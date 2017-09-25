DDoS Attacks Will Now Be 'Something You Only Read About In The History Books', Says Cloudflare CEO (vice.com) 44
Louise Matsakis, writing for Motherboard: Cloudflare, a major internet security firm, is on a mission to render distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks useless. The company announced Monday that every customer -- including those who only use its free services -- will receive a new feature called Unmetered Mitigation, which protects against every DDoS attack, regardless of its size. Cloudflare believes the move is set to level the internet security playing field: Now every website will be able to fight back against DDoS attacks for free. "The standard practice in the industry for some time has been to charge more if you come under attack," Matthew Prince, the CEO of Cloudflare, told me on a phone call last week. Firms often "fire you as a customer if you're not sort of paying enough and you get a large attack," he explained. "That's kind of gross."
TFA did sound like a challenge.
IF they are successful in holding off a few well-publicized DDOS attempts, then their strategy will probably work.
Also from that link:
I suspect Prince's powers of prognostication are no better than Gates'.
Gmail launched a few months after Gates's prediction, and within a couple years had pretty much solved the unsolicited spam problem by monitoring the flow of mass emails and crowdsourcing spam identification to users. Other email providers and spam filters followed suit. A 'solved problem' doesn't mean the problem doesn't exist anymore, it means that there are now solutions to said problem.
And re: search, you can't really fault him for supporting his own company.
That's just Hubris and I am going to store this little nugget for when Cloudflare does get DDoS'd. Then I will laugh.
That's just Hubris and I am going to store this little nugget for when Cloudflare doesn't get DDoS'd. Then I will laugh.
That's just Hubris and I am going to store this little nugget for when Cloudflare does get DDoS'd. Then I will laugh.
That's just Hubris and I am going to store this little nugget for when Cloudflare doesn't get DDoS'd. Then I will laugh.
That's just Hubris, and I am going to store both these little nuggets for when Cloudflare does or doesn't get DDoS'd. Then I will laugh. At someone. (This isn't Hubris, this is just good planning.)
Cloudflare may at this time be able to mitigate simple flooding-based DDoS as long as it does not get too large. If you are willing to make yourself dependent on them, that is. As soon as the DDoS is a bit more sophisticated and masks as legitimate traffic, your visitors will either be tortured by inane captchas or the mitigation vanishes. That is, if captchas hold up longer-term. Which is highly questionable.
In the end, this is a transparent and empty gesture implying strength, intended to sway those weak
CloudFlare has several times handled DDoS attacks that were then the largest attacks recorded, including a 400Gbps in 2014 and a 600Gbps in 2016. Sometimes these are simple network traffic requests, sometimes these are masquerading as legitimate traffic. In the latter case, you'll see an interstitial page that appears to validate your browser using some sort of javascript. In either case, they certainly have a proven track record of handling very large attacks.
you'll see an interstitial page that appears to validate your browser using some sort of javascript.
How do you move past that interstitial page? I'm not a bot, I swear. I just use an adblocker. And clicking on the link they tell me to click on just brings me back to the same page.
To me, CloudFlare has been synonymous with 404 and their CEO seems to be as delusional as Donald Trump. Instead of admitting that they can't follow through on their own marketing, they just double down on the lie.
"Hold my beer." -- Internet
Here, hold my beer...
I'm so sure of our ability to protect your identity, I'm posting my social security number for all to see!
1A. They might know damned well they're doing this -- and want their own systems and methods tested in live-fire scenarios.
2. On the surface (allowing for some assumptions, for the sake of argument) this sounds great; but the 'hey, wait a minute..' moment soon comes, and you realize that they're setting themselves up as the Gatekeepers for the Internet; the digital Heimdall standing guard at the Rainbow Bridge to the Internet. That's a lot of power for one company to have, and with that power comes a lot of responsibility -- and potential for abuse.
3. DDoS attacks are just one form of digital treachery that is committed on the Internet; what about everything else?
CloudFlare was handling roughly 10% of all web traffic a year and a half ago, presumably it's higher now. They're already one of the gatekeepers.
The article gets in more detail about how DDos attacks are used to silence people because they are forced to pay extortion fees to mitigate the attacks. Basically cloudfare is saying they wonâ(TM)t kick a site when being attacked.
"Hold my glass"
"Chapter 28. Civilization ended when the Mother of All DDoS Attacks took down an overly-confident company called Cloudflare..."
Within a year, Cloudflare will have their own system distributed protection systems turned against them to DDOS their own servers.
