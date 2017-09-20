Equifax Has Been Sending Consumers To a Fake Phishing Site for Almost Two Weeks (gizmodo.com) 21
An anonymous reader shares a Gizmodo report (condensed for space): For nearly two weeks, the company's official Twitter account has been directing users to a fake lookalike website. After announcing the breach, Equifax directed its customers to equifaxsecurity2017.com, a website where they can enroll in identity theft protection services and find updates about how Equifax is handing the "cybersecurity incident." But the decision to create "equifaxsecurity2017" in the first place was monumentally stupid. The URL is long and it doesn't look very official -- that means it's going to be very easy to emulate. To illustrate how idiotic Equifax's decision was, developer Nick Sweeting created a fake website of his own: securityequifax2017.com. (He simply switched the words "security" and "equifax" around.) As if to demonstrate Sweeting's point, Equifax appears to have been itself duped by the fake URL. The company has directed users to Sweeting's fake site sporadically over the past two weeks. Gizmodo found eight tweets containing the fake URL dating back to September 9th.
Is someone paying them to be this stupid? (Score:3)
Because it's incredible how stupid this whole thing has been.
How can anyone be this bad at their core business?
Because it's incredible how stupid this whole thing has been.
How can anyone be this bad at their core business?
the "free market" at work: screwing over ordinary people because who's going to stop them?
vote to sweep the entire company clean....and start over.
Won't happen. There is no way they can afford that many multi-million dollar golden parachutes at the same time. And you're not going to see a single executive actually punished over this.
How can anyone be this bad at their core business?
Their core business is, literally, collecting and sharing information. They shared it with a few too many people in this case, but hey, can you blame an over-achiever?
Their core business is maintaining an oligopoly on an essential service, and they do that well. Keeping information safe is not part of their core business, and thus, they pay little attention to it.
SFWeekly is calling for all Equifax employees to be executed [sfweekly.com].
In all seriousness, the Equifax credit freeze does not work very well, and their freeze needs to work over Experian and TransUnion (and Equifax should pay for it).
It's worth pointing out that it's pretty stupid to use a link obfuscator (aka short URL service) in this situation... which this "Tim" person from Equifax also did - he used a link shortener to direct people to the fake website!
(I'd argue link shorteners are evil in general, but that's a discussion for another day)
The level of Equifax's ongoing idiocy is amazing. Almost impressive, even.
The fact that they can't even get the most basic security things right strongly suggests that their core business activities are likely to be run with the same amount of incompetence.