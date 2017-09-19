Why You Shouldn't Use Texts For Two-Factor Authentication

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: A demonstration video posted by Positive Technologies (and first reported by Forbes) shows how easy it is to hack into a bitcoin wallet by intercepting text messages in transit. The group targeted a Coinbase account protected by two-factor authentication, which was registered to a Gmail account also protected by two-factor. By exploiting known flaws in the cell network, the group was able to intercept all text messages sent to the number for a set period of time. That was enough to reset the password to the Gmail account and then take control of the Coinbase wallet. All the group needed was the name, surname and phone number of the targeted Bitcoin user. These were security researchers rather than criminals, so they didn't actually steal anyone's bitcoin, although that would have been an easy step to take. At a glance, this looks like a Coinbase vulnerability, but the real weakness is in the cellular system itself. Positive Technologies was able to hijack the text messages using its own research tool, which exploits weaknesses in the cellular network to intercept text messages in transit. Known as the SS7 network, that network is shared by every telecom to manage calls and texts between phone numbers. There are a number of known SS7 vulnerabilities, and while access to the SS7 network is theoretically restricted to telecom companies, hijacking services are frequently available on criminal marketplaces. The report notes of several ways you can protect yourself from this sort of attack: "On some services, you can revoke the option for SMS two-factor and account recovery entirely, which you should do as soon as you've got a more secure app-based method established. Google, for instance, will let you manage two-factor and account recovery here and here; just set up Authenticator or a recovery code, then go to the SMS option for each and click 'Remove Phone.'"

  • End to end encryption easily solves this and other problems related to government spying.

    First of all, these are not cellular network "vulnerabilities." These are "features." And these "tools" are not Proof-of-Concepts for finding weaknesses in the networks. They are "products" that are sold to government for the purpose of spying on YOU and ME.

  • My bank uses text messages to verify transactions. Would that be vulnerable in some way as well?

      No. I mean, you might have your account drained of all money, but your bank would be just fine.
  • For a moment I was worried that I'll have to use binary or hex for two-factor authentication rather then plain "texts".
  • Why do we keep seeing this being reported incorrectly by security "professionals"? Using SMS has always been two STEP, not two factor. You need to use the correct words describing a system if you are going to rag on that system.
  • This is just a rehashed article from over a year ago. Same exact examples are referenced. That SS7 site on tor has been reported a few times now as being fraudulent. The bitcoin wallet on there had like 2 transactions into it. This is a serious threat for sure but they are grossly overestimating the effects of this in the wild. It's not exactly 'easy to attack SS7' for the non telecom enthusiast. If it was, people would be selling the service and telecom would've moved on by now.

