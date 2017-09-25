DDoS Attacks Will Now Be 'Something You Only Read About In The History Books', Says Cloudflare CEO (vice.com) 19
Louise Matsakis, writing for Motherboard: Cloudflare, a major internet security firm, is on a mission to render distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks useless. The company announced Monday that every customer -- including those who only use its free services -- will receive a new feature called Unmetered Mitigation, which protects against every DDoS attack, regardless of its size. Cloudflare believes the move is set to level the internet security playing field: Now every website will be able to fight back against DDoS attacks for free. "The standard practice in the industry for some time has been to charge more if you come under attack," Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, told me on a phone call last week. Firms often "fire you as a customer if you're not sort of paying enough and you get a large attack," he explained. "That's kind of gross."
Cloudflare may at this time be able to mitigate simple flooding-based DDoS as long as it does not get too large. If you are willing to make yourself dependent on them, that is. As soon as the DDoS is a bit more sophisticated and masks as legitimate traffic, your visitors will either be tortured by inane captchas or the mitigation vanishes. That is, if captchas hold up longer-term. Which is highly questionable.
