Distrustful US Allies Force Spy Agency To Back Down In Encryption Fight

schwit1 shares a report from Reuters: An international group of cryptography experts has forced the U.S. National Security Agency to back down over two data encryption techniques it wanted set as global industry standards, reflecting deep mistrust among close U.S. allies. In interviews and emails seen by Reuters, academic and industry experts from countries including Germany, Japan and Israel worried that the U.S. electronic spy agency was pushing the new techniques not because they were good encryption tools, but because it knew how to break them. The NSA has now agreed to drop all but the most powerful versions of the techniques -- those least likely to be vulnerable to hacks -- to address the concerns.
" In interviews and emails seen by Reuters, academic and industry experts from countries including Germany, Japan and Israel worried that the U.S. electronic spy agency was pushing the new techniques not because they were good encryption tools, but because it knew how to break them."
The NSA is widely believed to have done exactly this [slashdot.org] when it recommended particular elliptic curve constants quite a few years back.
Once you've betrayed people's trust, you're going to have a hard time convincing them you're wor
Nope, they just changed it internally from "Security" to "Spying". Still NSA to the outsiders.
How so? The NSA exists to penetrate everyone's informational security. Pushing crypto they can break is exactly in line with their purpose.
From what we can see from outside, the NSA firmly believes it's the smartest one in the room, and that no one else can possibly figure out a backdoor it's put in place. They really believe in the 'NOBUS' (NObody But US) theory about certain things.
Couple that with a dual-mission agency (protect 'our' communications, break everyone else's) and you have a recipe for arrogance and disaster.
To make me trust you, you have to give me a good reason to do so. Unfortunately the NSA has given all sorts of reason to not thrust them with anything. Not as an American, twice not as a foreigner.