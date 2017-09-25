Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Security The Internet

DDoS Attacks Will Now Be 'Something You Only Read About In The History Books', Says Cloudflare CEO (vice.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the big-promises dept.
Louise Matsakis, writing for Motherboard: Cloudflare, a major internet security firm, is on a mission to render distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks useless. The company announced Monday that every customer -- including those who only use its free services -- will receive a new feature called Unmetered Mitigation, which protects against every DDoS attack, regardless of its size. Cloudflare believes the move is set to level the internet security playing field: Now every website will be able to fight back against DDoS attacks for free. "The standard practice in the industry for some time has been to charge more if you come under attack," Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, told me on a phone call last week. Firms often "fire you as a customer if you're not sort of paying enough and you get a large attack," he explained. "That's kind of gross."

  • That's just Hubris and I am going to store this little nugget for when Cloudflare does get DDoS'd. Then I will laugh.

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      Matthew Prince should have a chat with Bill Gates about how well his 2004 prediction at Davos [bbc.co.uk] that spam will be a solved problem within two years worked out.

      Also from that link:

      [Gates] hailed search technology firm Google as a "great company"; its approach reminded him of Microsoft 20 years ago. But he also predicted that Microsoft search technology would soon outpace that of its rival.

      I suspect Prince's powers of prognostication are no better than Gates'.

  • Cloudflare may at this time be able to mitigate simple flooding-based DDoS as long as it does not get too large. If you are willing to make yourself dependent on them, that is. As soon as the DDoS is a bit more sophisticated and masks as legitimate traffic, your visitors will either be tortured by inane captchas or the mitigation vanishes. That is, if captchas hold up longer-term. Which is highly questionable.

  • Here, hold my beer...

  • "What you have here is a failure to communicate"
  • Will a site be protected from being slashdotted? It's kind of a DDoS

  • I'm so sure of our ability to protect your identity, I'm posting my social security number for all to see!

  • 1. They just threw down the 'digital gauntlet' at the feet of every hacker/hacker collective/black hat/white hat/whoever; they've more or less declared Open Season on themselves.
    1A. They might know damned well they're doing this -- and want their own systems and methods tested in live-fire scenarios.
