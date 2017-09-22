Adobe Security Team Accidentally Posts Private PGP Key On Blog (arstechnica.com) 5
A member of Adobe's Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) accidentally posted the PGP keys for PSIRT's email account -- both the public and the private keys. According to Ars Technica, "the keys have since been taken down, and a new public key has been posted in its stead." From the report: The faux pas was spotted at 1:49pm ET by security researcher Juho Nurminen. Nurminen was able to confirm that the key was associated with the psirt@adobe.com e-mail account. To be fair to Adobe, PGP security is harder than it should be. What obviously happened is that a PSIRT team member exported a text file from PSIRT's shared webmail account using Mailvelope, the Chrome and Firefox browser extension, to add to the team's blog. But instead of clicking on the "public" button, the person responsible clicked on "all" and exported both keys into a text file. Then, without realizing the error, the text file was cut/pasted directly to Adobe's PSIRT blog.
another flash in the brain-pan? (Score:2)
And the hits just keep on coming from our A-list blisters
The team that brought us Flash, to inspire full employment for browser designers, to keep them busy writing disability check boxes.
Oh, so NOW it's going away? After all the breaches, hacks, and violations?
Took their sweet time owning up to the horridity.
Still, better Nate than Clever.
Impossible! (Score:3)
Revocation (Score:2)
How the hell?!?!? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How the hell did their PGP key even end up on their webserver?!?!?
The summary was all of 7 sentences; 3 of them were dedicated to the answer to this very question.