Researchers Catch Microsoft Zero-Day Used To Install Government Spyware (vice.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Government hackers were using a previously-unknown vulnerability in Microsoft's .NET Framework, a development platform for building apps, to hack targets and infect them with spyware, according to security firm FireEye. The firm revealed the espionage campaign on Tuesday, on the same day Microsoft patched the vulnerability. According to FireEye, the bug, which until today was a zero-day, was being used by a customer of FinFisher, a company that sells surveillance and hacking technologies to governments around the world. The hackers sent a malicious Word RTF document to a "Russian speaker," according to Ben Read, FireEye's manager of cyber espionage research. The document was programmed to take advantage of the recently-patched vulnerability to install FinSpy, spyware designed by FinFisher. The spyware masqueraded as an image file called "left.jpg," according to FireEye.
Who has caused the most damage for American citizens?
NORTH KOREA or THE NSA?
This is pretty much why I can't help but snicker every time someone says "But the Russians...". The harm "the Russians" can do to you are minimal compared to what your very own government can.
Who has caused the most damage for American citizens?
NORTH KOREA or THE NSA?
Or state-sponsored hackers, fighting an undeclared cyber-war? 99% of the American citizenry were enjoying their usual lives, un-molested, prior to said hackers, oh, and of course, "patriotic" leakers, sharing our state secrets and many of our own cyber-war weapons with our "friends" at Wiki-Leaks. Dear Julian, having absolutely no compunctions, if it increases his importance and fluffs his, umm, ego has done quite a bit of damage. Did was really need him to out the basis for the recent ransom-ware attack
The guy still had to download and open the Word doc.
And I hope FireEye isn't trying to claim to be some kind of hero in this. The timing of their "revelation" is highly suspicious.
And furthermore, anyone who doesn't believe in full public disclosure upon discovery is a *BLEEEEE..*
