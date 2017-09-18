Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed (bloomberg.com) 23
Bloomberg is reporting that Equifax, the credit reporting company that recently reported a cybersecurity incident impacting roughly 143 million U.S. consumers, learned about a breach of its computer systems in March -- almost five months before the date it has publicly disclosed. The company said the March breach was unrelated to the recent hack involving millions of U.S. consumers, but one of the people familiar with the situation said the breaches involve the same intruders. From the report: Equifax hired the security firm Mandiant on both occasions and may have believed it had the initial breach under control, only to have to bring the investigators back when it detected suspicious activity again on July 29, two of the people said. Equifax's hiring of Mandiant the first time was unrelated to the July 29 incident, the company spokesperson said. The revelation of a March breach will complicate the company's efforts to explain a series of unusual stock sales by Equifax executives. If it's shown that those executives did so with the knowledge that either or both breaches could damage the company, they could be vulnerable to charges of insider trading. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the stock sales, according to people familiar with the probe.
In early March, they said, Equifax began notifying a small number of outsiders and banking customers that it had suffered a breach and was bringing in a security firm to help investigate. The company's outside counsel, Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding, first engaged Mandiant at about that time. While it's not clear how long the Mandiant and Equifax security teams conducted that probe, one person said there are indications it began to wrap up in May. Equifax has yet to disclose that March breach to the public.
Maybe this will make people stop being so dependent on debt. Then perhaps the price of things will go down since no one will finance them any longer. Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.
Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.
"When banks fail, it is seldom bankers who starve."
Maybe this will make people stop being so dependent on debt. Then perhaps the price of things will go down since no one will finance them any longer. Then maybe we'll see the banksters starving in the gutter.
You do realize that credit reporting is done for more life events than those related to debt right?
You want a cell phone and don't use a prepaid one? Likely a credit check and monthly reports about your account...
You open an account with the local electric company? Credit check, and likely ongoing reports..
Open a checking or savings account? Brokerage account? 401k/IRA?
By an interesting coincidence, I ended finally applying for a credit card (after many years of debit card only) - and American Express wanted me to fill out a form that would have the US treasury make all of my tax records available to Equifax. I looked into it a bit more and apparently American Express has this rather heavy handed tactic of picking some of their customers more or less at random, suspending all their accounts, and then holding the accounts hostage until the customers agree to have the treas
Tried to do a credit freeze with Equifax on two occasions last week, and got a 500 Error from their server. Credit freezes on the other two of the big three, Experian and Transunion, went well.
it depends on if they gave a stamp of approval or not...
My prediction is that Equifax will heap all the blame on the now former execs and claim that all is now good. It won't be, but that will be the PR position.
The only real issue now is how aggressive the SEC will be in investigating and prosecuting these former execs.
I assume that there is some kind of agreement between the execs and Equifax, intended to shield both parties. Whether this works and whether one side decides to renege on the agreement may determine the outcome of any SEC investigation.
If the US lived under capitalism, the corporation would be dissolved and its executives would be jailed.
Luckily, we live in a Mercantilist society, where only the oligarchs make the rules, and our "elections" are fixed.