Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Businesses Software Hardware Technology

Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed (bloomberg.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the earlier-than-expected dept.
Bloomberg is reporting that Equifax, the credit reporting company that recently reported a cybersecurity incident impacting roughly 143 million U.S. consumers, learned about a breach of its computer systems in March -- almost five months before the date it has publicly disclosed. The company said the March breach was unrelated to the recent hack involving millions of U.S. consumers, but one of the people familiar with the situation said the breaches involve the same intruders. From the report: Equifax hired the security firm Mandiant on both occasions and may have believed it had the initial breach under control, only to have to bring the investigators back when it detected suspicious activity again on July 29, two of the people said. Equifax's hiring of Mandiant the first time was unrelated to the July 29 incident, the company spokesperson said. The revelation of a March breach will complicate the company's efforts to explain a series of unusual stock sales by Equifax executives. If it's shown that those executives did so with the knowledge that either or both breaches could damage the company, they could be vulnerable to charges of insider trading. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the stock sales, according to people familiar with the probe.

In early March, they said, Equifax began notifying a small number of outsiders and banking customers that it had suffered a breach and was bringing in a security firm to help investigate. The company's outside counsel, Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding, first engaged Mandiant at about that time. While it's not clear how long the Mandiant and Equifax security teams conducted that probe, one person said there are indications it began to wrap up in May. Equifax has yet to disclose that March breach to the public.

Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed More | Reply

Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed

Comments Filter:

  • Silver Lining (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe this will make people stop being so dependent on debt. Then perhaps the price of things will go down since no one will finance them any longer. Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.

  • If the music major that they hired has any IT smarts the chain of e-mails about the hacks to the execs that are now under investigation for insider trading will somehow have been magically deleted by the hackers. If the antitrust investigation does not get immediate complete access to all the company records then we know that the whole investigation is a sham. I would not at all be surprised if equifux has enough political clout to pull off a white(house)wash job. Then again losing e-mails is a non event ex
  • You hire a security firm and at the same time you don't bother to update critical security issue with the software? Did they have an audit or did they just pay $$ for a PCI compliance sticker? How did the audit go - how come it not revealed issues with too much data being accessible from public subnet? just too many questions....
  • If the hack was perpetrated five months ago and kept quiet, there has been plenty of time for a great use of the data to be used in enormous amounts of fraud. I haven't heard of such, but may not have listened carefully enough. So, is there really a problem?
  • I am seeing the development of a narrative where you end up taking the blame. Sort of like BP tried to do with TransOcean.

Slashdot Top Deals

You are in the hall of the mountain king.

Close