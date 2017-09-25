Deloitte Hit By Cyber-attack Revealing Clients' Secret Emails (theguardian.com) 26
Accounting firm Deloitte confirmed on Monday it had suffered a cyberattack. From a report: One of the world's "big four" accountancy firms has been targeted by a sophisticated hack that compromised the confidential emails and plans of some of its blue-chip clients, the Guardian can reveal (the company has since confirmed the breach). Deloitte, which is registered in London and has its global headquarters in New York, was the victim of a cybersecurity attack that went unnoticed for months. One of the largest private firms in the US, which reported a record $37bn revenue last year, Deloitte provides auditing, tax consultancy and high-end cybersecurity advice to some of the world's biggest banks, multinational companies, media enterprises, pharmaceutical firms and government agencies. The Guardian understands Deloitte clients across all of these sectors had material in the company email system that was breached. The companies include household names as well as US government departments
Cybersecurity advice? (Score:1)
Deloitte provides auditing, tax consultancy and high-end cybersecurity advice
Not anymore, I imagine.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They will still gladly tell you that whatever you are doing is good. For $400/hour.
That's basically their (big accounting consultancies) role, provide cover, tell you what you want to hear.
Re: (Score:2)
All Internal Email. All Admin Accounts (Score:1)
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/09/source-deloitte-breach-affected-all-company-email-admin-accounts/ [krebsonsecurity.com]
Source: Deloitte Breach Affected All Company Email, Admin Accounts
Deloitte, one of the world’s “big four” accounting firms, has acknowledged a breach of its internal email systems, British news outlet The Guardian revealed today. Deloitte has sought to downplay the incident, saying it impacted “very few” clients. But according to a source close to the investigation, the breach d
Cyberpocalypse? (Score:4, Insightful)
I think we are rapidly approaching the day when the fun and games of the free, open Internet, with every last gadget, device, appliance, phone, tablet, laptop, pc and server all being on that very same Internet.
Why there would need to be direct access from the public Internet to some of the data we've seen compromised recently is beyond me. Cheap bastards in the C-Suites? I get that if I want to see my account in an online banking web site that the web server I access is going to be connected to the public Internet but why wouldn't the back-end, such as the customer database be on a separate network with tightly controlled access from the public facing web servers to the back-end databases. It shouldn't be possible to connect from the public Internet via some exploit in the public-facing web server and then just dump the contents of all the back-end database servers.
Am I just being naive here? Are going to end up requiring all connected devices have licenses/permits?
Re:Cyberpocalypse? (Score:5, Informative)
USA, around 1984: Where's the beef . . . ?"
Today: Where's the hack . . . ?"
TFA seems to imply that someone misused an email administrator id and password. Not really a "hack", in any sense of the word.
Whenever you have any information stored anywhere . . . the loosest link in the security chain will be human. Read up about Markus Wolf, the former East German Secret Police spy chief, also known as, "the man without a face."
Wolf managed to use "Romeos" to enchant bored secretaries of top West German politicians. This disclosure by Deloitte is nothing more than an admission of "pillow talk" . . . someone entrusted with an account and password misused it or passed it on to someone not authorized.
There's nothing really "tech" about this story . . . just plain simple industrial espionage, as usual.
Just bribe the sysadmins . . . it's a lot easier than trying to do any hacking.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. The bank's server has to be connected to their webpage in order for you to manipulate your account. Hopefully the security on that connection is pretty good, but it can't be perfect.
Deloitte e-mails, same thing. E-mail isn't much use if it's not connected to the Internet.
Re: (Score:2)
It is possible to restrict admin logins to local network. Which only means they have to own a workstation first. No magic bullets.
Virtual Machines (Score:2)
With all these types of attacks surfacing, I question why we let production machines access the internet at all. I'm talking no email client, no browsers, no FTP or SSH, nothing. All ports to the internet are closed for business.
Instead, all users would have a Citrix or RDP app installed which provides the same apps, Outlook, Chrome, and other internet utilities. The virtual machine those apps are running on a different VLAN (or a physically separated connection), which only has access to the corporate netw
Re: Virtual Machines (Score:1)
Wow! You've basically reinvented paper letters, envelopes, and the postal system. That's great and all, except your approach somehow manages to be slower and costlier.
Re: (Score:2)
The real apocalypse is when all of this becomes a practical necessity and we lose about 75% of the productivity gains from computer automation.
I guess the new jobs will be in the form of a new steno pool. Millennials can re-enter the data on spreadsheets and documents in a clean-room environment. People will still "exchange" documents, they just won't realize they're being transcribed in between.
Re: (Score:2)
I've implemented your suggestions for remote access and the crack in that wall is the part about, "access."
Another crack is the "remote," part.
Those two factors sorta describe what's called a, "hack."
Wrong headline (Score:3)
The wording was about ''cyber-attack'' which sets the tone ''Oh, unfortunate Deloitte'' - where as it should have been something like ''Deloitte is the latest incompetent company to spew client information over the Internet''.
It is about time that these crappy companies were called out for what they are. Oh: put the CEO's head on the block for this: make him pay for what this costs customers out of his own pocket - if it is paid for by Deloitte (or their insurers) then nothing will ever change.
Re: (Score:2)
You can be the real dirt wasn't in 'Toilet and Douches' email system in the first place. Their 'consultants' understand the importance of deniability/non-discoverability and maintain private emails.
Re: (Score:2)
They better hope so. If the hackers got the real dirt, I wonder if the hackers could get the IRS bounty for tax fraud?
First, they came for the billionaires... (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure the world would be a better place if the secret emails of Deloitte's "blue chip" clients were made public.