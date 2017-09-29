Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


What Isn't Telegram Saying About Its Connections To the Kremlin? (theoutline.com) 77

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening dept.
The supposedly secure messaging app Telegram has employees in St. Petersburg in the same building as Kremlin-influenced social network VK, news outlet the Outline reported on Friday citing multiple sources. William Turton, reporting for The Outline: Anton Rozenberg, a software developer and former employee of Telegram's parent company, is saying that there are Telegram employees working out of the historic Singer House in St. Petersburg, Russia's former imperial capital, a claim that has since been corroborated by others. That's significant because the Singer House is also home to VK, which is now owned by the oligarch and Putin ally Alisher Usmanov. (It's also the building where in 2012 Durov and coworkers infamously folded 5,000 ruble notes, worth about $150 each, into paper airplanes and threw them out the window, sparking violence in the street below.) The revelation casts doubt on Durov, who denies Telegram has an office in Russia, and continues to style himself as a rebel at odds with the complex Russian power structure that includes the government and oligarchy. It also raises questions about how safe Telegram is from Kremlin interference, given that VK is owned by a Kremlin sympathizer and that the Kremlin has an obvious interest in monitoring and controlling popular social networks. "As a security specialist, I have some questions about how their office isn't physically protected from the offices that surround it," Rozenberg told The Outline. "VK employees, for a long time, have had access to Telegram offices."

  • Is Russia Russia Russia.

    And that's fine. KEEP DIGGING.

    But why is NOBODY looking into CHINA CHINA CHINA?!

    We have proof they meddled in our elections in 1996. Does everyone think they just magically stopped?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    In between you know... stealing our nuclear secrets in 1999?

    http://www.nytimes.com/1999/03... [nytimes.com]

    And weapon secrets... in 2009?

    http://www.popularmechanics.co... [popularmechanics.com]

    BUT SURELY they stopped right before the 2016 election! So don't worry guys, we don't need to look anymore.

    You know, i

    • And who thinks the US is any better? Spying on everyone... using every possible mean to further its agenda...

    • You know, if I was Russia, I'd actually be pushing for China investigations to keep people from looking into all my dirty laundry...

      Fixed that for you!

  • Please to be stopping, this is all I hear! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Sarcasmooo! ( 267601 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @03:05PM (#55279053)

    Hallo fellow internet commentators! I am here to assuring you that of course the Kremlin is having nothing to do with such nonsense. Why would a vengeful former world power that does this kind of thing all the time and is run by a KGB agent, do this kind of thing at *this* time, and I assure you I am no agent! I and my and my fallow detractors simply grow tired of such conspiracy theories, I ask them because they are sitting right next to me at the Internet Research Agency [nytimes.com], a perfectly normal office building in St. Petersburg where 'journalists' such as myself and Mischa pass along the 'news' to your 'Democracy'.

  • Just let me know. Because this internet is all a big mess as of now.
  • This kind of editorializing is why I didn't really miss this site that much during the outage earlier this week.
  • The oligarch probably made sure he wasn't using the same building as Putin does for his army of social network trolls [nytimes.com] spewing their lies [theguardian.com]
  • " folded 5,000 ruble notes, worth about $150 each, into paper airplanes and threw them out the window,"

    Can't be Russia. In Russia, airplane throw you out the window.

  • What Isn't msmash Saying About Slashdot's Downtime (Score:3, Interesting)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @03:37PM (#55279341)

    What isn't msmash saying about Slashdot's downtime?

    Earlier this week, Slashdot went into read only mode and was all sorts of broken. This went on for an extended period of time. Slashdot and its editors, including msmash, have remained mostly silent on the matter. What aren't they saying? Just how deeply was Russia involved? Which Slashdot editors colluded with the Kremlin? Why haven't they turned over the details about the ad buy?

  • There are IRS agents working in the same building as my company.

    Quod Erat Demonstrandum. My company is a secret IRS informant!

  • It’s not the fact that they’re in the same building that’s the problem, it’s they denied they were even in the same country.

  • If only there were no profit... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If only there were a Non-Profit organization whose sole mission were to create and maintain a highly secure, private encrypted messaging system with minimalistic recordkeeping and metadata, and they would just share all their code with the public for inspection and have several security audits of it and then freely share that code with anybody who wants to improve their users' security or set up their own wholly independent system, even Google and Facebook... oh yeah, that's Open Whisper Systems and their S

  • WTF is Telegram, and why would we care if they were completely owned by Russians?

    If the elections are so easy to sway with a few social media posts, do we not have an argument to set voting standards? (And the uproar is not necessary. The number of Dsn are Rs eliminated will be approximately the same.)

  • The Russian Tea Room is in the same space as Carnegie Hall - what are the musicians not telling us about that waltz.
    Russian Embassies in Australia - what goes on down under?

  • It is a virtual certainty that invisible spy-rays have infected all Telegram employees!

    In other news, the most dumb story on /. today has been identified, and it has something to do "Telegram". Seriously, stop this utterly demented crap.

