Equifax CSO 'Retires'. Known Bug Was Left Unpatched For Nearly Five Months (marketwatch.com) 51
phalse phace quotes MarketWatch: Following on the heels of a story that revealed that Equifax hired a music major with no education related to technology or security as its Chief Security Officer, Equifax announced on Friday afternoon that Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin has quit the company along with Chief Information Officer David Webb.
Chief Information Officer David Webb and Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin retired immediately, Equifax said in a news release that did not mention either of those executives by name. Mark Rohrwasser, who had been leading Equifax's international information-technology operations since 2016, will replace Webb and Russ Ayres, a member of Equifax's IT operation, will replace Mauldin.
The company revealed Thursday that the attackers exploited Apache Struts bug CVE-2017-5638 -- "identified and disclosed by U.S. CERT in early March 2017" -- and that they believed the unauthorized access happened from May 13 through July 30, 2017.
Thus, MarketWatch reports, Equifax "admitted that the security hole that attackers used was known in March, about two months before the company believes the breach began." And even then, Equifax didn't notice (and remove the affected web applications) until July 30.
Not noticing?? That's bad
I can see a company delaying patching serious bugs long enough to test it and make sure the fix isn't worse than the bug.
I can see a company treating bugs that aren't reported as being serious as non-serious.
I can see a company assessing a "serious" but and determining it's not serious in their environment and not treating it with urgency.
But that's not what happened here.
Heads deserved to roll and at least two did.
They didn't officially notice the breach until after they sold off their stock shares... So they say.
Good news everyone!
The company has finally figured out how to use a random number generator, from TFA:
Re:Good news everyone!
Unless the entropy requirements are published, the assumption should be that it's not random, but a pseudo-rng with known flaws.
Exchanging "date +%m%d%Y%H%m" with "ran=frac(9821 * ran + 0.211327)" does not qualify for "random", although it might be a good enough number for this purpose.
So what SHOULD be used to access such sensitive databases?
Perhaps we should criminalize the warehousing of sensitive information.
Stock sold ??
Patching is not the only answer.
I have some (extremely limited) sympathy for patching "deep applicaiton infrastructure" things like Struts, because it can take quite a bit of QA to make sure that the patches don't break the application or make the problem worse. That being said, it's a top priority and companies - especially in a PCI or similar compliance environments - need to budget the time and resources to deal with issues like this, because they will pop up on a regular basis.
That being said, this problem could have been blocked without patching. First of all, an application-level proxy / API that sanity checks the types and rate of requests should have been between the public web application and the database back end. All sorts of mischief can be either stopped or at least slowed down here, and the failure to have something list this is a major architectural error. Secondly, a reverse-proxy (or load balancer) could look for attacks of this nature and block them before the get to the web server. F5's products are explicitly capable of stopping this CVE, and I'm sure some of their competitors can do it as well.
Security needs to exist in layers, because at some point people will screw up at one layer or another. That's just human nature, and it will not change until AIs take over the world and enslave us, but that's a problem for 2019.
Being sent to the dilithium mines on Rura Penthe seems appropriate. Or the coal mines in Pennsylvania. She worked her way up, now she can work her way down.
Hire based on diversity
Get diversely fucked.
Diversity has nothing to do with incompetence.
Except when "diversity" is being used in a religious like way to bump or push a candidate into a position, even when a more talented person would have been hired. To a point: She wasn't likely hired because she was a music major. She was likely hired into that position because they were female. So that the company could show just how "progressive" they were and "rah feminism" they are at putting women into high level positions(you know the bullshit that feminists and progressive have been pushing for 7-8
Re:
It means the all things being equal between candidates in technical knowledge
In all my years of sorting through job applications and conducting interviews, "all things being equal" has never occurred.
Instead, what does occur is that HR managers or upper management hint strongly that "won't someone rid me of this meddlesome diversity quota imbalance". The end result is that some will hire the first diversity candidate that in good light meets absolute minimum requirements, despite there being better candidates available.
Maybe this CEO is actually a genius?
Not quite
If everyone old enough to receive credit or get a job locked down their CRA files, the CRAs would go out of business.
Look for:
1. The lock down fee changing from one-off to a yearly subscription.
2. The definition of what access is allowed to a person's locked down file to be changed to allow everything but opening a new account.
PCI compliance farce
what a bs.
Internal hires, huh?
One would think that after suffering one of the worst breaches ever in terms of the potential damage, a company would look for fresh perspectives, and not hire the new leaders from within.
Perhaps not too many outside leaders are interested in being hired as officers on a sinking ship?
Just curious...
..but were David Webb and/or Susan Mauldin amongst those execs that sold shares before the breach was made public?
Root cause - cat parasites
And yet, what will happen?
FTP: "Thus, MarketWatch reports, Equifax 'admitted that the security hole that attackers used was known in March, about two months before the company believes the breach began.' And even then, Equifax didn't notice (and remove the affected web applications) until July 30."
I'll be interested to see how Equifax is punished for their lack of security in allowing the sensitive data -- not even given willingly to them -- of 143 million Americans to be stolen. Our laws in this country give slaps on the wrist to t
