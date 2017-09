Experian Criticized Over Credit-Freeze PIN Security and 'Dark Web' Scans

Security researcher Brian Krebs complains that Experian's identity-protecting credit freezes are easily unfrozen online . An anonymous reader quotes the Verge:Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reports that Experian is also advertising a "free scan of the dark Web" which actually binds anyone who accepts it to their 17,600-word terms of service , as well as acceptance of "advertisements or offers" from financial products companies -- plus "an arbitration clause preventing you from suing the company" which a spokesperson acknowledges could remain in effect for several years.