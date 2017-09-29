What Isn't Telegram Saying About Its Connections To the Kremlin? (theoutline.com) 77
The supposedly secure messaging app Telegram has employees in St. Petersburg in the same building as Kremlin-influenced social network VK, news outlet the Outline reported on Friday citing multiple sources. William Turton, reporting for The Outline: Anton Rozenberg, a software developer and former employee of Telegram's parent company, is saying that there are Telegram employees working out of the historic Singer House in St. Petersburg, Russia's former imperial capital, a claim that has since been corroborated by others. That's significant because the Singer House is also home to VK, which is now owned by the oligarch and Putin ally Alisher Usmanov. (It's also the building where in 2012 Durov and coworkers infamously folded 5,000 ruble notes, worth about $150 each, into paper airplanes and threw them out the window, sparking violence in the street below.) The revelation casts doubt on Durov, who denies Telegram has an office in Russia, and continues to style himself as a rebel at odds with the complex Russian power structure that includes the government and oligarchy. It also raises questions about how safe Telegram is from Kremlin interference, given that VK is owned by a Kremlin sympathizer and that the Kremlin has an obvious interest in monitoring and controlling popular social networks. "As a security specialist, I have some questions about how their office isn't physically protected from the offices that surround it," Rozenberg told The Outline. "VK employees, for a long time, have had access to Telegram offices."
Re: (Score:1)
Then if Trump and the GOP do something really bad voters will think, "Oh hey! We can trust the news media just like we did with the Russian interference stories
People might be immoral, but they are smart. They know when they are being lied to.
That's why 20% of the general population believes the NY Times is unbiased (that's a large portion of Democrats !!)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
The funny thing is that liberals used to make fun and mock us for warning of the Russian threat claiming we were afraid of a communist hiding under every bed. Now look at them.
Re: (Score:2)
Which Liberals were those? Since the Truman Doctrine was instituted (you know, Democratic President Harry Truman), Democratic and Republican Administrations have both made containment a cornerstone of their dealings with the Kremlin. Even in the post-Soviet era, while cooperation increased, the US still sought to maintain and even enlarge NATO.
That is, up until the current *Republican* Administration.
Re: (Score:2)
This message brought to you by the Kremlin.
All I hear (Score:2)
Is Russia Russia Russia.
And that's fine. KEEP DIGGING.
But why is NOBODY looking into CHINA CHINA CHINA?!
We have proof they meddled in our elections in 1996. Does everyone think they just magically stopped?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
In between you know... stealing our nuclear secrets in 1999?
http://www.nytimes.com/1999/03... [nytimes.com]
And weapon secrets... in 2009?
http://www.popularmechanics.co... [popularmechanics.com]
BUT SURELY they stopped right before the 2016 election! So don't worry guys, we don't need to look anymore.
You know, i
Re: (Score:1)
And who thinks the US is any better? Spying on everyone... using every possible mean to further its agenda...
Re: (Score:2)
You know, if I was Russia, I'd actually be pushing for China investigations to keep people from looking into all my dirty laundry...
Fixed that for you!
Re: (Score:2)
You know what might be interesting, if Slashdot and other online forums actively started weeding out Russian IPs. It wouldn't be perfect, of course, as they can always use proxy servers, but as the moronic St. Petersburg troll who got outed on Twitter shows, these Putinbots aren't really that sophisticated.
Frankly I think we should chop all the copper and fiber, and start blocking satellite signals to anything Russian. Put an electronic embargo on Russian packets. On the plus side, we'd see a lot less Russi
Re: (Score:1)
Written truly like someone who has zero clue.
Some years ago I had a startup company (storage). We had a number of Russian developers that worked with/for me. Why? Because they were *awesome*. We got a lot of cool shit done, contributed a lot of good things back to open source. Today in the current climate we couldn't do this -- because "Russia". Everyone so anxious to blame Putin (and the rest of Russia) for every damned thing, it's getting quite old -- it's really the ultimate in intellectual laziness
Re: (Score:3)
I'll leave the idolization of Putin to people like you. The kremlin remains a geopolitical opponent to the West. I'm done even buying even the slightest bit into the idea that Putin is nothing more than an aggressive leader who, while showing some mastery at turning his nation's fundamental economic weakness into an advantage via cyberattacks, is someone who needs to be contained now more than ever.
The Russian people I have a great deal of admiration for. Putin earns my grudging admiration for his skill at
Re: (Score:2)
If you're trying to minimize the threat Putin represents, then it's little more than attempt to whitewash the actions of he and his government. This is a man who ordered a piece of a sovereign state's territory to be annexed, and ordered his military's soldiers, out of uniform, to invade other areas of that sovereign state. He is a major opponent of the West, and I refuse to buy the whole "he's not that bad a guy" routine. Yes, he is very much that bad a guy.
Please to be stopping, this is all I hear! (Score:5, Funny)
Hallo fellow internet commentators! I am here to assuring you that of course the Kremlin is having nothing to do with such nonsense. Why would a vengeful former world power that does this kind of thing all the time and is run by a KGB agent, do this kind of thing at *this* time, and I assure you I am no agent! I and my and my fallow detractors simply grow tired of such conspiracy theories, I ask them because they are sitting right next to me at the Internet Research Agency [nytimes.com], a perfectly normal office building in St. Petersburg where 'journalists' such as myself and Mischa pass along the 'news' to your 'Democracy'.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
OK, you're doing it wrong. You're supposed to post this using a userID of "BradFromUSA" with a stock photo of a hot girl or member of the US military as your avatar. Your bio is supposed to read something like, "USA military vet and totally American guy #2A #JesusIsLord #MAGA Lover of USA freedoms, #NASCAR".
But to make it realistic, you should turn off the location tag so
Re:Please to be stopping, this is all I hear! (Score:4, Informative)
So please, at long last, stop with this silliness [wired.com]. We are doing nothing [vice.com]. Nothing [vice.com], nothing [time.com], nothing [cnn.com].
So please do nothing in response, it will all be over soon.
Re: (Score:2)
Translation: They outed my ideological allies, therefore the MSM is baaaaad....
Re: (Score:2)
Better Translation: Russian schills tout Hillary will start a war with Putin. Now that she lost, somebody else is pushing it. Leave Puty alone!!!
Re: (Score:2)
You cite Wikipedia, itself a bastion of meddling. I don't doubt the citation, as I was there. Social media is rife for messaging campaigns full of rancid BS. For that matter, so is Slashdot.
When a preponderance of messaging convinces someone, the bad guys win. For some, any particular message might be bias-side and more readily received, for others, it will take much more convincing depending on their public/private world views.
There is no longer any such thing as "the media". There are sources you can kind
Re: (Score:2)
There are 83 sources cited at the bottom of the Wikipedia article. If you think something in the article is inaccurate, you are free to go to the sources and check.
Now tell me how many sources your favorite news provider cites in their articles.
Who do you trust? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The guy who stood up to a coup in Russia had difficutly winning?
Only against dictator wannabees trying to cheat, maybe.
This is why I didn't miss you during the outage (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Ok.
Don't use Telegram. Use Whatsapp. Be a patriot, use American violation of your privacy!
Not the same building as Putin's troll army (Score:2)
Obvious fake news. (Score:2, Funny)
Can't be Russia. In Russia, airplane throw you out the window.
What Isn't msmash Saying About Slashdot's Downtime (Score:3, Interesting)
What isn't msmash saying about Slashdot's downtime?
Earlier this week, Slashdot went into read only mode and was all sorts of broken. This went on for an extended period of time. Slashdot and its editors, including msmash, have remained mostly silent on the matter. What aren't they saying? Just how deeply was Russia involved? Which Slashdot editors colluded with the Kremlin? Why haven't they turned over the details about the ad buy?
IRS links (Score:2)
There are IRS agents working in the same building as my company.
Quod Erat Demonstrandum. My company is a secret IRS informant!
That’s the end of Telegram (Score:2)
It’s not the fact that they’re in the same building that’s the problem, it’s they denied they were even in the same country.
If only there were no profit... (Score:1)
If only there were a Non-Profit organization whose sole mission were to create and maintain a highly secure, private encrypted messaging system with minimalistic recordkeeping and metadata, and they would just share all their code with the public for inspection and have several security audits of it and then freely share that code with anybody who wants to improve their users' security or set up their own wholly independent system, even Google and Facebook... oh yeah, that's Open Whisper Systems and their S
Re: (Score:2)
The US is the absolute worst? Worse than, say, China? Really?
Re: (Score:2)
Sympathizer? No. Briber? Yes.
Telegram (Score:2)
WTF is Telegram, and why would we care if they were completely owned by Russians?
If the elections are so easy to sway with a few social media posts, do we not have an argument to set voting standards? (And the uproar is not necessary. The number of Dsn are Rs eliminated will be approximately the same.)
Plenty of Russians to be found around the world (Score:2)
The Russian Tea Room is in the same space as Carnegie Hall - what are the musicians not telling us about that waltz.
Russian Embassies in Australia - what goes on down under?
Same building? They must be connected! (Score:2)
It is a virtual certainty that invisible spy-rays have infected all Telegram employees!
In other news, the most dumb story on
/. today has been identified, and it has something to do "Telegram". Seriously, stop this utterly demented crap.