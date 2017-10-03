Former Equifax CEO Blames Breach On One Individual Who Failed To Deploy Patch (techcrunch.com) 10
Equifax's recently departed CEO is blaming the largest data breach in history on a single person who failed to deploy a patch. TechCrunch reports: Hackers exposed the Social Security numbers, drivers licenses and other sensitive info of 143 million Americans earlier this summer by exploiting a vulnerability in Apache's Struts software, according to testimony heard today from former CEO Richard Smith. However, a patch for that vulnerability had been available for months before the breach occurred. Now several top Equifax execs are being taken to task for failing to protect the information of millions of U.S. citizens. In a live stream before the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce committee, Smith testified the Struts vulnerability had been discussed when it was first announced by CERT on March 8th.
Smith said when he started with Equifax 12 years ago there was no one in cybersecurity. The company has poured a quarter of a billion dollars into cybersecurity in the last three years and today boasts a 225 person team. However, Smith had an interesting explainer for how this easy fix slipped by 225 people's notice -- one person didn't do their job. "The human error was that the individual who's responsible for communicating in the organization to apply the patch, did not," Smith, who did not name this individual, told the committee.
Smith said when he started with Equifax 12 years ago there was no one in cybersecurity. The company has poured a quarter of a billion dollars into cybersecurity in the last three years and today boasts a 225 person team. However, Smith had an interesting explainer for how this easy fix slipped by 225 people's notice -- one person didn't do their job. "The human error was that the individual who's responsible for communicating in the organization to apply the patch, did not," Smith, who did not name this individual, told the committee.
Ob (Score:2)
He's Spartacus!
Human Error??? (Score:2)
Re: Human Error??? (Score:1)
Never have a single point of failure in any system. And test the system for vulnerabilities.
People can and do make mistakes.
Nice to have Cyber Security Team (Score:2)
I smell bullshit. (Score:2)
If
.25Bn has been invested then there's sure as hell no process that could have allowed a single critical patch go unchecked as described. There's teams, or should be teams of people watching these things.
I smell a really shitty cop-out excuse.
the tree must be watered (Score:2)
To quote Thomas Jefferson, "The Tree of Bare Fucking Minimum Standards of Responsibility and Decorum must be refreshed from time to time with blood."
Horseshoe nail (Score:2)
Buggy whips are gone, but the need for horsehoe nails remains.
Ah yes, the blame game (Score:2)
"It was his fault. That's why I sold my company stock when I found out about the breach rather than inform anyone except the other folks in the executive suite."
Wow, that's scummy (Score:2)
"The human error was that the individual who's responsible for communicating in the organization to apply the patch, did not,"
What a scummy thing to say, and he doesn't even realize that the statement makes Equifax look even worse.
With a couple of hundred people on the security team, the idea that it's a single person's responsibility to tell everyone to apply a patch is ludicrous. If it's true, then that's institutional incompetence.
I've been working in computer security for years, and do you know what I and all of my coworkers do? We keep up on computer security developments, particularly newly discovered vulnerabilities. And we
huh? (Score:1)
bollocks. Yes, that.
Any security organization which relies on a single individual's action or inaction to remain in good standing is simply fairytale.
Every good process which involves a human in the loop, should always ensure that at least one more is present to enforce check-and-balance objectives.
There is a good reason why all commercial flights have two pilots as a default.
Let me state this: when you see management pointing one single downstream individual for such an event, there are at least TWO levels
Such BS (Score:2)