesses? What is wrong with the author of this crap to shout wolf