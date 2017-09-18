Microsoft Confirms Outlook Issues (bbc.com) 41
Microsoft has confirmed that some users of its email service Outlook are unable to send email or access their accounts. From a report: Hundreds from around Europe have commented on the website Downdetector that they have been affected by the problem -- many since Monday morning. One common issue seems to be that sent emails remain in the drafts folder and are not being delivered to recipients. On its website, Microsoft says the service dropped "unexpectedly" and it is working on a fix. Not all account holders are affected. "Intermittent connectivity is affecting customers in some European countries, which we are working to resolve as soon as possible," said a Microsoft representative.
Misleading (Score:5, Informative)
Outlook is not having problems. Outlook.com is having problems.
Small distinction, and even the BBC source has this wrong, but Outlook is a PROGRAM that doesn't require Office 365's cloud service to function. It isn't having any issues. The cloud service is.
Re:Misleading (Score:5, Interesting)
This happened to me today. I sent 3 e-mails, then, about 1/2 hour after sending the first one, I noticed they were all stuck in my outbox. When I clicked on "Send All" Outlook.exe froze. I had to ctrl-alt-del to stop Outlook, and when restarted, the e-mails in the Outbox had disappeared - not Sent, not in Drafts, and not in Outbox. So I'd say that Office.exe was having problems too, in that it couldn't recover from the cloudy problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you say "Let Me Google That For You" or "Let Me Google.com That For You"?
I say do a search. Not everyone uses Google.
Re: (Score:2)
Outlook is not having problems.
Now I wouldn't go *that* far, though no particularly new problems granted.
Of course, since MS is intentionally trying to blur the line between 'Outlook the app' and 'Outlook the microsoft hosted mail service', they are asking for any negative implications.
Of course the most blatantly misguided Microsoft branding confusion award goes to 'Skype' versus 'Skype for Business' which have *zero* to do with each other.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
In the microsoft world people don't know the difference so the article is fair enough.
Re: (Score:2)
but Outlook is a PROGRAM that doesn't require Office 365's cloud service to function. It isn't having any issues. The cloud service is.
This wouldn't happen if the cloud service was in the cloud. There are no problems with the cloud.
Re: (Score:2)
It's raining in Redmond today.
Do you really expect cloud services to be unaffected by rain?
The Cloud is the WAY to go.
If I'm not first, it's the Cloud.
Re: (Score:2)
And at this moment it still has problems.
Imagine the man-hours lost on delayed mails for some businesses.
If this continues, then there's the possibility that businesses consider to take home their mail services again.
Neat.
Switch to the cloud!! (Score:3, Funny)
Let the whole world depend on one provider. Let the global economy depend on it! Switch to the cloud now! ASAP! What could go wrong?
Magic 8-ball (Score:5, Funny)
When the Magic 8-ball told me "Outlook not so good" I believed it. I still do.
Re: (Score:2)
I prefer its interface to Yahoo Mail or GMail.
Which service is *so good* anyway?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
I prefer its interface to Yahoo Mail or GMail.
Which service is *so good* anyway?
the best user interfaces are so good you can't even tell when the service is down
Re: (Score:1)
if bogaboga's advocating for Outlook, it probably has a well-known FSB backdoor.
Wow. People use outlook.com for email? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
you mean msn.com, then hotmail.com, then live.com, now outlook.com.
Re: (Score:1)
Outlook not so good (Score:4, Interesting)
I was looking at delayed delivery of an email that went via outlook.com just yesterday. This was an old email: the problem happened in August, I think.
Looking at the headers, the email was first delivered to Microsoft's network and spent almost a day entirely within Microsoft's network.
After a day, came Microsoft's first attempt to deliver the email to my server, which resulted in a temporary failure (I use postgrey). It then took more than a day before Microsoft attempted delivery again.
Why anyone relies on Microsoft for infrastructure, I have no idea. While all cloud infrastructure providers have issues, Microsoft appears to have more.
Easy recovery for lost mail (Score:5, Funny)
Secondary headline: No Shit, Sherlock
Need an Up detector (Score:4, Informative)
There needs to be an alternate site that tells you when a site is actually up. Outlook.com seems to have so many outages that it seems easier to track when it's up rather than when it's down.
http://downdetector.com/status... [downdetector.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Because a) it doesn't provide a long term history of failures, and b) Microsoft can't be trusted to be honest about the scope of their failures (ie: "blah blah blah only a small subset of users are affected" when all of Europe is unavailable)
Official statement to customers (Score:4, Funny)
We are sorry to report that we are experiencing some problems....etc.
