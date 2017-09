Equifax CEO Hired a Music Major as the Company's Chief Security Officer

Susan Mauldin, the person in charge of the Equifax's data security, has a bachelor's degree and a master of fine arts degree in music composition from the University of Georgia, according to her LinkedIn profile . Mauldin's LinkedIn profile lists no education related to technology or security. If that wasn't enough, news outlet MarketWatch reported on Friday that Susan Mauldin's LinkedIn page was made private and her last name was replaced with "M" , in a move that appears to keep her education background secret.Earlier this month Equifax, which is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies, said that hackers had gained access to company data that potentially compromised sensitive information for 143 million American consumers , including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers. On Friday, the UK arm of the organisation said files containing information on " fewer than 400,000 " UK consumers was accessed in the breach.