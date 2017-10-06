Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security

Kaspersky Lab Denies Involvement in Russian Hack of NSA Contractor (theguardian.com) 9

Posted by msmash from the denial-denial-denial dept.
Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has hit back at a report in the Wall Street Journal which accused it of being involved in a Russian government hack of an NSA contractor in 2015. From a report: The paper reported on Thursday that the NSA contractor, a Vietnamese national who was working to create replacements for the hacking tools leaked by Edward Snowden, was hacked on his personal computer after he took his work home. There, the report says, the contractor's use of Kaspersky's antivirus software "alerted Russian hackers to the presence of files that may have been taken from the NSA." Once the machine was in their sights, the Russian hackers infiltrated it and obtained a significant amount of data, according to the paper. Calling the allegations "like the script of a C movie," Eugene Kaspersky, the infosec firm's founder, gave his own explanation of what might have happened. Mr Kaspersky vehemently denied that his company had played any active role in the breach, noting: "We never betray the trust that our users put into our hands. If we would do that a single time that would be immediately spotted by the industry and our business would be done." Instead, he implied that the root of the problem was that Kaspersky Lab had correctly identified the hacking tools the contractor was working on as malware -- perhaps through Kaspersky Lab's own research into the Equation Group, a "sophisticated cyber espionage platform" believed to be linked to the NSA.

Kaspersky Lab Denies Involvement in Russian Hack of NSA Contractor More | Reply

Kaspersky Lab Denies Involvement in Russian Hack of NSA Contractor

Comments Filter:

  • My suspicion (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    The Kapersky Labs campus has a mysterious building that is off limits to all employees except a select few with very close government ties and high security clearances. All products must be approved by the black building for release to the public. Nobody knows what exactly goes on in that building, just that it is where the products must be reviewed before their release and that there are a lot of black SUV's that come and go.
  • I'm honestly torn between a corporations invasion of personal privacy on one hand, and the anger from the NSA that it identifies thier hacking tools as malware and helps remove thier backdoors. You can't really win as anti virus software is never good and you can be certain no one really has your best interests in mind.

  • "Instead, [Kaspersky] implied that the root of the problem was that Kaspersky Lab had correctly identified the hacking tools the contractor was working on as malware..."

    Given the circumstances, this may be the best unintentionally ironic example ever of the well-worn meme, "It's not a bug, it's a feature."

Slashdot Top Deals

The last thing one knows in constructing a work is what to put first. -- Blaise Pascal

Close