Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Privacy

Avast's CCleaner Free Windows Application Infected With Malware (bleepingcomputer.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Reader Tinfoil writes: Cisco Talos announces that malware cleaning app, CCleaner, has been infected with malware for the past month. Version 5.33 of the CCleaner app offered for download between August 15 and September 12 was modified to include the Floxif malware, according to a report published by Cisco Talos a few minutes ago. Cisco Talos believes that a threat actor might have compromised Avast's supply chain and used its digital certificate to replace the legitimate CCleaner v5.33 app on its website with one that also contained the Floxif trojan. The company said more 2.27 million had downloaded the compromised version of CCleaner.

Avast's CCleaner Free Windows Application Infected With Malware More | Reply

Avast's CCleaner Free Windows Application Infected With Malware

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"May your future be limited only by your dreams." -- Christa McAuliffe

Close