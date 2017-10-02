Equifax Says 2.5 Million More Americans May Be Affected By Hack (reuters.com) 6
According to Reuters, Equifax said about 2.5 million additional U.S. consumers may have been impacted by a cyber attack at the company last month. Last month, the company disclosed that personal details of up to 143 million U.S. consumers were accessed by hackers between mid-May and July.
As for what led to the breach, Ars Technica reports it was "a series of costly delays and crucial errors." From the report: Chief among the failures: an Equifax e-mail directing administrators to patch a critical vulnerability in the open source Apache Struts Web application framework went unheeded, despite a two-day deadline to comply. Equifax also waited a week to scan its network for apps that remained vulnerable. Even then, the delayed scan failed to detect that the code-execution flaw still resided in a section of the sprawling Equifax site that allows consumers to dispute information they believe is incorrect. Equifax said last month that the still-unidentified attackers gained an initial hold in the network by exploiting the critical Apache Struts vulnerability.
As for what led to the breach, Ars Technica reports it was "a series of costly delays and crucial errors." From the report: Chief among the failures: an Equifax e-mail directing administrators to patch a critical vulnerability in the open source Apache Struts Web application framework went unheeded, despite a two-day deadline to comply. Equifax also waited a week to scan its network for apps that remained vulnerable. Even then, the delayed scan failed to detect that the code-execution flaw still resided in a section of the sprawling Equifax site that allows consumers to dispute information they believe is incorrect. Equifax said last month that the still-unidentified attackers gained an initial hold in the network by exploiting the critical Apache Struts vulnerability.
Seriously, who hasn't been impacted? (Score:1)
just stop right here (Score:2)
Mail your creditors. (Score:4, Interesting)
Your personal information is being shared by your creditors/bank with equifax. That is the only way they collect information.
Write your creditors and say you no longer consent to your information being sent to equifax due to their ongoing security issues. There are two other reporting agencies they can use, tell them you only want information shared with experian and transunion until further notice. Even if they say no, say you will hold them legally responsible for information shared with equifax after equifax has been shown to be an immediate and clear security risk.
It is pretty much the only way to hurt equifax. Gets companies to stop using them. Convince companies that no matter how strong their own privacy policies are, they don't work if they are not transitive to everyone they share your information with.
Heck, make this idea popular enough that credit card companies start listing "wont share your information with equifax." as a selling point and it will hurt them bad and make everyone take security more seriously.
I understand I won't get a penny (Score:2)
Hacked turtles all the way down (Score:1)
They are the VW of credit agencies.