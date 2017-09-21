Security Researchers Warn that Third-Party GO Keyboard App is Spying on Millions of Android Users (betanews.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: Security researchers from Adguard have issued a warning that the popular GO Keyboard app is spying on users. Produced by Chinese developers GOMO Dev Team, GO Keyboard was found to be transmitting personal information about users back to remote servers, as well as "using a prohibited technique to download dangerous executable code." Adguard made the discovery while conducting research into the traffic consumption and unwanted behavior of various Android keyboards. The AdGuard for Android app makes it possible to see exactly what traffic an app is generating, and it showed that GO Keyboard was making worrying connections, making use of trackers, and sharing personal information. Adguard notes that there are two versions of the keyboard in Google Play which it claims have more than 200 million users in total.
Ok...why do you need multiple keyboards? (Score:2)
What does the default keyboard not offer?
I need a different keyboard because the default keyboard doesn't have a ton of standard keys.
ON a digital product like a phone, I'm at a loss to know why someone would need another keyboard?
I found a "Key Features" blurb for GO Keyboard:
GO Keyboard (Emoji Free) enables to quickly type a text on the Android device. Integrated with an accurate auto-correction and a next-word prediction, the number of mistakes on each typed phrase is greatly reduced. The Swipe typing Mode is enhanced for this version. This application gathers about 800 free Emoji, emoticons and text face display that can be used directly via the keyboard. Apart from that, it also offers no less than 140 personalized themes that are constantly updated. Thanks to this app, the user can be sure to have all his sensitive private data entirely secure. Indeed, GO Keyboard (Emoji Free) is designed to block collecting private information such as password or credit cards. This is making the app quite interesting compared to other keyboard apps of its genre. More than 60 languages are supported by this application. This is essential if the user has to type other language than English. GO Keyboard (Emoji Free) can support English, French and German and still many others.
It sounds like it offers very little.
...the user can be sure to have all his sensitive private data entirely secure.
And, sent to China for free backup protection!
I don't even understand how that is "emoji free"
GO Keyboard: Emoji free. Other keyboard: Emoji cost extra. gnick understand.
Hmm..guess I need to go look up what a "swipe" keyboard is.....?
Swyping functionality used to be a big one.
Language support that the default phone doesn't include.
Handwriting mode, if you're into that.
Better autocorrect libraries
Alternative layouts, if you like dvorak
New features, such as syncing personal word lists to the cloud.
That's what comes off the top of my head, if I thought about it I could come up with dozens more.
(Bias note: I worked at Swype, the first popular 3rd party keyboard).
There was a decent keyboard app, but forgot the name, which was great for UNIX stuff, and offered a bunch of customizations, be it arrow keys, key size, color, and a lot of other options. I think it was Swiftkey, but not sure.
Of course, the nice thing about Android and a rooted device... the keyboard could be firewalled, just in case it decided to try to phone home.
The standard Android keyboard is terrible. I don't know what it is, but for some reason, typing on my Nexus 6p is full of errors, yet if I use my iPhone 4s, it works fine (and well, despite the screen bein g almost half the size).
The only good thing I can say about the Android keyboard is it pops up the number bar when I enter passwords so I don't have to switch to the sy
anything made in China (Score:2)
What permissions does it request at install ? (Score:2)
Oh, I forgot: very few people even look at what the app is asking for, just as they click 'accept' to the T&Cs without having read them.
The AdGuard app (Score:2)
Next thing you know RedGuard app discovers AdGuard is sending info back to their own servers.