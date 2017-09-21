Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Security

The CCleaner Malware Fiasco Targeted at Least 20 Specific Tech Firms

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Hundreds of thousands of computers getting penetrated by a corrupted version of an ultra-common piece of security software was never going to end well. But now it's becoming clear exactly how bad the results of the recent CCleaner malware outbreak may be. Researchers now believe that the hackers behind it were bent not only on mass infections, but on targeted espionage that tried to gain access to the networks of at least 20 tech firms. Earlier this week, security firms Morphisec and Cisco revealed that CCleaner, a piece of security software distributed by Czech company Avast, had been hijacked by hackers and loaded with a backdoor that evaded the company's security checks. It wound up installed on more than 700,000 computers. On Wednesday, researchers at Cisco's Talos security division revealed that they've now analyzed the hackers' "command-and-control" server to which those malicious versions of CCleaner connected. On that server, they found evidence that the hackers had attempted to filter their collection of backdoored victim machines to find computers inside the networks of 20 tech firms, including Intel, Google, Microsoft, Akamai, Samsung, Sony, VMware, HTC, Linksys, D-Link and Cisco itself. In about half of those cases, says Talos research manager Craig Williams, the hackers successfully found a machine they'd compromised within the company's network, and used their backdoor to infect it with another piece of malware intended to serve as a deeper foothold, one that Cisco now believes was likely intended for industrial espionage.

  • Reflections On trusting trust (Score:5, Interesting)

    by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @10:07AM (#55238117)

    If you never read this essay here it is
    https://www.ece.cmu.edu/~gange... [cmu.edu]

    Malware is slowly moving up the software chain to where this is becoming increasingly plausible.

    • Difficult to see that level of trust being achieved in this day of ad ridden smartphone aps that demand privelages far beyond what is needed (yet are so often granted because look! shiny virtual candy and puppies and magic swords and achievements and levels and you wouldn't want to consider those 2000 hours and $1200 you spent building your city a waste, would you?)

    • If you simply wish to verify you are not getting a trojan embedded into your binary by a compiler then you simply need to cross-compile a compiler from multiple compilers on multiple architectures and then compare the binaries each of the cross-compiled compilers produce. An example of this would be building GCC for x86 using itself and using Clang/LLVM on ARM (targetting x86). If the resulting builds of the GCC for x86 compiler produce identical binaries then it's extremely unlikely that either compiler

      • To do that, you would first need to make sure that the programs could be built with deterministic compilation. I don't believe that many projects have put in the time necessary to do that. That also ignores any optimizations or other features different compilers may use on the source code when compiling it.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deterministic_compilation [wikipedia.org]

        • You misunderstand. The point is to compile a compiler on using multiple platforms and compilers and use the resulting compilers to then build a program. If the compilers produce the same program binary same for each built version of the compiled compiler then it's unlikely to be compromised. This works because you are using the same compiler to build the program binary, just that the compiler was built using different methods.

      • Yes, many of us know about David Wheeler and his idea. Like so many ideas it works in theory, but not in practice. Trying to get the same source code to compile under different versions of GCC is hard enough. Getting it to compile in such a reflexive manner is not something that happens in reality I'm afraid.

        • Yes, many of us know about David Wheeler and his idea.

          It's the first I've heard of him or his idea.

          Trying to get the same source code to compile under different versions of GCC is hard enough.

          I'm not talking about using multiple versions of the same compiler, I'm talking about compiling a single version of a compiler using cross-architecture compilation and completely different compilers. The result is getting similar binaries of the same compiler for the same platform and target. Despite being similar, the compilers will produce identical binaries if they are not infected. Writing a trojan that will embed itself regardless of platform, operating s

    • It was always plausible. It seems you didn't read it or don't understand what you read.

  • ...for outlining why I thought specific 32 bit platforms, like those used by corporate computing because they tend to maintain their existing image over time even if they have 64 bit machines rather than migrating to a 64 bit OS. Home computers have been sold with essentially only 64 bit OSes preinstalled for several years. Only ancient home computers and business computers are still 32 bit. Natural filter, reduces the amount of unwanted communications to the Command and Control servers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      I suspect your assertion that corporations mainly use old 32 bit computers is largely bollocks. It's 2017.

  • Ben Kenobi: ...so you can see it was cleaning them...from a certain point of view.

  • Why would those companies use CCleaner? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by wardrich86 ( 4092007 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @10:24AM (#55238219)
    Seems weird that major tech firms would even bother with the likes of CCleaner... I'd assume they'd just re-image the PC's once they start getting fucky. In fact, I"m not even sure that most people use CCleaner.

    • Re:Why would those companies use CCleaner? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TWX ( 665546 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @10:35AM (#55238271)

      If it's simply a hop-off point, all you need is one engineer who operates outside of his IT department whose specific software needs mandate he has local admin rights on his computer. He runs the tool he uses at home instead of calling IT, and suddenly his box is now the initial penetration point to access the company network.

      • Application whitelisting would at least provide an audit trail in this case if not block the attempt to install altogether if the whitelist is controlled by another department.

    • I was wondering about this myself. I've never, ever seen the likes of CCleaner used in a professional setting. But, clearly, some do.

  • Don't trust foreign sources for apps (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My rule of thumb is never trust a source with foreign ties. We learned this from Kaspersky that its hard to distinguish if they are completely above board or not. Experts have said since Windows 7 that a registry cleaner is absolutely not recommended and could do more harm then good. Obviously they were not thinking in terms of malware. But don't install stuff on your PC that isn't needed.

    • Re:Don't trust foreign sources for apps (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Vlad_the_Inhaler ( 32958 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @11:16AM (#55238501) Homepage

      All I have learned from Kaspersky is that some politician alleged Kaspersky may possibly be spying. No evidence, nothing. Nothing to indicate the politician knows anything above the Internet consisting of virtual tubes either. Everything else followed on from there.
      I actually trust Kaspersky to do the job more than I trust a lot of the competition, they have discovered some serious state-sponsored malware in the past. I don't know if Symantec still make virus scanners but when Google, Mozilla et al start initiating the process to "untrust" their certificates, I wouldn't run one of their scanners in a sandbox.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by theCat ( 36907 )

        That Kaspersky is as good as they are might be a good reason for nation states and global corporations to want to give them a hard time. IT has clearly become a modern munition, everyone is playing with fire, and there is a perverse incentive to undermine tools that make that play harder or less fruitful.

    • My rule of thumb is never trust a source with foreign ties.

      Which implies that you do trust domestic sources. It sounds like you should reevaluate how and what you decide to trust.

  • This is yet another example of the anti-virus being the virus. Seen it many times and thatâ(TM)s why I donâ(TM)t use any anti virus products

  • CCleaner as Security Software? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by CrashNBrn ( 1143981 ) on Thursday September 21, 2017 @11:57AM (#55238819)

    CCleaner was always garbage that hosed the registry and "cleaned up" /TEMP. Completely useless and in many cases caused problems due to removal of placeholder registry items.

  • Anyone who thought that CCleaner was "security software" has no business using it, let alone submitting an article to Slashdot about it.

    It's a junk/orphan file cleanup utility. Not "security software". Not antivirus or anti-malware. Where do these idiots come from reporting this shit?

  • The code and techniques look like APT17 aka DeputyDog - hacking into tech firms, military and governments for the Chinese government for at least 10 years.

    They realized CCleaner was a fantastic indirect vector into a whole lot of firms, and god knows what else they've got their fingers in that people haven't noticed since most firms are Equifax level incompetent with security.

  • I use Avast free for a lot of my clients. Since CCCleaner is run by them, does that imply that I shouldn't trust Avast either?

  • They give the illusion of security behind the wall.

    If everything was exposed naked to the internet, it would have to be designed properly to be secure in the first place.

    "Sneaking behind a corporate firewall" only works if the machines behind that wall are not properly protected from each other.

