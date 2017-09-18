Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed (bloomberg.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the earlier-than-expected dept.
Bloomberg is reporting that Equifax, the credit reporting company that recently reported a cybersecurity incident impacting roughly 143 million U.S. consumers, learned about a breach of its computer systems in March -- almost five months before the date it has publicly disclosed. The company said the March breach was unrelated to the recent hack involving millions of U.S. consumers, but one of the people familiar with the situation said the breaches involve the same intruders. From the report: Equifax hired the security firm Mandiant on both occasions and may have believed it had the initial breach under control, only to have to bring the investigators back when it detected suspicious activity again on July 29, two of the people said. Equifax's hiring of Mandiant the first time was unrelated to the July 29 incident, the company spokesperson said. The revelation of a March breach will complicate the company's efforts to explain a series of unusual stock sales by Equifax executives. If it's shown that those executives did so with the knowledge that either or both breaches could damage the company, they could be vulnerable to charges of insider trading. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the stock sales, according to people familiar with the probe.

In early March, they said, Equifax began notifying a small number of outsiders and banking customers that it had suffered a breach and was bringing in a security firm to help investigate. The company's outside counsel, Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding, first engaged Mandiant at about that time. While it's not clear how long the Mandiant and Equifax security teams conducted that probe, one person said there are indications it began to wrap up in May. Equifax has yet to disclose that March breach to the public.

  • Silver Lining (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe this will make people stop being so dependent on debt. Then perhaps the price of things will go down since no one will finance them any longer. Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.

    • Re:Silver Lining (Score:4, Insightful)

      by newcastlejon ( 1483695 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @07:47PM (#55222631)

      Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.

      "When banks fail, it is seldom bankers who starve."

    • Yea... you must either be a millionaire or not own a home.

    • Maybe this will make people stop being so dependent on debt. Then perhaps the price of things will go down since no one will finance them any longer. Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.

      You do realize that credit reporting is done for more life events than those related to debt right?

      You want a cell phone and don't use a prepaid one? Likely a credit check and monthly reports about your account...

      You open an account with the local electric company? Credit check, and likely ongoing reports..

      Open a checking or savings account? Brokerage account? 401k/IRA?

      You simply are NOT going to get away with not having your data show up at one of the big three unless you live a very unconventional

  • If the music major that they hired has any IT smarts the chain of e-mails about the hacks to the execs that are now under investigation for insider trading will somehow have been magically deleted by the hackers. If the antitrust investigation does not get immediate complete access to all the company records then we know that the whole investigation is a sham. I would not at all be surprised if equifux has enough political clout to pull off a white(house)wash job. Then again losing e-mails is a non event ex

  • American Express requires Equifax (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    By an interesting coincidence, I ended finally applying for a credit card (after many years of debit card only) - and American Express wanted me to fill out a form that would have the US treasury make all of my tax records available to Equifax. I looked into it a bit more and apparently American Express has this rather heavy handed tactic of picking some of their customers more or less at random, suspending all their accounts, and then holding the accounts hostage until the customers agree to have the treas

  • don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @07:41PM (#55222605)
    You hire a security firm and at the same time you don't bother to update critical security issue with the software? Did they have an audit or did they just pay $$ for a PCI compliance sticker? How did the audit go - how come it not revealed issues with too much data being accessible from public subnet? just too many questions....

  • Has there been any fraud since the hack? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Streetlight ( 1102081 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @07:52PM (#55222657) Journal
    If the hack was perpetrated five months ago and kept quiet, there has been plenty of time for a great use of the data to be used in enormous amounts of fraud. I haven't heard of such, but may not have listened carefully enough. So, is there really a problem?

  • Credit Freeze (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tried to do a credit freeze with Equifax on two occasions last week, and got a 500 Error from their server. Credit freezes on the other two of the big three, Experian and Transunion, went well.

  • I am seeing the development of a narrative where you end up taking the blame. Sort of like BP tried to do with TransOcean.

  • Typical unethical US Corporate (Score:4, Interesting)

    by sentiblue ( 3535839 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @08:06PM (#55222735)
    Lies after lies... they simply refuse to do the right thing. My prediction is that lenders will stop using Equifax reports to make lending decisions and there will be a law/legislation to allow customers to request creditors not to report their information to Equifax.... or to any bureau for that purpose.

    • My prediction is that Equifax will heap all the blame on the now former execs and claim that all is now good. It won't be, but that will be the PR position.

      The only real issue now is how aggressive the SEC will be in investigating and prosecuting these former execs.

      I assume that there is some kind of agreement between the execs and Equifax, intended to shield both parties. Whether this works and whether one side decides to renege on the agreement may determine the outcome of any SEC investigation.

  • If the US lived under capitalism, the corporation would be dissolved and its executives would be jailed.

    Luckily, we live in a Mercantilist society, where only the oligarchs make the rules, and our "elections" are fixed.

