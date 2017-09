Why You Shouldn't Use Texts For Two-Factor Authentication

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge:The report notes of several ways you can protect yourself from this sort of attack: "On some services, you can revoke the option for SMS two-factor and account recovery entirely, which you should do as soon as you've got a more secure app-based method established. Google, for instance, will let you manage two-factor and account recovery here and here ; just set up Authenticator or a recovery code, then go to the SMS option for each and click 'Remove Phone.'"